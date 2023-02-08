Hazel Katherine Alexander Ratcliff (99) of New Boston went to be with our Lord on January 31, 2023. Hazel was born to Ernest and Mae Alexander on September 18, 1923 in Stamps, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 53 years, Johnny A. Ratcliff, and three sisters: Betty Sue Aubrey, Willa Mae Fowler and Ernestine Martin Hortman; and a very special great grandson, Jarrett Halfmann.

NEW BOSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO