Providence, RI

Valley Breeze

Boyd, Saddlemire, Toro, Belvin win multiple events at class meets

PROVIDENCE – The temperatures hovered in single digits throughout the state and beyond last Saturday, but that didn’t stop a lot of high school track and field athletes who were competing in that day’s RIIL Indoor Class Championships from turning up the heat with their stellar performances at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Northmen indoor track program continues to grow in seventh season

PROVIDENCE – For the second season in a row, the North Smithfield High girls’ indoor track and field team came oh so close to producing its first Sullivan Division dual-meet championship and undefeated record in the program’s seven-year existence at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

NP's Joof gets ready to play soccer at University of Bridgeport

NORTH PROVIDENCE – When North Providence High senior Yassin Joof visited the University of Bridgeport last summer and participated in a soccer camp on the campus, she knew that she had found her home for the next four years. “I got an offer in October and I quickly accepted...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Valley Breeze

North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League begins signups for upcoming season

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League is accepting registrations for the upcoming 2023 season, and all returning players and new candidates ages 13-15 who are from North Providence, Smithfield, and Lincoln can contact league president Lou Zammarelli at 401-572-6347 or lou@zamlawri.com for a registration form. Registration...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

NP boys' hoop team gets back on track, downs Juanita Sanchez

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Losers of three of their last four games, and in danger of slipping out of the top four spots in the Division III standings, the North Providence High boys’ basketball team picked up a just-what-the-doctor-ordered victory over a tough opponent last Thursday night. Hosting Juanita...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Fan Banned After Slur At High School Hoops Game

Tiverton school officials have dealt with a racial incident. Students from Pawtucket Shea High School complained about racial slurs and taunts at a boy's basketball game hosted by Tiverton last Thursday. An investigation determined that a non-Tiverton student used slurs and was permanently banned from attending games. It was confirmed...
TIVERTON, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Blizzard of ‘78, Memories & Reflections, Part 3

Above: Wayne Savageau on top of the post-Blizzard of ’78 snow mountain on Taylor Circle. Courtesy of the Savageaus. We finish our remembrance of that great and terrible blizzard 45 years ago Feb. 6 with some recollections from East Greenwichers past and present as well as a couple of friends of EG. They present a wider picture of the storm. Enjoy! If you missed Part 1, click HERE, and click HERE for Part 2. Very sincere thanks to everyone who sent in their stories. What an archive!
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Valley Breeze

Abreau wins 2023 Lincoln Spelling Bee

LINCOLN – Nineteen Lincoln students faced off Tuesday at the district-wide spelling bee, and Ethan Abreau, an 8th-grader at Lincoln Middle School, was crowned the spelling bee champ. The event was a short one, only going for six rounds before Abreau spelled his way to victory.
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

Ricci's McDonald wins second straight spelling bee

NORTH PROVIDENCE – James McDonald, a 7th-grader from Ricci Middle School, is now a two-time North Providence District Spelling Bee champion, outlasting 15 competitors in the Feb. 2 spelling bee and earning the right to compete for a trip to the national Scripps National Spelling Bee. McDonald never stumbled...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Former Providence mayor has interest in purchasing Columbus statue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino has expressed interest in purchasing the Providence Christopher Columbus statue. In a statement, Paolino said he is looking to partner with a local Italian American organization or the Rhode Island School of Design Museum to preserve the statue’s history.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

NS Middle School's Lopes wins First Year Principal Award

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Students at North Smithfield Middle School welcomed Principal Christine Lopes with loud cheers as she entered the gym to celebrate being awarded Rhode Island’s First Year Principal Award. The ceremony took place on Monday and was attended by close friends and family of Lopes. Members...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

ACT presents 'Five Frickin' Winters'

ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Attleboro Community Theatre kicks off the new year with its production of the dark comedy, “Five Frickin’ Winters,” written by Kim E. Ruyle and directed by Alex Aponte. Performance dates are Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 17-March 3, at 8 p.m.; and Sundays, Feb....
ATTLEBORO, MA
Valley Breeze

Lincoln looks to add gyms and science labs to elementary schools

LINCOLN – School officials are looking to add gymnasiums to Lonsdale, Northern, Saylesville and Central Elementary schools. As of now, all four elementary schools use the cafeteria for lunch, physical education and assemblies. According to the Rhode Island Department of Education regulations, these schools have three times less space than they should.
LINCOLN, RI

