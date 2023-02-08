ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Verge

How to use your phone to find hidden cameras

To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
shefinds

The One Notifications Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off To Save Your iPhone’s Battery

Running around your home or office searching for a charger because you need to be on a phone call in five minutes is no one’s idea of a good time. But the truth of the matter is that life with an iPhone sometimes requires emergency charging. “iPhones are convenient, powerful tools that make our lives easier. But the battery life of an iPhone is not always ideal,” said Tech Expert Eric Sornoso, chief executive officer at Meal Fan. Before you assume the only way to boost your iPhone’s charging capabilities is by setting aside money for a brand new phone or, at the very least, replacing its battery every few months, hold that thought. Sornoso explains why turning off this one notifications setting can save your iPhone battery — and he adds a few more important tips on extending the life of your phone’s battery. Making a few quick changes now can mean spending a lot less time charging your phone later on.
SlashGear

There Might Be Hidden Apps On Your Android Phone. Here's How To Find Them

Smartphones have become ubiquitous, thanks not only to their versatility and processing power, but also the apps that are available on those devices. A device's app ecosystem can make or break the user experience, which is why Apple and Google invest so much into their respective app stores. The app store is only the tip of the iceberg on Android, though. While Google has made it a little less trivial to use them, third-party app sources are still an option, and after installing an app, Android users often have a lot of control over how those apps are presented on their devices.
New York Post

Your TV is spying on you — here’s how you can stop it

Fun fact: The first Compaq Portable computer shipped in 1983 and cost more than $8,400 in today’s dollars. Wow, times have changed. Still, your computer is a significant investment, and you want it to perform well for years. You don’t have to deal with the same issues with your television, but one common question I get is the best method to wipe away fingerprints and dust. Unfortunately, you have to think about tracking on your TV just like on a computer or phone. Keep reading to find out how you welcomed a spy into your living room — and what you...
New York Post

Change this hidden setting, or anyone can get into your iPhone

Your iPhone has a ton of important privacy features. For example, there is a setting to hide your IP address when you send an email. This way, advertisers cannot track you this way. What if you shared your location or other access with someone and now want to stop? The internet is a dangerous place. Your Face ID is vulnerable unless you change this setting First, Apple’s Face ID uses the TrueDepth camera to capture accurate face data by projecting and analyzing thousands of invisible dots. It maps all your curves and wrinkles and stores that data as a key to unlock your...
New York Post

Clues someone is reading or getting a copy of your text messages

Just about every connected device you have can be used to spy on you, and this isn’t limited to smart speakers and webcams. Many smart TVs come equipped with cameras that you don’t even know exist.  You probably know a few people who prefer texting over calling. It’s a convenient and familiar way to stay in touch and exchange information. If you prefer text messages over voice calls, you’re not alone! But those texts should be kept between the people writing them, right? That’s not always the case, as there are numerous ways others can intercept your messages. Here’s how to know...
The Windows Club

How to completely delete yourself from the internet

This is the internet age. Every one of us has a footprint on the internet in some way. Either through the government or by personal usage of the internet. No one is immune from the internet age. The regular data leaks from big companies and services that we use expose us to the world. We put most of our details on the internet either through social media or shopping. Have you ever wondered how can you scrub yourself from the internet? In this guide, we show you how to completely delete yourself from the internet.
msn.com

Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
The US Sun

Simple quiz reveals your real age and when you might die

WE would all like to have a crystal ball to see into the future, especially when it comes to our health. Now one simple quiz could shed light on what the next years might hold for you and how long you could live for. Developed by experts at Vitality, the...

