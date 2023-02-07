Ayuko Babu, Edwin Avent & Sistah Vanesse l The Carl Nelson Show

The Founder of the Pan African Film Festival, Ayuko Babu, will explain how he and actors Danny Glover and the late Janet DuBois created the Festival. Before Brother Babu, Baltimore educator Edwin Avent details the fight to keep his Private school open. Before Mr. Avent, Sistah Vanesse outlines this weekend’s Black Book Fair in Philadelphia.

