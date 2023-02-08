Read full article on original website
Valley Breeze
Scituate Girls' Softball program continues online signups for spring season
SCITUATE – The Scituate Girls’ Softball program, which contains players from Scituate, Glocester, Foster, and other neighboring towns, is currently accepting players ages 4-14 (as of Dec. 31, 2022) for the upcoming spring season. The fee to play is $65 for players in the U6 Instructional division, $85...
Valley Breeze
Boyd, Saddlemire, Toro, Belvin win multiple events at class meets
PROVIDENCE – The temperatures hovered in single digits throughout the state and beyond last Saturday, but that didn’t stop a lot of high school track and field athletes who were competing in that day’s RIIL Indoor Class Championships from turning up the heat with their stellar performances at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
Valley Breeze
Unbeaten Smithfield girls' swim team dives into another superb season
SMITHFIELD – Two weeks before her swim teams were going to jump into the Smithfield YMCA’s pool for the start of their preseason workouts, Smithfield High head coach Jennifer Roy and her husband, Craig, welcomed their twin daughters, Adalynn and Emmerson, into the world. Normally, coaches who become...
Valley Breeze
Cumberland boys' hoop team wins four games in seven-day stretch
CUMBERLAND – Thanks to four victories in a seven-day span, the Cumberland High boys’ basketball team has climbed over the .500 mark for the first time this season. And the biggest win of the bunch may have come in last Friday night’s Division I showdown against neighboring Smithfield at the Wellness Center. While the temperatures outside dwindled into the single digits, the Clippers prevailed in a heated matchup with the Sentinels, 64-56, and evened their D-I record at 7-7.
Valley Breeze
NP swim teams sweep Moses Brown, host Cranston East in today's dual-meet finale
PROVIDENCE – For the first time this year, the North Providence High boys’ and girls’ swim teams were able to sweep one of their Division II opponents, when on Monday night against Moses Brown at Rhode Island College, the boys’ squad posted a 51-42 victory and the girls won a 48-45 nailbiter.
Valley Breeze
Saints repeat as Class C indoor champs
PROVIDENCE – Even without its three-time Gatorade R.I. Boys’ Runner of the Year in its lineup, the St. Raphael Academy boys’ indoor track and field team still managed to repeat as Class C champions for the second straight year last Saturday afternoon at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house, as the Saints compiled 137 points to easily outdistance runner-up East Greenwich High’s 75 and 11 other teams.
Valley Breeze
Lincoln looks to add gyms and science labs to elementary schools
LINCOLN – School officials are looking to add gymnasiums to Lonsdale, Northern, Saylesville and Central Elementary schools. As of now, all four elementary schools use the cafeteria for lunch, physical education and assemblies. According to the Rhode Island Department of Education regulations, these schools have three times less space than they should.
Valley Breeze
Smithfield boys' basketball team comes out of road trip with 9-6 record
CUMBERLAND – Playing four times on the road in a five-night stretch, the Smithfield High boys’ basketball team picked up a pair of victories that kept the Sentinels within striking distance of the top four places in the Division I standings. Unfortunately, they were unable to win last...
Valley Breeze
Perfect 10: C.F. girls' basketball team routs Davies, Johnston
JOHNSTON – The Central Falls High girls’ basketball team passed two of its toughest tests of the Division IV season with flying colors. Facing two teams right below them in the standings during a three-night stretch, the Warriors continued their dominance in their new division by not only rolling to a 51-26 victory at home over second-place Davies last Wednesday, but also cruising to a 56-24 win at Johnston High over the fourth-place Panthers.
Valley Breeze
Abreau wins 2023 Lincoln Spelling Bee
LINCOLN – Nineteen Lincoln students faced off Tuesday at the district-wide spelling bee, and Ethan Abreau, an 8th-grader at Lincoln Middle School, was crowned the spelling bee champ. The event was a short one, only going for six rounds before Abreau spelled his way to victory.
Valley Breeze
NP boys' hoop team gets back on track, downs Juanita Sanchez
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Losers of three of their last four games, and in danger of slipping out of the top four spots in the Division III standings, the North Providence High boys’ basketball team picked up a just-what-the-doctor-ordered victory over a tough opponent last Thursday night. Hosting Juanita...
Valley Breeze
Mancini Center offers new fitness class
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs. • A new class, barre fitness, begins Monday, Feb. 13 at 3 p.m. This exercise program combines slow movements using your own body-weight with the assistance of a ballet barre. Designed for older men and women, this class is for all levels of mobility. Non-slip socks are required for this class.
Valley Breeze
Cumberland's planned asphalt pump track a 'rideable playground' for all
CUMBERLAND – A new asphalt pump track at Diamond Hill Park, replacing the old dirt one, will be a lasting and durable amenity for people of all abilities to use at once. The bicycle community has always had a presence at the park, said Mayor Jeff Mutter at the Feb. 1 council meeting, and this new pump track for all wheels will be a way to maintain some of that past while taking the park into the future as the town looks to turn it into more of a destination, or a “bridge from where we were to where we’re going.” He said he sees it as a bit of a reward to the bike community for their years of dedication.
Valley Breeze
Staffer creates cherished crocheted bags at Old County Road School
SMITHFIELD – Old County Road Elementary School paraprofessional Laura Gaule is the type of person who keeps her hands busy with crocheting while watching TV or on car rides. More notably, to the students and staff at OCRS, Gaule is the type of person who takes time to crochet items to help them through life, including carriers for student water bottles, staff walkie-talkies, and devices for other small items.
Valley Breeze
Ricci's McDonald wins second straight spelling bee
NORTH PROVIDENCE – James McDonald, a 7th-grader from Ricci Middle School, is now a two-time North Providence District Spelling Bee champion, outlasting 15 competitors in the Feb. 2 spelling bee and earning the right to compete for a trip to the national Scripps National Spelling Bee. McDonald never stumbled...
Valley Breeze
Memories flood back for local woman after historic designation for Pawtucket home
PAWTUCKET – Marilyn Kelley says she couldn’t believe it when a friend showed her a Jan. 25 Breeze story about a bungalow-style home at 214 Beverage Hill Ave. being added into Pawtucket’s historic district. That simple house, says Kelley, who was the state’s 2019 School Nurse Teacher...
Valley Breeze
Officials discuss making Halliwell site into open space
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Town Councilor John Beauregard said Monday that he thought the Halliwell Committee had already given up on the idea of developing a building at the former elementary school site, a comment that didn’t sit well with committee members who have invested years of planning into the property.
Valley Breeze
City plans purchase of old Aaron's Furniture property for mixed-use food hub
WOONSOCKET – Using a mix of a major federal grant funding and a matching city portion of American Rescue Plan Act dollars, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and her team are planning development of a mixed-use commercial complex with a food hub in the former Aaron’s Furniture building at 330 Social St.
