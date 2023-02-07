ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

MIX 94.9

SJU/CSB Wins at Minnesota Newspaper Association

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - The Record, the student-run newspaper at St. John’s University and the College of St. Benedict brought home a few awards from the Minnesota Newspaper Association. Jacob Gathje is the current Editor-in-Chief. He says the newspaper submitted more than a dozen stories for competitive review. The...
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
MIX 94.9

LEAF Announces New Award Recipient

The LEAF 742 Distinguished Alumni Award is a new award and the first winner is Mark Bragelman, the President of Liberty Savings Bank in St. Cloud. LEAF board member Bruce Hentges and Mark joined me on WJON today. Bragelman will receive the award Saturday night during the intermission of Night of Stars at Tech High School. Hentges says the award recognizes District 742 graduates from Tech or Apollo who have stayed in the community and have had success and given back to the community.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud Recommending 5 Organizations for Federal Funds

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud is proposing using federal funds on five different programs. The city receives an annual award of funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The staff is projecting about $650,000 to be allocated to the city this year. They received 17...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Minnesota State Patrol to Recognize Employees Heroic Acts

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two local Minnesota State Troopers will be honored Thursday afternoon for their heroic acts and services to the people they serve and protect. Each year the Minnesota State Patrol recognizes citizens and members of law enforcement and emergency service agencies who performed commendable acts to assist troopers and help others.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Minnesota Is Home To This Venomous Mammal

When I think about venomous animals in Minnesota, I think of snakes. I never thought of any mammal as being venomous. But we do have one venomous mammal here in Minnesota. According to the DNR, Minnesota is home to the Northern Short-Tailed Shrew, which has venomous saliva. The venom is to help them stun their insect prey, but people have been bitten by them, and will often experience swelling and itching, sort of like getting stung by a bee.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

How to Explore Minnesota Around Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day is fast approaching and Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to talk about destinations and unique things to do in the state. Facts: saunas were first introduced to Minnesota by Finnish immigrants who moved here in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Since then, they’ve become as Minnesotan as walleye and wild rice.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Harris: New Flyer An Example of America’s Future

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Vice President Kamala Harris spent a few hours in St. Cloud Thursday afternoon. She made an appearance at New Flyer highlighting how the Administration's investments in electric vehicles and push for clean energy. Harris says electric buses are the key to the future of public...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Fire Damages South St. Cloud Business

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A large fire at the Sell's Reconditioning Center in South St. Cloud caused approximately $350,000 in damage. St. Cloud fire crews were called out to 1042 33rd Street South at around 5:30 p.m. Fire Chief Matt Love says they arrived to find heavy black smoke...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Here Is The One Sign Minnesotans Didn’t Know They Have Been Waiting For

A co-worker sent me a message through Facebook Messenger last night, and it was the meme that has been going around that talks about winter, fools spring, winter, fools winter, etc. That got me thinking about some genuine signs of spring in the #BoldNorth and I found one, a few weeks earlier than most would expect. The sign is an actual sign, and for those in the know, it REALLY is a sign that 'spring is coming'!
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

MnDOT Reveals the 2023 Class of Snowplow Names

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The votes are in and eight snowplows in the Minnesota Department of Transportation fleet have been named. The top vote-getter with more than 15,000 votes references the Harry Potter movies with the name "Yer a Blizzard, Harry". The snowplow that serves District 3 which covers...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Bennies Win, Johnnies Fall to Carleton Wednesday

The St. Ben's basketball team defeated Carleton in St. Joseph Wednesday night 62-55. The Bennies were led in scoring by Carla Meyer with 22 points and Sophia Jonas added 13 points. St. Ben's improves to 15-7 overall and 12-7 in the MIAC. The Bennies will host St. Mary's at 3 p.m. Saturday.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
