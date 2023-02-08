Read full article on original website
BBC
Mental health ward patient's killing could have been avoided - judge
"Dreadful events" which led to the killing of a man by another patient in a mental health ward were "entirely avoidable", a court has heard. Owen Herbert, 19, strangled Richard Laversuch, 63, at the NHS-run Parklands Hospital in Basingstoke, Hampshire, in November 2021. Judge Peter Fraser spoke of "a litany...
BBC
Cervical cancer: Northern Ireland urged to adopt HPV testing
The lead investigator in the Republic of Ireland's cervical check screening controversy has said it is awful that Northern Ireland has not adopted HPV (human papillomavirus) testing. HPV is the cause of most cervical cancers. The HPV screening test is used in the rest of the UK and has been...
BBC
Anger after Redcar lollipop lady removed near school
A decision to remove a lollipop lady opposite a school has put children at risk of an accident, parents claim. The patrol near Coatham Church of England Primary School, Redcar, was moved to a "busier location" in November. One parent said she "nearly got run over" as she had to...
