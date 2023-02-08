Read full article on original website
Valley Breeze
Boyd, Saddlemire, Toro, Belvin win multiple events at class meets
PROVIDENCE – The temperatures hovered in single digits throughout the state and beyond last Saturday, but that didn’t stop a lot of high school track and field athletes who were competing in that day’s RIIL Indoor Class Championships from turning up the heat with their stellar performances at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
Valley Breeze
Northmen indoor track program continues to grow in seventh season
PROVIDENCE – For the second season in a row, the North Smithfield High girls’ indoor track and field team came oh so close to producing its first Sullivan Division dual-meet championship and undefeated record in the program’s seven-year existence at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
Valley Breeze
NP's Joof gets ready to play soccer at University of Bridgeport
NORTH PROVIDENCE – When North Providence High senior Yassin Joof visited the University of Bridgeport last summer and participated in a soccer camp on the campus, she knew that she had found her home for the next four years. “I got an offer in October and I quickly accepted...
Valley Breeze
NP swim teams sweep Moses Brown, host Cranston East in today's dual-meet finale
PROVIDENCE – For the first time this year, the North Providence High boys’ and girls’ swim teams were able to sweep one of their Division II opponents, when on Monday night against Moses Brown at Rhode Island College, the boys’ squad posted a 51-42 victory and the girls won a 48-45 nailbiter.
Valley Breeze
North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League begins signups for upcoming season
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League is accepting registrations for the upcoming 2023 season, and all returning players and new candidates ages 13-15 who are from North Providence, Smithfield, and Lincoln can contact league president Lou Zammarelli at 401-572-6347 or lou@zamlawri.com for a registration form. Registration...
Valley Breeze
NP boys' hoop team gets back on track, downs Juanita Sanchez
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Losers of three of their last four games, and in danger of slipping out of the top four spots in the Division III standings, the North Providence High boys’ basketball team picked up a just-what-the-doctor-ordered victory over a tough opponent last Thursday night. Hosting Juanita...
iheart.com
Providence Ready For Thousands Of Midshipmen For Army Navy Football Weekend
Rhode Island, and the city of Providence getting ready to do its part for the annual Army -Navy game. This year it is set to be played at the home of the New England Patriots, Gillette Stadium. Governor McKee was joined by Senator Jack Reed, a retired Army veteran, a...
Valley Breeze
North Providence L.L. plans signups next two Saturdays at library
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Little League will hold a registration session for the upcoming season this Saturday, and next Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Providence Union Free Library. Players must be ages 4-16 by Aug. 31 in order to sign...
iheart.com
Fan Banned After Slur At High School Hoops Game
Tiverton school officials have dealt with a racial incident. Students from Pawtucket Shea High School complained about racial slurs and taunts at a boy's basketball game hosted by Tiverton last Thursday. An investigation determined that a non-Tiverton student used slurs and was permanently banned from attending games. It was confirmed...
Car slams into pole in Providence
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Prairie Avenue near the intersection of Potters Avenue.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ‘78, Memories & Reflections, Part 3
Above: Wayne Savageau on top of the post-Blizzard of ’78 snow mountain on Taylor Circle. Courtesy of the Savageaus. We finish our remembrance of that great and terrible blizzard 45 years ago Feb. 6 with some recollections from East Greenwichers past and present as well as a couple of friends of EG. They present a wider picture of the storm. Enjoy! If you missed Part 1, click HERE, and click HERE for Part 2. Very sincere thanks to everyone who sent in their stories. What an archive!
Valley Breeze
Abreau wins 2023 Lincoln Spelling Bee
LINCOLN – Nineteen Lincoln students faced off Tuesday at the district-wide spelling bee, and Ethan Abreau, an 8th-grader at Lincoln Middle School, was crowned the spelling bee champ. The event was a short one, only going for six rounds before Abreau spelled his way to victory.
Valley Breeze
Ricci's McDonald wins second straight spelling bee
NORTH PROVIDENCE – James McDonald, a 7th-grader from Ricci Middle School, is now a two-time North Providence District Spelling Bee champion, outlasting 15 competitors in the Feb. 2 spelling bee and earning the right to compete for a trip to the national Scripps National Spelling Bee. McDonald never stumbled...
ABC6.com
Former Providence mayor has interest in purchasing Columbus statue
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino has expressed interest in purchasing the Providence Christopher Columbus statue. In a statement, Paolino said he is looking to partner with a local Italian American organization or the Rhode Island School of Design Museum to preserve the statue’s history.
Valley Breeze
NS Middle School's Lopes wins First Year Principal Award
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Students at North Smithfield Middle School welcomed Principal Christine Lopes with loud cheers as she entered the gym to celebrate being awarded Rhode Island’s First Year Principal Award. The ceremony took place on Monday and was attended by close friends and family of Lopes. Members...
Valley Breeze
ACT presents 'Five Frickin' Winters'
ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Attleboro Community Theatre kicks off the new year with its production of the dark comedy, “Five Frickin’ Winters,” written by Kim E. Ruyle and directed by Alex Aponte. Performance dates are Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 17-March 3, at 8 p.m.; and Sundays, Feb....
Valley Breeze
Lincoln looks to add gyms and science labs to elementary schools
LINCOLN – School officials are looking to add gymnasiums to Lonsdale, Northern, Saylesville and Central Elementary schools. As of now, all four elementary schools use the cafeteria for lunch, physical education and assemblies. According to the Rhode Island Department of Education regulations, these schools have three times less space than they should.
Turnto10.com
Warwick Veterans Middle School shifts to distance learning after sewer line collapse
(WJAR) — Warwick Veterans Middle School will shift to distance learning on Thursday after a sewer line collapsed in the building on Wednesday. "It will still be a school day, but it will NOT take place on an in-person basis," the school wrote in a Facebook post. The collapse...
