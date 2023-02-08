Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple began the transition from Intel to Apple silicon chips for its Macs in 2020. The company said the transition would take two years to complete, and while it has managed to replace almost every Mac with the Apple silicon chip, there's one final piece missing in the puzzle: the Mac Pro.

2 DAYS AGO