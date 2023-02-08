Read full article on original website
DGE Takes Proactive Approach against At-Risk Sports Betting
The regulatory body in charge of gambling in the state, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE), was planning the implementation of the new proactive method since March last year. Although the DGE unveiled details this week regarding the initiative, it said that its official launch was on January 1, 2023. This initiative, according to the regulator, is a first of its kind for the country and seeks to fight against problem gambling and at-risk gambling by identifying patrons prior to them being affected by gambling harm.
Massachusetts Gambling Regulator Examines College Sports-Related Breaches
According to the Massachusetts Gambling Commission (MGC) this is a breach of existing gambling rules, but it’s not yet clear whether the sportsbooks that accepted those wagers would suffer any penalty. Self-Reported Offenses Demonstrate Goodwill. The MGC is also on a tight schedule to make mobile sports betting available...
Hawaii Sees Legal Sports Betting Attempts Fold for 2023
The Aloha State’s dogged resistance to the introduction of legalized gambling is finally beginning to fade, as more legislators have been insisting that the state desperately needs a tourism boost and a way to generate more revenue while taking aim at illegal gambling. Despite the gathering momentum, a proposal...
Light & Wonder Trials 100 Top-of-the-Line VLTs for the Oregon Lottery
Retailers in Salem and its surroundings will soon feature 100 new machines, giving players access to some of Light & Wonder’s best-performing games. If the trial run is successful, the two parties plan to strengthen their partnership and replace some of the Lottery’s ageing hardware with the newest Light & Wonder technology and content.
Sports Betting Apps in Ohio Have More Than 2M Registered Accounts
The figure is for the entire month of January, and although the number of accounts is known, the total bets placed will be available later this month. Data from GeoComply shows that Ohio’s sports betting apps have been enjoyed quite heavily in January. About 160 million geolocation checks came up from Ohio, but this doesn’t tell the story of how many bets were placed, for example, or the size of the bets. This information will come from Ohio’s Casino Control Commission and Lottery Commission.
Mattress Mack Has Concerns about Texas’ Sports Betting Bid
Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is something of a legend in sports betting. The owner of the Texan Gallery Furniture retail chain is known for his fervent love for professional sports, his generosity toward his clients and his ludicrous sports wagers. One might think such a person would be one of the first to support the legalization of sports betting in Texas. And they’d be wrong.
Kentuckians Keen on Sports Wagering, GeoComply Data Suggests
Wagering on sports in Kentucky continues to be illegal but this did not prevent residents of the state that is more popular with horse racing to open sports betting accounts in neighboring six states. Legalize Sports Betting or Continue Losing Revenue. According to data released by geolocation services provider GeoComply,...
