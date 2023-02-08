Read full article on original website
Valley Breeze
Northmen indoor track program continues to grow in seventh season
PROVIDENCE – For the second season in a row, the North Smithfield High girls’ indoor track and field team came oh so close to producing its first Sullivan Division dual-meet championship and undefeated record in the program’s seven-year existence at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
Valley Breeze
Cumberland's Zancan is NEWBA Rookie of Week again for Regis women's basketball team
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. – Cumberland’s Madison Zancan, who graduated from Cumberland High in 2021, is enjoying a fantastic freshman season for the Regis College women’s basketball team, and last week, she was named the New England Women’s Basketball Association (NEWBA) Rookie of the Week for the second straight time.
Valley Breeze
NP's Joof gets ready to play soccer at University of Bridgeport
NORTH PROVIDENCE – When North Providence High senior Yassin Joof visited the University of Bridgeport last summer and participated in a soccer camp on the campus, she knew that she had found her home for the next four years. “I got an offer in October and I quickly accepted...
Valley Breeze
Cumberland boys' hoop team wins four games in seven-day stretch
CUMBERLAND – Thanks to four victories in a seven-day span, the Cumberland High boys’ basketball team has climbed over the .500 mark for the first time this season. And the biggest win of the bunch may have come in last Friday night’s Division I showdown against neighboring Smithfield at the Wellness Center. While the temperatures outside dwindled into the single digits, the Clippers prevailed in a heated matchup with the Sentinels, 64-56, and evened their D-I record at 7-7.
Valley Breeze
Smithfield boys' basketball team comes out of road trip with 9-6 record
CUMBERLAND – Playing four times on the road in a five-night stretch, the Smithfield High boys’ basketball team picked up a pair of victories that kept the Sentinels within striking distance of the top four places in the Division I standings. Unfortunately, they were unable to win last...
Valley Breeze
Saints repeat as Class C indoor champs
PROVIDENCE – Even without its three-time Gatorade R.I. Boys’ Runner of the Year in its lineup, the St. Raphael Academy boys’ indoor track and field team still managed to repeat as Class C champions for the second straight year last Saturday afternoon at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house, as the Saints compiled 137 points to easily outdistance runner-up East Greenwich High’s 75 and 11 other teams.
Valley Breeze
NP boys' hoop team gets back on track, downs Juanita Sanchez
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Losers of three of their last four games, and in danger of slipping out of the top four spots in the Division III standings, the North Providence High boys’ basketball team picked up a just-what-the-doctor-ordered victory over a tough opponent last Thursday night. Hosting Juanita...
Valley Breeze
Perfect 10: C.F. girls' basketball team routs Davies, Johnston
JOHNSTON – The Central Falls High girls’ basketball team passed two of its toughest tests of the Division IV season with flying colors. Facing two teams right below them in the standings during a three-night stretch, the Warriors continued their dominance in their new division by not only rolling to a 51-26 victory at home over second-place Davies last Wednesday, but also cruising to a 56-24 win at Johnston High over the fourth-place Panthers.
Valley Breeze
North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League begins signups for upcoming season
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League is accepting registrations for the upcoming 2023 season, and all returning players and new candidates ages 13-15 who are from North Providence, Smithfield, and Lincoln can contact league president Lou Zammarelli at 401-572-6347 or lou@zamlawri.com for a registration form. Registration...
Valley Breeze
North Providence L.L. plans signups next two Saturdays at library
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Little League will hold a registration session for the upcoming season this Saturday, and next Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Providence Union Free Library. Players must be ages 4-16 by Aug. 31 in order to sign...
Valley Breeze
Ricci's McDonald wins second straight spelling bee
NORTH PROVIDENCE – James McDonald, a 7th-grader from Ricci Middle School, is now a two-time North Providence District Spelling Bee champion, outlasting 15 competitors in the Feb. 2 spelling bee and earning the right to compete for a trip to the national Scripps National Spelling Bee. McDonald never stumbled...
Valley Breeze
Abreau wins 2023 Lincoln Spelling Bee
LINCOLN – Nineteen Lincoln students faced off Tuesday at the district-wide spelling bee, and Ethan Abreau, an 8th-grader at Lincoln Middle School, was crowned the spelling bee champ. The event was a short one, only going for six rounds before Abreau spelled his way to victory.
Valley Breeze
Patricia A. 'Pat' Wheatley – Woonsocket
Patricia A. “Pat” Wheatley, 65, of Woonsocket, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Woonsocket Health Center. Pat was born at Boston City Hospital on March 16, 1957, a daughter of the late Robert E. and Emelyn F. (Carmo) Wheatley. The family moved to Woonsocket, where Pat grew up and graduated from Woonsocket High School with the class of 1977. She lived in Florida for a number of years before moving back to Woonsocket in 1996. In her younger years, Pat was employed at several mills in the area. She also worked at Colby Glass Company and at the ARC of Northern Rhode Island.
Valley Breeze
Cumberland's planned asphalt pump track a 'rideable playground' for all
CUMBERLAND – A new asphalt pump track at Diamond Hill Park, replacing the old dirt one, will be a lasting and durable amenity for people of all abilities to use at once. The bicycle community has always had a presence at the park, said Mayor Jeff Mutter at the Feb. 1 council meeting, and this new pump track for all wheels will be a way to maintain some of that past while taking the park into the future as the town looks to turn it into more of a destination, or a “bridge from where we were to where we’re going.” He said he sees it as a bit of a reward to the bike community for their years of dedication.
Valley Breeze
Staffer creates cherished crocheted bags at Old County Road School
SMITHFIELD – Old County Road Elementary School paraprofessional Laura Gaule is the type of person who keeps her hands busy with crocheting while watching TV or on car rides. More notably, to the students and staff at OCRS, Gaule is the type of person who takes time to crochet items to help them through life, including carriers for student water bottles, staff walkie-talkies, and devices for other small items.
Valley Breeze
Officials discuss making Halliwell site into open space
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Town Councilor John Beauregard said Monday that he thought the Halliwell Committee had already given up on the idea of developing a building at the former elementary school site, a comment that didn’t sit well with committee members who have invested years of planning into the property.
Valley Breeze
Surgery success: Local woman gives new life to her brother
CUMBERLAND – The weeks leading up to a Jan. 24 kidney transplant from Danielle Cook to her brother Rory Cardin were nervous ones, as their family wondered whether his body, which had survived on one functional kidney since birth, would accept its replacement. The Breeze reported two days before...
Valley Breeze
Rogers knocks out intruder, talks 'castle laws'
FOSTER – Sen. Gordon Rogers says he knocked out an intruder who entered his home late last Thursday afternoon, calling it a teachable moment about the importance of “castle” laws in Rhode Island. Rogers said he was preparing for a meeting at the Glocester Town Council when...
