Sartell, MN

MIX 94.9

Sartell/Cathedral Girls Nordic Ski Team Headed To State

The Sartell/Cathedral Nordic Girls Skiing Co-op is headed to the Minnesota State High School League State Tournament after placing second at the Section 8 meet earlier this week in Detroit Lakes. The team, which is comprised of two skiers from Sartell and five from Cathedral (along with two alternates from...
SARTELL, MN
annandaleadvocate.com

Legal Notice – February 8, 2023

Notice is hereby given that SEALED Bid Proposal Packages will be received by the Township at the Township Hall until 7:00 PM on the 7TH OF MARCH 2023 for the paving of Jeske Avenue and adjacent streets located in Corinna Township. The Major Estimated Quantities of Work are:. Sawing Bituminous...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
MIX 94.9

Unique Fishing Event On The Chain of Lakes This Weekend

Cat Fish Fest is back this year on the Horseshoe Chain of Lakes in Richmond this weekend. This is the 2nd year of the event that will happen from 3 p.m., Friday February 10th to 3 p.m., Saturday February 11. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the event is really taking off this year with cat fish anglers coming Minnesota and many other states.
RICHMOND, MN
MIX 94.9

High School Sports Results Monday February 6

MBB – Gopher Basketball Weekly, 12:00 on AM 1390/93.9 FM. MBB – Gophers at Illinois, 7:00 on AM 1390/93.9 FM (postponed) GHKY – Section playoffs, Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Moorhead. GHKY – Section playoffs, #6 St. Cloud at #3 Alexandria.
BRAINERD, MN
ccxmedia.org

Changes Coming to Maple Grove’s Rock Elm Tavern to Include New Name

A popular Maple Grove restaurant is undergoing changes that are expected to include a new name. Rock Elm Tavern, which opened in 2018, now has a new owner. A significant portion of the changes is happening next door where the former Sugar and Spice Sweetery was located. The bakery closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
MIX 94.9

Kites On Display Over Buffalo Lake This Saturday

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- Colorful kites will fill the sky over Buffalo Lake in downtown Buffalo this Saturday. The 5th Annual Kites On Ice runs from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Chamber of Commerce Program Manager Suzanne O'Dell says the Minnesota Kite Society will be bringing a wide variety of kites.
BUFFALO, MN
willmarradio.com

Convicted kidnapper to be sentenced in Glenwood Thursday

(Glenwood MN-) A Big Lake man will be sentenced this afternoon for kidnapping a child in Pope County last March. 22-year-old Beningo Alvarez-Gutierrez pleaded guilty to kidnapping last November for a March 17th incident in which he allegedly entered the home of a rural Westport woman and took her 2-year-old child. Alvarez-Gutierrez later abandoned the boy in the garage of a friend north of Paynesville, who found the tot unharmed sitting in a booster seat. He will be sentenced by Judge Melissa Listug at 1 p.m. Today.
GLENWOOD, MN
MIX 94.9

Foley Substitutes Get Pay Bump

FOLEY (WJON News) - Substitute teachers in the Foley school district will get a pay bump. At Monday night’s school board meeting, the board took action to raise substitute teacher pay to make it more equitable with neighboring districts. School officials say they have been struggling to staff enough...
FOLEY, MN
MIX 94.9

Check Out This Haunted Minnesota Hair Salon

Halloween is only one day year but not for Amanda Kist, owner of Salon Halo. Every day for the last 8 years have been a bit like Halloween. When you passed by Salon Halo in Robbinsdale, Minnesota recently, you may have seen the spooky Halloween decorations they had up. What you don't know about Salon Halo is that it seems to actually be haunted for real.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
fox9.com

Family battles hospital in court over son's cancer treatment

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Texas family here in Minnesota visiting loved ones over the holidays is now embroiled in a court fight over their parental rights of a 5-year-old son and his future cancer treatments. "It makes me really sad that this is how we treat children and it's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Minnesota State Patrol to Recognize Heroic Acts Thursday

(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol will honor troopers, good Samaritans and other public servants who performed heroic acts, excelled in a crisis or exemplified the State Patrol’s core values over the past year. Two local Minnesota State Troopers will be recognized. On September 29th, 2022, Trooper Matt...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
MIX 94.9

Becker Council Considers City Hall Remodel

BECKER (WJON News) - The Becker City Hall is becoming overcrowded. A space study presented to the Becker City Council Tuesday night projects the size of the Becker Police Department to grow from 14 employees to 22 by the year 2040, and city hall to add 9 employees. To prepare...
BECKER, MN
MIX 94.9

4-Year-Old Receives Sherburne County Life Saving Award

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A four-year-old has been honored for his quick thinking by the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Joel Brott presented Asher Milless with the Life Saving Award for his actions in helping save his mother's life during a medical emergency. On the afternoon of November 20th,...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
MIX 94.9

Valentine’s Day Chocolate Crawl Taking Over Cold Spring Feb. 14th

The Chocolate Crawl in Cold Spring offers FREE chocolate samples that include candy, donuts, cheesecake & more. All ages are welcome to enjoy this sweet experience. Pick up a passport at any participating location for a chance to win Valentine's basket filled with Quarry Cinema movie tickets, Marnanteli's gift card, chocolates & more.
COLD SPRING, MN
knuj.net

NEW ULM WOMAN INVOLVED IN MILLE LACS COUNTY CRASH

A New Ulm woman escaped injury after being involved in a collision in Mille Lacs County this (Thursday) morning. The state patrol was called out at 8:34 to Highway 95 at 74th Avenue. A Ford Explorer driven by 34-year-old Jessica Covell of Princeton and a Toyota Venza driven by 53-year-old Jody Kay Lee of New Ulm collided. Lee wasn’t hurt but Covell was taken to Princeton hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers wore their seatbelts and the road was dry at the time.
NEW ULM, MN
willmarradio.com

Sartell woman hurt in weekend snowmobile accident near St. Stephen

(St. Stephen MN-) A Sartell woman was injured in a Stearns County snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon. The sheriff's department says at 330 p.m. Saturday they received a call regarding a snowmobile accident with injuries near the address of 40746 125th Ave. in Brockway Twp. This location is about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen. Stearns County Deputies, St Stephen Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance Service all responded to the call.
SARTELL, MN
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

