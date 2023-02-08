DeepStream: Vendor Analysis — E-Sourcing solution overview, roadmap, competitors, analyst insights [PRO]

Read full article on original website
thebiochronicle.com
Ethanol Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information
The latest report titled ethanol production cost report by Procurement Resource a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Ethanol. Report FeaturesDetails. Product NameEthanol. Process IncludedEthanol Production From Hydration Process/ Synthetic Route. Ethanol Production From Fermentation Process. Segments CoveredManufacturing Process:...
The Things Industries Reaches 1 Million Connected Devices to Their LoRaWAN® Network Management Infrastructure
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- The Things Industries, a LoRaWAN® Internet of Things solutions provider, has reached the milestone of 1 million devices connected to their network server infrastructure - The Things Stack. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005478/en/ The Things Industries mass-scale LoRaWAN use cases are implemented across the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Exclusive: Simplifya And Shield Compliance Bring Critical Cannabis RegTech Market Data To Financial Institutions
Simplifya, a regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry, announced the availability of the Simplifya Market Guide for financial institutions working with Shield Compliance. Shield’s purpose-built Bank Secrecy Act and Anti Money Laundering technology platform enables banks and credit unions serving the cannabis industry to manage compliance, onboard clients, and deliver payment solutions with greater efficiency and value to the financial institution.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Battery supply chain state of health
Lithium-ion batteries can store energy from intermittent sources such as solar and wind generation, adding critical flexibility to the increasingly dynamic electric grid. But as the storage industry’s future brightens with new freestanding tax credits brought in by the Inflation Reduction Act, so does the spotlight on global battery supply chains.
TechCrunch
Why more startups are getting compliant
“What I’ve seen is more and more companies are launching with table stakes enterprise features [ … ] whereas those used to be added in at closer to $5 million-$10 million in annual recurring revenue,” tweeted David Peterson, a partner at Angular Ventures. The Exchange explores startups,...
globalspec.com
Ulbrich expands Braid Wire Accelerator with new materials, capabilities and delivery regions
Ulbrich Specialty Wire Products (USWP) has significantly expanded its Braid Wire Accelerator Program, an e-commerce solution that rapidly delivers round and flat wire materials for critical manufacturing needs. With just a few clicks, customers can see alloys in stock, select the best material for their equipment and applications, and add these products to their cart.
Industrial Cybersecurity Innovator Opscura Receives $9.4M in Series A Funding as Critical Operations Transform
SILICON VALLEY, Calif. & SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Opscura Inc., an innovator in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, announced today it has received $9.4M in Series A funding as it scales to engage further U.S. partners and customers seeking to protect and connect their critical operations. Founded in Spain as Enigmedia, the new global entity Opscura is also launching a new brand, global management team, and product upgrades in addition to the capital infusion led by Anzu Partners, with investments from Dreamit and Mundi Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005341/en/ Opscura’s Global Management Team (from left to right): Brian Brammeier, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Information Security Officer; Carlos Tomás, Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering; Allison Taylor, Strategic Advisor and former Interim Chief Marketing Officer; David Hatchell, CEO; Michael Garrison Stuber, Chief Product Officer; Gerard Vidal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Small and Medium Businesses Target of Latest Watch and Jewelry Initiative 2030 Program
PARIS — Big players in the watch and jewelry industry have taken strides to set and meet sustainability goals, and now it’s time to address the needs of small and medium enterprises. “The 2030 agenda is about leaving no one behind,” stated Iris Van der Veken, executive director and secretary general of the Watches and Jewelry Initiative 2030 sustainability pact, which on Thursday unveiled a collaboration with the United Nationals Global Compact called the Small Medium Enterprise SDG 2023 Solutions Lab.More from WWDYear of the Rabbit Limited Edition TimepiecesHidden Gems: Movie Jewelry MomentsSteeling Time: Favorite Stainless-steel Watches Among Collectors and...
aiexpress.io
Rapid Robotics to offer Yaskawa industrial robots
Speedy Robotics introduced a brand-new integration with Yaskawa America, Inc., Motoman Robotics Div. (Yaskawa Motoman) that can deliver industrial capabilities to Speedy Robotics’ Speedy Machine Operator (RMO). The corporate is now built-in with the whole Yaskawa robotics portfolio, and may ship extra pace, increased payload and elevated efficiency to...
ffnews.com
Blip Labs Technologies, Inc. Secures $2.1M Seed Funding to Enable Embedded Intelligent Bill Management
Blip Labs Technologies, Inc. (Blip), a fintech provider unlocking new opportunities through intelligent bill management, today announced a seed funding round of $2.1M with participation from Susa Ventures, Dash Fund, Shrug Capital, Wischoff Ventures, Picks and Shovels, Browder Capital, Rief Ventures and strategic angels from One Finance, Lithic, Intuit, and more. Blip is uniquely positioned to enable the thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintech providers to assist the millions of Americans struggling to pay their bills due to financial hardship and complex payment systems. Blip’s goal is to increase engagement and revenue for its customers and partners while eliminating the billions of dollars spent annually by consumers on negative credit score impacts, late fees, overdraft fees, and identity theft.
Fleet Owner
Geotab integrates with Cummins, adds curated data tool for fleets
An upcoming integration between Geotab and Cummins will enable over-the-air (OTA) updates for Cummins engine control units directly through Geotab’s GO9 device, the companies announced during Geotab’s Connect 2023 event in Orlando, Florida. During the event, Geotab unveiled Data Connector, an integrated intelligence tool designed to help fleets address rising operating costs and supply chain, talent, and regulatory pressures.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
The 5 Most Common Pricing Strategies
Any business can attract clients by using a sound pricing plan. In actuality, developing a price system is among the most challenging jobs a business owner must take on. Setting the appropriate pricing might occasionally seem like an art. The method used to determine the price of new items, the method used to control the price of existing products, and the choice of pricing strategy are all crucial components of a company’s marketing efforts. However, if you are at the beginning of your journey and are only planning to launch your own business, you may need pricing strategy consulting to help you with all the steps. By choosing the incorrect price, you run the danger of making sales more difficult, frightening potential clients, and alienating your current clientele. As a result, you may lose money. However, if you pick the appropriate price approach, you’ll have the groundwork necessary to keep and grow your existing number of customers, as well as boost revenue and boost company value. So, let’s think about typical pricing techniques.
Segra International Awarded Cannabis Analytical Testing License
Segra International Corp., an agriculture technology company, announced the approval of its Analytical Testing License from Health Canada under the Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations. Segra’s Molecular Lab opened in 2017 to provide pathogen diagnostic testing and cultivar identification services for the company’s tissue culture facility. These services have become...
pgjonline.com
18th Pipeline Technology Conference Promotes the Development of Young Talent in the Pipeline Industry
(P&GJ) — The 18th Pipeline Technology Conference (ptc) is set to take place in Berlin from May 8-11, 2023. Europe's premier address for pipeline industry professionals will offer a look into the pipeline future, with a broad range of 1-day seminars, panel discussions, technical sessions, operator round-tables, award ceremonies and social events.
theevreport.com
Elektrobit Announces Partnership with Sony Honda Mobility on Groundbreaking AFEELA Prototype
ERLANGEN, Germany – Elektrobit has announced its role as a software and services provider for the Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) AFEELA prototype. The company collaborated with Sony and SHM over the past few years to create the latest iteration in software-defined vehicles, which was unveiled at CES 2023. Elektrobit...
Medagadget.com
3D Printed Drugs Market Share to Hit US$ 57.03 Million, Worldwide, by 2027 – Growth Report by The Insight Partners
According to a new market research study titled “3D Printed Drugs Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Dosage Forms and Technology,” the global 3D printed drugs market is expected to reach US$ 57.03 Mn in 2027 from US$ 28.52 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2020–2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global 3D printed drugs market, and the driving and restraining factors pertaining to the market growth.
marketscreener.com
Expro Enhances Well Construction Portfolio With Acquisition of DeltaTek Global
DeltaTek’s cementing technologies expand client offering. Energy services provider, Expro (NYSE: XPRO), today announced the acquisition of well construction cementing specialists DeltaTek Global (“DeltaTek”). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207006078/en/. The acquisition allows Expro to broaden its offering, capabilities, and technology portfolio...
coinjournal.net
Flare and Uppercent collaborate to create an e-learning NFT marketplace
Flare and Uppercent have entered a strategic partnership to create an e-learning NFT marketplace. This would be the first NFT marketplace dedicated to e-learning. The NFTs would be issued in the Flare network. Flare and Uppercent to create the first NFT marketplace for e-learning. Interoperable blockchain network Flare has announced...
Fluence Supporting Premium Dutch Floriculture Brands to Future-Proof and Increase Sustainability
AUSTIN, Texas & ROTTERDAM, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Fluence, a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for floriculture, medicinal cannabis and food production, is supporting sustainability and operational cost efficiency amid volatile energy market conditions in Europe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005211/en/ Orchids under Fluence LED lighting at Bernhard Kwekerijen, a rose, orchid and patio plant nursery. (Photo: Business Wire)
FPT Software and Anaplan Asia Pacific Partner to Enhance Enterprise Performance across Southeast Asia
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading technology and IT services provider recently entered a strategic partnership with business planning and decision-making platform Anaplan Asia Pacific. As Anaplan Asia Pacific’s regional integration partner, FPT Software sets to deliver cloud-based Enterprises Performance Management to businesses across Southeast Asia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005861/en/ The alliance expands Anaplan’s reach to new customer segments in FPT Software’s world-leading digital transformation portfolio throughout the Southeast Asia region. Businesses customers will be able to boost their performance with enterprise-wide planning, data collection and data analysis. Furthermore, through leveraging both sides’ capabilities, the partnership also focuses on promoting continuous collaboration among finance and operations departments.
