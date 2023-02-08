ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘It's a Freaking Bow Tie': Child's Artwork at Center of Debate at Michigan School

An 11-year-old girl's artwork is at the center of a debate at a Michigan school after the child's mother said her daughter was unjustly targeted due to a misinterpretation of the drawing. In a now-viral TikTok, Sierra Carter explained that she was contacted by her daughter's 5th grade teacher at...
Superb26

How businesses are commemorating Black History Month

Black History Month is a time to recognize and celebrate the achievements, contributions, and experiences of African Americans throughout US history. This year, as we continue to celebrate Black History Month, many companies are taking this opportunity to honor and celebrate black culture, history, and heritage in meaningful and impactful ways. Here are some of the ways companies are honoring Black History Month this year.
Black Enterprise

The National Black Cultural Information Trust Launches the Protect Black History Initiative

The National Black Cultural Information Trust, Inc. has launched the Protect Black History Initiative. This program, available at ProtectBlackHistory.org, will provide Black history resources and materials to local communities and organizations in need of support. Communities across the country are faced with hostility toward the teaching of Black history in school. While books are removed from school bookshelves, we’re distributing books and other resources in local communities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy