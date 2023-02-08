Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu and Cardano Witnessing Massive Spike in $100,000+ Whale Transactions, Says Crypto Analytics Firm
The popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) and the smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) are seeing major spikes in large whale transactions, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Both altcoins, as well as the controversial crypto asset HEX, are witnessing a surge in transactions worth more than $100,000. According to...
NEWSBTC
SEC Calls for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Regulation As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Presale Ends on a High Note
Should – And Can – Cryptocurrencies be Regulated?. The SEC has advocated regulating Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This raises two interesting questions. Firstly: should they? And secondly, can they?. The SEC has stated that cryptocurrencies are “securities.” Securities are financial instruments representing asset ownership, such as stocks,...
The Verge
Kraken pays a $30 million fine and shuts down crypto staking in the US
Kraken will end its crypto staking program in the US and pay $30 million in penalties as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The regulator charged the company with selling unregistered securities through its “crypto asset staking-as-a-service program.” It’s been clear for a while now that the SEC was planning to clamp down on crypto yield programs. In 2021, it got into a spat with Coinbase over the exchange’s plans to launch a lending feature in the US, and last year, it (and several states) settled with BlockFi for $100 million over the company’s interest accounts.
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase CEO Worries that Crypto Staking is Doomed
Brian Armstrong, CEO and founder of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), took to Twitter yesterday to share his belief that crypto staking is doomed as regulators – the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – will soon kill off the popular method of generating revenue for parked crypto. Currently, on Coinbase, Ethereum may be staked for a 4% return.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
CoinDesk Parent DCG Sells Prized Crypto Funds At Steep Discount To Raise Capital
Crypto company Digital Currency Group (DCG) is selling stakes in some of its investment funds at a steep discount to raise capital, as it tries to pay back creditors of its bankrupt lending unit Genesis, Financial Times reported, citing U.S. securities filings. The sale of the shares in several of...
bitcoinist.com
SEC To Step Up Probe On Firms And Brokers Pitching Crypto
The Securities and Exchange Commission is in charge of regulating the United States’ securities markets. In the context of cryptocurrencies, the SEC has taken a cautious approach to regulation, classifying the majority of cryptocurrencies as securities and subjecting them to federal rules. The U.S. government agency released its yearly...
Crypto exchange Kraken is embroiled in an SEC probe over whether it sold unregistered securities, report says
The SEC is investigating Kraken over whether it offered unregistered securities for sale, per Bloomberg. The crypto exchange and the SEC could come to a deal over the probe in coming days, the report said. The crypto industry is facing intensified scrutiny after the spectacular demise of major exchange FTX.
CoinTelegraph
Former Coinbase manager slams SEC in motion to dismiss insider trading case
A former product manager at cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has moved to dismiss charges of alleged insider trading, with his lawyers arguing the tokens he allegedly traded were not securities. Lawyers representing ex-Coinbase employee, Ishan Wahi, and his brother, Nikhil Wahi, filed a motion on Feb. 6 in the United States...
theblock.co
Bitcoin drops, crypto stocks down across the board as Coinbase slides 14%
Bitcoin was trading around $21,800, down almost 5% over the past day. Coinbase shares fell over 14% to below $60 at the close in response to speculation that the U.S may restrict crypto staking. Cryptocurrency prices dropped across the board as the market adjusts to speculation that the U.S. may...
msn.com
‘I would not touch crypto in a million years’: Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prep for a collapse of crypto confidence
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Facing a wave of withdrawals from nervous investors, a crypto-friendly bank is staying solvent thanks to an unusual multibillion-dollar loan — a move Jim Cramer says should knock you off your chair.
cryptonewsz.com
Coinbase CEO cites rumors about SEC’s supposed ban on Crypto staking
Brian Armstrong recently shook the crypto community by talking about the rumors surrounding the SEC. According to the latest Twitter thread by the Coinbase CEO, the SEC might be planning to ban crypto staking for retail customers. The tweets stated how Brian hopes this to be a red herring since...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Relocates 1,999,998,709,228 SHIB – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Heading
A mysterious crypto whale is suddenly shifting trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens as the top meme coin witnesses explosive price action over the past day. Blockchain-tracking service Whale Alert reveals that a deep-pocketed entity moved a total of 1,999,998,709,228 SHIB worth $24.20 million from a popular crypto exchange to one unknown wallet in four separate transfers.
Binance Has Some Bad News for Crypto Investors
The world's first cryptocurrency exchange no longer accepts dollar transfers to buy coins like Bitcoin.
dailyhodl.com
Blockchain Association Calls on Congress to Intervene, End SEC’s ‘Attack’ on Crypto Industry
Blockchain Association CEO Kristin Smith has released a statement on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s eradication of staking on the crypto exchange Kraken. The Washington DC-based organization, which represents more than 100 crypto companies in a push to improve public policy for blockchain networks on Capitol Hill, says the SEC’s actions part of an ongoing attack on a nascent industry.
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Going to Valhalla, Says Former Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailycoin.com
Coinbase CEO Brain Armstrong Says SEC’s Ban on Crypto Staking “Would Be a Terrible Path for the U.S.”
Brian Armstrong has expressed concerns over the SEC’s plans to ban crypto staking for retail investors. The SEC has gone after proof-of-stake projects, referring to their issued assets as securities. Armstrong believes the ban will stifle the growth of crypto in the U.S. Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase,...
US News and World Report
Sorry Crypto World, but SEC Isn’t Backing Down on ‘Regulation by Enforcement’
(Reuters) - For as long as I’ve been covering U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission litigation against crypto targets, the industry has harshly criticized the commission for bringing one-at-a-time enforcement actions as a way to set crypto regulatory policy, instead of engaging in formal rulemaking or waiting for Congress to pass legislation that clarifies when U.S. securities laws apply to digital assets.
Binance will ban international US dollar withdrawals and deposits starting February 8
The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, said on Monday that it would stop accepting deposits and withdrawals in US dollars. The business gave no explanation for the move. The company’s subsidiary Binance US, which is subject to regulation by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network of the Treasury Department,...
astaga.com
SEC could scrap crypto staking, Coinbase CEO reveals
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted saying The SEC might ban crypto staking. Armstrong nonetheless stated that crypto staking is a necessary innovation in crypto. The revelation was met with criticism from Charles Hoskinson who stated Ethereum staking is problematic. The co-founder and CEO of Coinbase Brian Armstrong earlier immediately tweeted...
Comments / 0