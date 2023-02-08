Read full article on original website
Related
Tiny Dog Narrowly Escapes Three Hungry Wolves… In The Snow
Wolves, man… watching them hunt is an incredible experience. Unfortunately for this pup, he was on the wrong side of it. Filmed in Italy, by Pablo Forconi, we can see the moment this pack of wolves snap into action. Calculated, precise… the leader gives the signal and they go charging forward, a three-headed nightmare for this poor doggo.
Country diary: An unlikely haven of hedgehogs and house sparrows
I broke my toe over the new year, which has brought a quiet start to 2023. There have been no long walks on the Downs, no runs on the beach. Instead, I hobble with the dog around a park behind my house. A former brick quarry and landfill site, the...
Watch this moose drop its antlers in front of a camera
Did you know that moose shed their antlers? Shedding, or “casting,” occurs each winter when male moose shed their antlers. But even though male cervids (which are hoofed mammals in the deer family, including deer, moose and elk) drop their antlers each winter season, it’s still a rare thing to catch on film. That’s why the Bogert family in Alaska was so excited when their Ring camera caught footage of a moose shedding his beautiful antlers.
Inside mystery of cemetery with tiny gravestones hidden away in woodlands
A PARK that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors a year is well-known for another unusual reason. Penrhos Coastal Park is one of Wales' hidden gems. Set apart from the mainland by the Menai Strait, the park is popular for its gorgeous and varied landscape. But for decades, people have...
What Do Deer Eat in the Winter? And Should You Feed Them?
When winter weather hits hard, you almost can’t help but wonder how deer get through the worst of it. It’s not just us hunters who ponder their fates, either; just about anyone who sees deer slogging through the snow or bracing against a cold wind is apt to themselves, What do deer eat in the winter, and do they need our help to make it through till spring? I know the answers to these questions, and I still wonder sometimes.
msn.com
Deer Caught on Trail Cam Seems to be Abducted by Floating Lights
Deer are possibly the number one animal spotted on trail cameras, but this deer was recorded during what seems to be an alien abduction. A couple who enjoys watching wildlife captured this bizarre footage that they were not prepared to see. At first the deer seems to be doing totally normal deer things but then it appears to be surrounded by what look like car headlights - except far too high off the ground.
a-z-animals.com
Watch A Wolf Pack Corner a Snow Leopard in Tense Turf War
Snow leopards have adapted to survive in some of the most challenging environments on the planet. Their enormous black rosettes and thick white-gray coat fit in nicely with Asia’s high, rugged mountains. These cats are regularly alluded to as the “ghost of the mountains” due to their spectacular natural...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Cougar Stalk a Woman Camping in the Woods By Herself
When you hear about a woman being stalked in the woods, your mind may jump to a crime drama or a suspense novel but this is a nature video! It documents what happens when a lone female camper spots that she is not actually alone!. Stalker at the Camping Site.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Moose Family Wander Straight Into a Sneaky Grizzly’s Trap
Watch a Moose Family Wander Straight Into a Sneaky Grizzly's Trap. Bears have a number of strategies that they use to hunt prey – and being sneaky is one of them. Luck alos comes into it. This vid was filmed at the Denali National Park in Alaska but the camera is quite some distance away so sometimes you have to concentrate hard to spot the animals. The bear seems pretty relaxed and at the start of the footage it is strolling on a mountainside, across a stream, and even stops to scratch its back. On the opposite mountainside, there is a female moose with two calves.
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Family Discover a Mountain Lion Curled Up On Their Porch
Watch This Family Discover a Mountain Lion Curled Up On Their Porch. Taking stray cats in is one thing but finding a mountain lion on your porch is on a whole new level. This individual did not seem in a hurry to leave either! The householder had to knock on the glazed door several times before this particular big cat decided to move.
Don't release unwanted pets into National Parks, beg officials
Millions of people adopted pets during lockdown, but many have found themselves unable to care for them properly
WATCH: Stealthy Leopard Absolutely Wrecks Impala From Treetops
Leopards are one of the most badass wildlife animals on Earth. They routinely display some of the most impressive hunting prowess in the animal kingdom each time they dart out of a tree toward an impala, wrestle a wildebeest, or run down a warthog. Leopards specialize in nighttime ambush hunting. They hunt using trees and bushes as cover whenever possible, and their spotted fur helps them blend in and remain camouflaged.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the ‘King of the Sky’ Bird Big Enough to Attack Toddlers
Discover the ‘King of the Sky’ Bird Big Enough to Attack Toddlers. Any bird that is dubbed the “King of the Sky’ has got to be pretty impressive, right? Check out the African crowned eagle (also known as the crowned eagle) which is a very intimidating bird.
Baboon With Medical Condition Spawns Tales of Cryptid
It's easy to see how urban legends can be born.
Minnesotans tried to feed trapped black bear Pop-Tarts, Swedish Fish and cat food
Well, this is em-bear-assing. Minnesota state officials had to remind the public not to approach a hibernating bear after a well-meaning group tried to offer up a “smorgasbord” of sweets and cat food to one of the animal’s that was stuck in the snow. The group stumbled upon a 6-year-old black bear earlier this week that had reportedly been trapped inside a culvert alongside the road near Wannaska, a township about 25 miles south of the Canadian border, for three days. The male bear had hunkered down in the hole for his winter nap, but became struck after melting snow flooded the...
Comments / 0