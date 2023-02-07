ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlackAmericaWeb

Ayuko Babu, Edwin Avent & Sistah Vanesse l The Carl Nelson Show

By Carl Nelson
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZhdL_0kgHivrz00

The Founder of the Pan African Film Festival, Ayuko Babu, will explain how he and actors Danny Glover and the late Janet DuBois created the Festival. Before Brother Babu, Baltimore educator Edwin Avent details the fight to keep his Private school open. Before Mr. Avent, Sistah Vanesse outlines this weekend’s Black Book Fair in Philadelphia.

Text “ DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram .

LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

SEE MORE NEWS:

Comments / 0

Related
BlackAmericaWeb

Welcome To Atlanta: ‘BMF’ Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

This week's episode of BMF was titled 'Moment of Truth.' After they run into a wall (no drugs, little to no money and very few soldiers) and end on the wrong side of another Lamar attack, the Flenory brothers flea Detroit and head to Atlanta in hopes of reversing their circumstances. Click inside to read the full recap of BMF Season 2 Episode 5.
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy