Arthur Ramoan May of De Kalb, Texas passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at a Texarkana, Texas hospice facility. He was 89. Ramoan was born June 1, 1933 in Bowie County, Texas to Arthur Lee and Pearlie Shafer May. He was a retired appliance repairman. Ramoan was a member of First Baptist Church in De Kalb. He was a Past Worshipful Master of De Kalb Lodge #9.

DE KALB, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO