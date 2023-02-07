Read full article on original website
SJU/CSB Wins at Minnesota Newspaper Association
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - The Record, the student-run newspaper at St. John’s University and the College of St. Benedict brought home a few awards from the Minnesota Newspaper Association. Jacob Gathje is the current Editor-in-Chief. He says the newspaper submitted more than a dozen stories for competitive review. The...
LEAF Announces New Award Recipient
The LEAF 742 Distinguished Alumni Award is a new award and the first winner is Mark Bragelman, the President of Liberty Savings Bank in St. Cloud. LEAF board member Bruce Hentges and Mark joined me on WJON today. Bragelman will receive the award Saturday night during the intermission of Night of Stars at Tech High School. Hentges says the award recognizes District 742 graduates from Tech or Apollo who have stayed in the community and have had success and given back to the community.
St. Cloud Recommending 5 Organizations for Federal Funds
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud is proposing using federal funds on five different programs. The city receives an annual award of funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The staff is projecting about $650,000 to be allocated to the city this year. They received 17...
Minnesota Community Comes Together For 17-Year-Old With Cancer
Meet a very special young man by the name of Cole Carlson. Cole is a junior at Pillager High School. He turned 17 years old in August of last year and is the son of Mike and Tammi Carlson. Just after celebrating his Golden birthday, he received news that he...
Minnesota State Patrol to Recognize Employees Heroic Acts
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two local Minnesota State Troopers will be honored Thursday afternoon for their heroic acts and services to the people they serve and protect. Each year the Minnesota State Patrol recognizes citizens and members of law enforcement and emergency service agencies who performed commendable acts to assist troopers and help others.
14 Favorite Tasty Places to Get Pizza in Central Minnesota
Pizza is one of those foods that pretty much pleases anyone. You can order all the toppings or go simple with just a plain cheese pizza. The great thing is, there is a favorite for everyone and no two really are the same. For me, I love the Hawaiian pizza...
Minnesota Is Home To This Venomous Mammal
When I think about venomous animals in Minnesota, I think of snakes. I never thought of any mammal as being venomous. But we do have one venomous mammal here in Minnesota. According to the DNR, Minnesota is home to the Northern Short-Tailed Shrew, which has venomous saliva. The venom is to help them stun their insect prey, but people have been bitten by them, and will often experience swelling and itching, sort of like getting stung by a bee.
How to Explore Minnesota Around Valentine’s Day
Valentine's Day is fast approaching and Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to talk about destinations and unique things to do in the state. Facts: saunas were first introduced to Minnesota by Finnish immigrants who moved here in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Since then, they’ve become as Minnesotan as walleye and wild rice.
Balloon Spotted Floating Near St. Cloud Thursday Morning
While I don't think this has anything to do with the Chinese balloon drama that has taken place over the past week, and over areas of the US, it is odd to notice a balloon floating not too far away from St. Cloud. The good news is that it appears...
Annual St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show Offers Something for All Ages
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Fans of hunting, fishing or any other outdoor recreational activities will make their way to downtown St. Cloud this weekend. The 35th Annual Sportsmen's Show runs Friday through Sunday at the River's Edge Convention Center. Show Manager Barry Ceniko says they have a good mix...
Too Early or Too Late to Be Seeing Pests Like These in Minnesota?
The other morning I was walking into work. Which is at about 5 am, I know, very early, but hey that's the life of being on radio and doing a morning show. Not the point. Anyway, I got to work, parked and started walking in, when I caught out of the corner of my eye, something scurrying.
Harris: New Flyer An Example of America’s Future
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Vice President Kamala Harris spent a few hours in St. Cloud Thursday afternoon. She made an appearance at New Flyer highlighting how the Administration's investments in electric vehicles and push for clean energy. Harris says electric buses are the key to the future of public...
Open Letter to the Lady in the Customer Service Line at St. Cloud Kohl’s
To the lady in the customer service line at Kohl's in St. Cloud. I understand that it might be inconvenient that there is only one open cash register zone at Kohl's currently. And I understand that you probably saw an opportunity to use the customer service area to ring up your purchases while you may have also had a return.
Check Out 3 AirBnB Castles in Minnesota Available for Family Rental
Haunted house or castle AIrBnB? If you are looking for somewhere that has some character and maybe a bit of spookiness just to do, these castle AIrBnB rentals might be just the thing for you. There are three different "Castle" AirBnB rentals in Minnesota that I could find. The first...
St. Cloud Businesses Partner to Bring First Outdoor Lighted Court
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud will soon have its first outdoor lighted basketball courts. St. Cloud Subaru and Design Electric, Inc. partnered with the Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation to provide funding to install lights at the Haws Park basketball courts across from the Community Outpost, or COP House.
Kleis: Vice Presidential Visit ‘Very Important’ for St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- For the first time in 14 years a sitting United States Vice President will visit St. Cloud. The White House has announced Kamala Harris will be in town Thursday. The last time we had a V-P visit was in 2009 when Joe Biden was at...
Fire Damages South St. Cloud Business
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A large fire at the Sell's Reconditioning Center in South St. Cloud caused approximately $350,000 in damage. St. Cloud fire crews were called out to 1042 33rd Street South at around 5:30 p.m. Fire Chief Matt Love says they arrived to find heavy black smoke...
Here Is The One Sign Minnesotans Didn’t Know They Have Been Waiting For
A co-worker sent me a message through Facebook Messenger last night, and it was the meme that has been going around that talks about winter, fools spring, winter, fools winter, etc. That got me thinking about some genuine signs of spring in the #BoldNorth and I found one, a few weeks earlier than most would expect. The sign is an actual sign, and for those in the know, it REALLY is a sign that 'spring is coming'!
MnDOT Reveals the 2023 Class of Snowplow Names
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The votes are in and eight snowplows in the Minnesota Department of Transportation fleet have been named. The top vote-getter with more than 15,000 votes references the Harry Potter movies with the name "Yer a Blizzard, Harry". The snowplow that serves District 3 which covers...
Bennies Win, Johnnies Fall to Carleton Wednesday
The St. Ben's basketball team defeated Carleton in St. Joseph Wednesday night 62-55. The Bennies were led in scoring by Carla Meyer with 22 points and Sophia Jonas added 13 points. St. Ben's improves to 15-7 overall and 12-7 in the MIAC. The Bennies will host St. Mary's at 3 p.m. Saturday.
