Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bowiecountynow.com
MICHELE DENISE SHAW
Michele Denise Shaw of Texarkana, Texas passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at a local hospital. Michele was born November 23, 1962 in Naples, Texas to Willis Edward Durham and Evone Eller Adcock. She was a home healthcare provider. Michele was a member of Wards Creek Missionary Baptist Church, but attended Godley Prairie Community Church.
bowiecountynow.com
BERNICE INMAN MARTIN
Bernice Inman Martin of De Kalb, Texas passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at a Hot Springs, Arkansas hospital. She was 78. Bernice was born March 11, 1944 in Texarkana, Arkansas to William Grady and Maggie Burns Wilsford Inman. She was a retired paraprofessional for De Kalb ISD. Bernice was a member of Pinkham Missionary Baptist Church.
bowiecountynow.com
HAZEL KATHERINE ALEXANDER RATCLIFF
Hazel Katherine Alexander Ratcliff (99) of New Boston went to be with our Lord on January 31, 2023. Hazel was born to Ernest and Mae Alexander on September 18, 1923 in Stamps, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 53 years, Johnny A. Ratcliff, and three sisters: Betty Sue Aubrey, Willa Mae Fowler and Ernestine Martin Hortman; and a very special great grandson, Jarrett Halfmann.
Comments / 0