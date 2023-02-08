ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Kraken pays a $30 million fine and shuts down crypto staking in the US

Kraken will end its crypto staking program in the US and pay $30 million in penalties as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The regulator charged the company with selling unregistered securities through its “crypto asset staking-as-a-service program.” It’s been clear for a while now that the SEC was planning to clamp down on crypto yield programs. In 2021, it got into a spat with Coinbase over the exchange’s plans to launch a lending feature in the US, and last year, it (and several states) settled with BlockFi for $100 million over the company’s interest accounts.
crowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase CEO Worries that Crypto Staking is Doomed

Brian Armstrong, CEO and founder of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), took to Twitter yesterday to share his belief that crypto staking is doomed as regulators – the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – will soon kill off the popular method of generating revenue for parked crypto. Currently, on Coinbase, Ethereum may be staked for a 4% return.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
bitcoinist.com

SEC To Step Up Probe On Firms And Brokers Pitching Crypto

The Securities and Exchange Commission is in charge of regulating the United States’ securities markets. In the context of cryptocurrencies, the SEC has taken a cautious approach to regulation, classifying the majority of cryptocurrencies as securities and subjecting them to federal rules. The U.S. government agency released its yearly...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CoinTelegraph

Former Coinbase manager slams SEC in motion to dismiss insider trading case

A former product manager at cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has moved to dismiss charges of alleged insider trading, with his lawyers arguing the tokens he allegedly traded were not securities. Lawyers representing ex-Coinbase employee, Ishan Wahi, and his brother, Nikhil Wahi, filed a motion on Feb. 6 in the United States...
theblock.co

Bitcoin drops, crypto stocks down across the board as Coinbase slides 14%

Bitcoin was trading around $21,800, down almost 5% over the past day. Coinbase shares fell over 14% to below $60 at the close in response to speculation that the U.S may restrict crypto staking. Cryptocurrency prices dropped across the board as the market adjusts to speculation that the U.S. may...
msn.com

‘I would not touch crypto in a million years’: Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prep for a collapse of crypto confidence

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Facing a wave of withdrawals from nervous investors, a crypto-friendly bank is staying solvent thanks to an unusual multibillion-dollar loan — a move Jim Cramer says should knock you off your chair.
cryptonewsz.com

Coinbase CEO cites rumors about SEC’s supposed ban on Crypto staking

Brian Armstrong recently shook the crypto community by talking about the rumors surrounding the SEC. According to the latest Twitter thread by the Coinbase CEO, the SEC might be planning to ban crypto staking for retail customers. The tweets stated how Brian hopes this to be a red herring since...
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Relocates 1,999,998,709,228 SHIB – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Heading

A mysterious crypto whale is suddenly shifting trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens as the top meme coin witnesses explosive price action over the past day. Blockchain-tracking service Whale Alert reveals that a deep-pocketed entity moved a total of 1,999,998,709,228 SHIB worth $24.20 million from a popular crypto exchange to one unknown wallet in four separate transfers.
dailyhodl.com

Blockchain Association Calls on Congress to Intervene, End SEC’s ‘Attack’ on Crypto Industry

Blockchain Association CEO Kristin Smith has released a statement on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s eradication of staking on the crypto exchange Kraken. The Washington DC-based organization, which represents more than 100 crypto companies in a push to improve public policy for blockchain networks on Capitol Hill, says the SEC’s actions part of an ongoing attack on a nascent industry.
WASHINGTON STATE
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Going to Valhalla, Says Former Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
US News and World Report

Sorry Crypto World, but SEC Isn’t Backing Down on ‘Regulation by Enforcement’

(Reuters) - For as long as I’ve been covering U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission litigation against crypto targets, the industry has harshly criticized the commission for bringing one-at-a-time enforcement actions as a way to set crypto regulatory policy, instead of engaging in formal rulemaking or waiting for Congress to pass legislation that clarifies when U.S. securities laws apply to digital assets.
astaga.com

SEC could scrap crypto staking, Coinbase CEO reveals

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted saying The SEC might ban crypto staking. Armstrong nonetheless stated that crypto staking is a necessary innovation in crypto. The revelation was met with criticism from Charles Hoskinson who stated Ethereum staking is problematic. The co-founder and CEO of Coinbase Brian Armstrong earlier immediately tweeted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy