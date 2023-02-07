Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated retail store opens in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unique food chain opening new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Related
Stolen License Plate in Waite Park
Waite Park Police are reporting a theft from vehicle where a dealership license plate was taken off a vehicle at a dealership. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She suggests everyone keep an eye on their plates to make sure they are on your vehicle and report missing plates to police immediately if they are taken.
Waite Park Police On Scene of Incident Near Park Meadows Drive
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park police are on the scene of an incident on Park Meadows Drive. Authorities say at this time they believe there is no immediate threat to the public. You're asked to avoid the area while police are on the scene. The police department plans...
Sauk Rapids Man Pleads Guilty in Attempted Train Jacking
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man who was charged in an attempted train jacking last September has pleaded guilty. Forty-one-year-old Samuel Hohman pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault. A charge of 1st-degree criminal damage to property will be dismissed when Hohman is sentenced in March. According to the criminal...
Fire Damages Stearns County Home Friday
LUXEMBURG TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Fire damaged a home just northwest of Watkins on Friday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office and fire departments from Watkins and Eden Valley were called to the home in the 14000 block of Kramer Road just before 7:30 p.m. One of the owners, Kayla Donnay...
Waite Park Police Chief Discusses Department Staffing Plan, Needs
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud is taking a proactive approach to make sure staffing needs are addressed before he retires in May. During Monday night's work session, Bentrud discussed the departments staffing plan and his ideas for the council to consider. Bentrud says they've...
Why 81 Year Old Man Will Not Stand Trial For 1974 Willmar Murder
It really makes you wonder how they ever solved any murders before DNA testing came to be. Crimes that were committed long ago are being solved since the introduction of DNA testing. People who probably thought they had completely gotten away with a rape, murder, etc. are arrested and tried decades later.
Rice Woman Hurt in Crash in Mille Lacs County
ONAMIA (WJON News) -- A woman from Rice was hurt when the car she was riding in rolled. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 2:00 p.m. Monday on Highway 169 in Mille Lacs County near Onamia. Fifty-three-year-old William McClure of Jenks, Oklahoma was driving south on...
Stearns County Could Serve as Waite Park’s Emergency Manager
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park officials are considering the possibility of having Stearns County serve as the city's Emergency Manager. Police Chief Dave Bentrud has been currently serving in that role, and with his upcoming retirement, he felt this would be a good option as Stearns County already manages the city's EMS Plan.
Morrison County Rescues 56 Animals
MOTLEY (WJON News) - Details are emerging from a Morrison County Sheriff search warrant in January. Officials say the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence on the 34,000 block of Highway 10, about four miles south of Motley. During a previous call, a deputy had noticed...
Fire Claims Family Pets
FARMING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A house fire Friday afternoon south of Albany led to the death of family pets. The Stearns County Sheriff’s office was sent to the 30,000 block of County Road 41 in Farming Township after an off-duty firefighter reported smoke coming from a home. The...
Becker Council Considers City Hall Remodel
BECKER (WJON News) - The Becker City Hall is becoming overcrowded. A space study presented to the Becker City Council Tuesday night projects the size of the Becker Police Department to grow from 14 employees to 22 by the year 2040, and city hall to add 9 employees. To prepare...
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School Teacher Sharing Smiles Through Sweet Rolls
An English teacher at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School is serving up smiles through his love of baking. David Blanchard has been teaching at LPGE since 1997 and has been a cornerstone in countless students' English language education. This year, Mr. Blanchard has been baking sweet rolls on Thursday mornings...
An Old Creamery in Randall, MN Has Been Converted into a Quilt Shop
As I was on my way home to Long Prairie this weekend my mom called and asked me if I wanted to go with her to Randall. Not a question I get too often, considering Randall is a pretty small town, and I had no idea what my mom wanted to do there. She explained she needed some fabric for a project and wanted to go to the quilt shop.
Unique Fishing Event On The Chain of Lakes This Weekend
Cat Fish Fest is back this year on the Horseshoe Chain of Lakes in Richmond this weekend. This is the 2nd year of the event that will happen from 3 p.m., Friday February 10th to 3 p.m., Saturday February 11. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the event is really taking off this year with cat fish anglers coming Minnesota and many other states.
Kites On Display Over Buffalo Lake This Saturday
BUFFALO (WJON News) -- Colorful kites will fill the sky over Buffalo Lake in downtown Buffalo this Saturday. The 5th Annual Kites On Ice runs from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Chamber of Commerce Program Manager Suzanne O'Dell says the Minnesota Kite Society will be bringing a wide variety of kites.
Two Princeton Businesses Were Featured On Popular Twin Cities TV Show
It's not every day that you can turn on a television and see multiple businesses from greater Minnesota being featured. But for one greater Minnesota town, Princeton, they had not one but two businesses featured this morning on the ever more popular KSTP television program, Minnesota Live. Pizza Barn &...
How About A Pizza Party? This Central Minnesota Business Turning 40
It's hard to believe that one of my favorite places in Princeton, Minnesota has actually almost been in business for 40 years already. They started with a restaurant and have now added two pizza trucks to bring the pizza to you. WORTH THE DRIVE. The Pizza Barn, if you've never...
Valentine’s Day Chocolate Crawl Taking Over Cold Spring Feb. 14th
The Chocolate Crawl in Cold Spring offers FREE chocolate samples that include candy, donuts, cheesecake & more. All ages are welcome to enjoy this sweet experience. Pick up a passport at any participating location for a chance to win Valentine's basket filled with Quarry Cinema movie tickets, Marnanteli's gift card, chocolates & more.
Waite Park’s The Ledge Amphitheater Is Holding A Job Fair In March
The first couple of shows for the 2023 concert season at The Ledge Amphitheater have been announced with Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic and Del Amitri set to perform on June 9th and Mastodon and Gojira performing on August 27th. The Ledge has many positions to fill at the venue and will...
Four Local Spellers Advance to State Spelling Bee
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Forty-three 5th through 8th grade central Minnesota students put their spelling skills to the test. The Central Minnesota Regional Spelling Bee was held Tuesday at Resource Training and Solutions in Sartell. Students competed in either the morning or afternoon session for a chance to move on...
MIX 94.9
St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0