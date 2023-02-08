Read full article on original website
Valley Breeze
Scituate Girls' Softball program continues online signups for spring season
SCITUATE – The Scituate Girls’ Softball program, which contains players from Scituate, Glocester, Foster, and other neighboring towns, is currently accepting players ages 4-14 (as of Dec. 31, 2022) for the upcoming spring season. The fee to play is $65 for players in the U6 Instructional division, $85...
Valley Breeze
North Providence L.L. plans signups next two Saturdays at library
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Little League will hold a registration session for the upcoming season this Saturday, and next Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Providence Union Free Library. Players must be ages 4-16 by Aug. 31 in order to sign...
Valley Breeze
Northmen indoor track program continues to grow in seventh season
PROVIDENCE – For the second season in a row, the North Smithfield High girls’ indoor track and field team came oh so close to producing its first Sullivan Division dual-meet championship and undefeated record in the program’s seven-year existence at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
Valley Breeze
NP's Joof gets ready to play soccer at University of Bridgeport
NORTH PROVIDENCE – When North Providence High senior Yassin Joof visited the University of Bridgeport last summer and participated in a soccer camp on the campus, she knew that she had found her home for the next four years. “I got an offer in October and I quickly accepted...
Valley Breeze
NP swim teams sweep Moses Brown, host Cranston East in today's dual-meet finale
PROVIDENCE – For the first time this year, the North Providence High boys’ and girls’ swim teams were able to sweep one of their Division II opponents, when on Monday night against Moses Brown at Rhode Island College, the boys’ squad posted a 51-42 victory and the girls won a 48-45 nailbiter.
Valley Breeze
Cumberland boys' hoop team wins four games in seven-day stretch
CUMBERLAND – Thanks to four victories in a seven-day span, the Cumberland High boys’ basketball team has climbed over the .500 mark for the first time this season. And the biggest win of the bunch may have come in last Friday night’s Division I showdown against neighboring Smithfield at the Wellness Center. While the temperatures outside dwindled into the single digits, the Clippers prevailed in a heated matchup with the Sentinels, 64-56, and evened their D-I record at 7-7.
Valley Breeze
Smithfield boys' basketball team comes out of road trip with 9-6 record
CUMBERLAND – Playing four times on the road in a five-night stretch, the Smithfield High boys’ basketball team picked up a pair of victories that kept the Sentinels within striking distance of the top four places in the Division I standings. Unfortunately, they were unable to win last...
Valley Breeze
Cumberland's Zancan is NEWBA Rookie of Week again for Regis women's basketball team
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. – Cumberland’s Madison Zancan, who graduated from Cumberland High in 2021, is enjoying a fantastic freshman season for the Regis College women’s basketball team, and last week, she was named the New England Women’s Basketball Association (NEWBA) Rookie of the Week for the second straight time.
Valley Breeze
Perfect 10: C.F. girls' basketball team routs Davies, Johnston
JOHNSTON – The Central Falls High girls’ basketball team passed two of its toughest tests of the Division IV season with flying colors. Facing two teams right below them in the standings during a three-night stretch, the Warriors continued their dominance in their new division by not only rolling to a 51-26 victory at home over second-place Davies last Wednesday, but also cruising to a 56-24 win at Johnston High over the fourth-place Panthers.
Valley Breeze
Scituate schools aims to recoup more than $100,000 spent on Caito Field
SCITUATE – The Scituate School Committee spent approximately $101,000 associated with legal fees, transportation, field rental fees, and testing at Caito Field since a sinkhole was first discovered there in 2021. During a Jan. 31 meeting, the School Committee approved spending up to $25,000 for additional testing at Caito...
Valley Breeze
Abreau wins 2023 Lincoln Spelling Bee
LINCOLN – Nineteen Lincoln students faced off Tuesday at the district-wide spelling bee, and Ethan Abreau, an 8th-grader at Lincoln Middle School, was crowned the spelling bee champ. The event was a short one, only going for six rounds before Abreau spelled his way to victory.
Valley Breeze
Library opening later on Friday
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Library will open at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 due to a staff training event. The following programs are announced.
Valley Breeze
Cumberland's planned asphalt pump track a 'rideable playground' for all
CUMBERLAND – A new asphalt pump track at Diamond Hill Park, replacing the old dirt one, will be a lasting and durable amenity for people of all abilities to use at once. The bicycle community has always had a presence at the park, said Mayor Jeff Mutter at the Feb. 1 council meeting, and this new pump track for all wheels will be a way to maintain some of that past while taking the park into the future as the town looks to turn it into more of a destination, or a “bridge from where we were to where we’re going.” He said he sees it as a bit of a reward to the bike community for their years of dedication.
Valley Breeze
Patricia A. 'Pat' Wheatley – Woonsocket
Patricia A. “Pat” Wheatley, 65, of Woonsocket, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Woonsocket Health Center. Pat was born at Boston City Hospital on March 16, 1957, a daughter of the late Robert E. and Emelyn F. (Carmo) Wheatley. The family moved to Woonsocket, where Pat grew up and graduated from Woonsocket High School with the class of 1977. She lived in Florida for a number of years before moving back to Woonsocket in 1996. In her younger years, Pat was employed at several mills in the area. She also worked at Colby Glass Company and at the ARC of Northern Rhode Island.
Valley Breeze
ACT presents 'Five Frickin' Winters'
ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Attleboro Community Theatre kicks off the new year with its production of the dark comedy, “Five Frickin’ Winters,” written by Kim E. Ruyle and directed by Alex Aponte. Performance dates are Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 17-March 3, at 8 p.m.; and Sundays, Feb....
Valley Breeze
Mancini Center offers new fitness class
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs. • A new class, barre fitness, begins Monday, Feb. 13 at 3 p.m. This exercise program combines slow movements using your own body-weight with the assistance of a ballet barre. Designed for older men and women, this class is for all levels of mobility. Non-slip socks are required for this class.
Valley Breeze
Staffer creates cherished crocheted bags at Old County Road School
SMITHFIELD – Old County Road Elementary School paraprofessional Laura Gaule is the type of person who keeps her hands busy with crocheting while watching TV or on car rides. More notably, to the students and staff at OCRS, Gaule is the type of person who takes time to crochet items to help them through life, including carriers for student water bottles, staff walkie-talkies, and devices for other small items.
Valley Breeze
See "The Oldest Profession" at Burgage Theatre Co.
PAWTUCKET – Burbage Theatre Co. is partnering with WomensWork Theatre Collaborative for the second production of their 11th Season: "The Oldest Profession" by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel, directed by actor and long-time Trinity Repertory Company member Anne Scurria. "The Oldest Profession" runs through Feb. 19 at Burbage’s Theatre...
