Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGrafton, MA
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Valley Breeze
Smithfield boys' basketball team comes out of road trip with 9-6 record
CUMBERLAND – Playing four times on the road in a five-night stretch, the Smithfield High boys’ basketball team picked up a pair of victories that kept the Sentinels within striking distance of the top four places in the Division I standings. Unfortunately, they were unable to win last...
Valley Breeze
Perfect 10: C.F. girls' basketball team routs Davies, Johnston
JOHNSTON – The Central Falls High girls’ basketball team passed two of its toughest tests of the Division IV season with flying colors. Facing two teams right below them in the standings during a three-night stretch, the Warriors continued their dominance in their new division by not only rolling to a 51-26 victory at home over second-place Davies last Wednesday, but also cruising to a 56-24 win at Johnston High over the fourth-place Panthers.
Valley Breeze
Boyd, Saddlemire, Toro, Belvin win multiple events at class meets
PROVIDENCE – The temperatures hovered in single digits throughout the state and beyond last Saturday, but that didn’t stop a lot of high school track and field athletes who were competing in that day’s RIIL Indoor Class Championships from turning up the heat with their stellar performances at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
Valley Breeze
NP's Joof gets ready to play soccer at University of Bridgeport
NORTH PROVIDENCE – When North Providence High senior Yassin Joof visited the University of Bridgeport last summer and participated in a soccer camp on the campus, she knew that she had found her home for the next four years. “I got an offer in October and I quickly accepted...
Valley Breeze
Scituate Girls' Softball program continues online signups for spring season
SCITUATE – The Scituate Girls’ Softball program, which contains players from Scituate, Glocester, Foster, and other neighboring towns, is currently accepting players ages 4-14 (as of Dec. 31, 2022) for the upcoming spring season. The fee to play is $65 for players in the U6 Instructional division, $85...
Valley Breeze
Saints repeat as Class C indoor champs
PROVIDENCE – Even without its three-time Gatorade R.I. Boys’ Runner of the Year in its lineup, the St. Raphael Academy boys’ indoor track and field team still managed to repeat as Class C champions for the second straight year last Saturday afternoon at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house, as the Saints compiled 137 points to easily outdistance runner-up East Greenwich High’s 75 and 11 other teams.
Valley Breeze
North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League begins signups for upcoming season
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League is accepting registrations for the upcoming 2023 season, and all returning players and new candidates ages 13-15 who are from North Providence, Smithfield, and Lincoln can contact league president Lou Zammarelli at 401-572-6347 or lou@zamlawri.com for a registration form. Registration...
independentri.com
After almost giving up hoops, NK grad Schwab starring for CCRI
The Community College of Rhode Island women’s basketball program has built a highly successful team with Ocean State players who want to continue their careers at the next level. Or in the case of Maggie Schwab, players who aren’t sure they want to do that. The North Kingstown...
casualhoya.com
LINKS: In Another Loss, Patrick Ewing Reminds That He’s Not Ed Cooley
Your Georgetown Hoyas (6-19, 1-13 BIG EAST) were defeated by the No. 20 Providence Friars, 74-62, on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence. Qudus Wahab scored his 1,000th point and Brad Ezewiro had a career-high night. Overall, Patrick Ewing’s Hoyas are 3-7 against Ed Cooley’s PC teams with two wins in 2019 and one win in 2021. The Hoyas have one more chance to beat PC at home on February 26th.
Valley Breeze
North Providence L.L. plans signups next two Saturdays at library
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Little League will hold a registration session for the upcoming season this Saturday, and next Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Providence Union Free Library. Players must be ages 4-16 by Aug. 31 in order to sign...
Valley Breeze
Abreau wins 2023 Lincoln Spelling Bee
LINCOLN – Nineteen Lincoln students faced off Tuesday at the district-wide spelling bee, and Ethan Abreau, an 8th-grader at Lincoln Middle School, was crowned the spelling bee champ. The event was a short one, only going for six rounds before Abreau spelled his way to victory.
iheart.com
Providence Ready For Thousands Of Midshipmen For Army Navy Football Weekend
Rhode Island, and the city of Providence getting ready to do its part for the annual Army -Navy game. This year it is set to be played at the home of the New England Patriots, Gillette Stadium. Governor McKee was joined by Senator Jack Reed, a retired Army veteran, a...
Car slams into pole in Providence
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Prairie Avenue near the intersection of Potters Avenue.
Valley Breeze
NS Middle School's Lopes wins First Year Principal Award
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Students at North Smithfield Middle School welcomed Principal Christine Lopes with loud cheers as she entered the gym to celebrate being awarded Rhode Island’s First Year Principal Award. The ceremony took place on Monday and was attended by close friends and family of Lopes. Members...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ‘78, Memories & Reflections, Part 3
Above: Wayne Savageau on top of the post-Blizzard of ’78 snow mountain on Taylor Circle. Courtesy of the Savageaus. We finish our remembrance of that great and terrible blizzard 45 years ago Feb. 6 with some recollections from East Greenwichers past and present as well as a couple of friends of EG. They present a wider picture of the storm. Enjoy! If you missed Part 1, click HERE, and click HERE for Part 2. Very sincere thanks to everyone who sent in their stories. What an archive!
Turnto10.com
Warwick Veterans Middle School shifts to distance learning after sewer line collapse
(WJAR) — Warwick Veterans Middle School will shift to distance learning on Thursday after a sewer line collapsed in the building on Wednesday. "It will still be a school day, but it will NOT take place on an in-person basis," the school wrote in a Facebook post. The collapse...
Storm damage at Bristol elementary playground spurs festive fundraiser
Two years after a major storm snapped a massive tree in the playground of Rockwell Elementary school, students donned fluorescent clothes and ran laps in a transformed school gym to raise money for a new outdoor space.
Turnto10.com
Search underway for boy, 13, last seen in Providence
(WJAR) — A search is underway for a teenager last seen in Providence in early January. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 13-year-old Ramon Figueroa was last seen in Providence on Jan. 7. The organization describes Figueroa as 5 feet, 1 inches tall with brown...
Valley Breeze
Cumberland's planned asphalt pump track a 'rideable playground' for all
CUMBERLAND – A new asphalt pump track at Diamond Hill Park, replacing the old dirt one, will be a lasting and durable amenity for people of all abilities to use at once. The bicycle community has always had a presence at the park, said Mayor Jeff Mutter at the Feb. 1 council meeting, and this new pump track for all wheels will be a way to maintain some of that past while taking the park into the future as the town looks to turn it into more of a destination, or a “bridge from where we were to where we’re going.” He said he sees it as a bit of a reward to the bike community for their years of dedication.
Comments / 0