Read full article on original website
Related
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
How to tell if your phone has been hacked
Your phone may be compromised without you even knowing it. Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows you how to find out if your phone has been and what to do about it.
The Verge
How to use your phone to find hidden cameras
To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
The One Notifications Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off To Save Your iPhone’s Battery
Running around your home or office searching for a charger because you need to be on a phone call in five minutes is no one’s idea of a good time. But the truth of the matter is that life with an iPhone sometimes requires emergency charging. “iPhones are convenient, powerful tools that make our lives easier. But the battery life of an iPhone is not always ideal,” said Tech Expert Eric Sornoso, chief executive officer at Meal Fan. Before you assume the only way to boost your iPhone’s charging capabilities is by setting aside money for a brand new phone or, at the very least, replacing its battery every few months, hold that thought. Sornoso explains why turning off this one notifications setting can save your iPhone battery — and he adds a few more important tips on extending the life of your phone’s battery. Making a few quick changes now can mean spending a lot less time charging your phone later on.
There Might Be Hidden Apps On Your Android Phone. Here's How To Find Them
Smartphones have become ubiquitous, thanks not only to their versatility and processing power, but also the apps that are available on those devices. A device's app ecosystem can make or break the user experience, which is why Apple and Google invest so much into their respective app stores. The app store is only the tip of the iceberg on Android, though. While Google has made it a little less trivial to use them, third-party app sources are still an option, and after installing an app, Android users often have a lot of control over how those apps are presented on their devices.
Drivers blown away by proper use for a button you’ll find in every car – and it’ll help you save money
DRIVERS have been left stunned by a video showing a useful hack for keeping your car cool and saving fuel. TikTok star "Megan's Bubble" regularly posts hints and tips on the social media site across a range of subjects including cars. However this car-related hack has already been watched by...
Android users urged to change two settings immediately – including one that can stop snooping
ANDROID Users have been urged to change two settings on their devices for a better experience. They include a security hack and one to make the screen easier to read. Every smartphone device comes equipped with a lock screen. This is meant to protect your sensitive information and privacy. That...
Google Chrome will become dangerous for millions of devices next week – find out if you’re affected
MILLIONS of PC owners have been warned Google Chrome may become buggy and unsafe as soon as next week. The tech behemoth is making a major change to the world's most popular web browser in line with Microsoft. Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 were recently dropped, meaning anyone still using...
Scammers attempting to access personal information in new sneaky text methods
Scammers are coming up with new sneaky ways to get access to your personal information through text message scams. The latest uses seemingly innocent photos of a hand holding up a wine glass without any additional context. FSW student Isabela Sanguienty said, “I would just think someone had the wrong...
Your TV is spying on you — here’s how you can stop it
Fun fact: The first Compaq Portable computer shipped in 1983 and cost more than $8,400 in today’s dollars. Wow, times have changed. Still, your computer is a significant investment, and you want it to perform well for years. You don’t have to deal with the same issues with your television, but one common question I get is the best method to wipe away fingerprints and dust. Unfortunately, you have to think about tracking on your TV just like on a computer or phone. Keep reading to find out how you welcomed a spy into your living room — and what you...
Change this hidden setting, or anyone can get into your iPhone
Your iPhone has a ton of important privacy features. For example, there is a setting to hide your IP address when you send an email. This way, advertisers cannot track you this way. What if you shared your location or other access with someone and now want to stop? The internet is a dangerous place. Your Face ID is vulnerable unless you change this setting First, Apple’s Face ID uses the TrueDepth camera to capture accurate face data by projecting and analyzing thousands of invisible dots. It maps all your curves and wrinkles and stores that data as a key to unlock your...
The iPhone 15 range could be the most iconic design in Apple history
It's another step in what looks set to be one of the most substantial iPhone redesigns in recent history
Simple Android mistake could be killing your battery life – check your phone now
FANCY phone features may add that extra wow-factor but they almost always have an annoying consequence - battery usage. Even apps themselves suck up power as they run in the background. Another thing that uses more juice is the keyboard - or the haptic keyboard as it's officially known. The...
Why you need to delete 3 apps right now if you have an Android
Three activity-tracking apps on your Android could be scamming you by promising money through advertisements but never paying you. Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains.
Clues someone is reading or getting a copy of your text messages
Just about every connected device you have can be used to spy on you, and this isn’t limited to smart speakers and webcams. Many smart TVs come equipped with cameras that you don’t even know exist. You probably know a few people who prefer texting over calling. It’s a convenient and familiar way to stay in touch and exchange information. If you prefer text messages over voice calls, you’re not alone! But those texts should be kept between the people writing them, right? That’s not always the case, as there are numerous ways others can intercept your messages. Here’s how to know...
11 hidden Android features you should be using
Android phones are capable of so many things, here are 11 hacks you probably didn't know about.
The Windows Club
How to completely delete yourself from the internet
This is the internet age. Every one of us has a footprint on the internet in some way. Either through the government or by personal usage of the internet. No one is immune from the internet age. The regular data leaks from big companies and services that we use expose us to the world. We put most of our details on the internet either through social media or shopping. Have you ever wondered how can you scrub yourself from the internet? In this guide, we show you how to completely delete yourself from the internet.
Why You Should Turn Off Your Wi-Fi When Leaving Your House For An Extended Time
When leaving the house for an extended period, it's a good idea to turn off or unplug electronic devices that make your life easier. For example, if your water heater is run on a timer, pausing the control unit when you're away will help reduce energy usage and keep the property safer overall.
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
Simple quiz reveals your real age and when you might die
WE would all like to have a crystal ball to see into the future, especially when it comes to our health. Now one simple quiz could shed light on what the next years might hold for you and how long you could live for. Developed by experts at Vitality, the...
Comments / 0