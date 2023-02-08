ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Providence, RI

Valley Breeze

Perfect 10: C.F. girls' basketball team routs Davies, Johnston

JOHNSTON – The Central Falls High girls’ basketball team passed two of its toughest tests of the Division IV season with flying colors. Facing two teams right below them in the standings during a three-night stretch, the Warriors continued their dominance in their new division by not only rolling to a 51-26 victory at home over second-place Davies last Wednesday, but also cruising to a 56-24 win at Johnston High over the fourth-place Panthers.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Valley Breeze

Boyd, Saddlemire, Toro, Belvin win multiple events at class meets

PROVIDENCE – The temperatures hovered in single digits throughout the state and beyond last Saturday, but that didn’t stop a lot of high school track and field athletes who were competing in that day’s RIIL Indoor Class Championships from turning up the heat with their stellar performances at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

NP's Joof gets ready to play soccer at University of Bridgeport

NORTH PROVIDENCE – When North Providence High senior Yassin Joof visited the University of Bridgeport last summer and participated in a soccer camp on the campus, she knew that she had found her home for the next four years. “I got an offer in October and I quickly accepted...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Valley Breeze

Scituate Girls' Softball program continues online signups for spring season

SCITUATE – The Scituate Girls’ Softball program, which contains players from Scituate, Glocester, Foster, and other neighboring towns, is currently accepting players ages 4-14 (as of Dec. 31, 2022) for the upcoming spring season. The fee to play is $65 for players in the U6 Instructional division, $85...
SCITUATE, RI
Valley Breeze

Saints repeat as Class C indoor champs

PROVIDENCE – Even without its three-time Gatorade R.I. Boys’ Runner of the Year in its lineup, the St. Raphael Academy boys’ indoor track and field team still managed to repeat as Class C champions for the second straight year last Saturday afternoon at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house, as the Saints compiled 137 points to easily outdistance runner-up East Greenwich High’s 75 and 11 other teams.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League begins signups for upcoming season

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League is accepting registrations for the upcoming 2023 season, and all returning players and new candidates ages 13-15 who are from North Providence, Smithfield, and Lincoln can contact league president Lou Zammarelli at 401-572-6347 or lou@zamlawri.com for a registration form. Registration...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

After almost giving up hoops, NK grad Schwab starring for CCRI

The Community College of Rhode Island women’s basketball program has built a highly successful team with Ocean State players who want to continue their careers at the next level. Or in the case of Maggie Schwab, players who aren’t sure they want to do that. The North Kingstown...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
casualhoya.com

LINKS: In Another Loss, Patrick Ewing Reminds That He’s Not Ed Cooley

Your Georgetown Hoyas (6-19, 1-13 BIG EAST) were defeated by the No. 20 Providence Friars, 74-62, on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence. Qudus Wahab scored his 1,000th point and Brad Ezewiro had a career-high night. Overall, Patrick Ewing’s Hoyas are 3-7 against Ed Cooley’s PC teams with two wins in 2019 and one win in 2021. The Hoyas have one more chance to beat PC at home on February 26th.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Abreau wins 2023 Lincoln Spelling Bee

LINCOLN – Nineteen Lincoln students faced off Tuesday at the district-wide spelling bee, and Ethan Abreau, an 8th-grader at Lincoln Middle School, was crowned the spelling bee champ. The event was a short one, only going for six rounds before Abreau spelled his way to victory.
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

NS Middle School's Lopes wins First Year Principal Award

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Students at North Smithfield Middle School welcomed Principal Christine Lopes with loud cheers as she entered the gym to celebrate being awarded Rhode Island’s First Year Principal Award. The ceremony took place on Monday and was attended by close friends and family of Lopes. Members...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Blizzard of ‘78, Memories & Reflections, Part 3

Above: Wayne Savageau on top of the post-Blizzard of ’78 snow mountain on Taylor Circle. Courtesy of the Savageaus. We finish our remembrance of that great and terrible blizzard 45 years ago Feb. 6 with some recollections from East Greenwichers past and present as well as a couple of friends of EG. They present a wider picture of the storm. Enjoy! If you missed Part 1, click HERE, and click HERE for Part 2. Very sincere thanks to everyone who sent in their stories. What an archive!
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

Search underway for boy, 13, last seen in Providence

(WJAR) — A search is underway for a teenager last seen in Providence in early January. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 13-year-old Ramon Figueroa was last seen in Providence on Jan. 7. The organization describes Figueroa as 5 feet, 1 inches tall with brown...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Cumberland's planned asphalt pump track a 'rideable playground' for all

CUMBERLAND – A new asphalt pump track at Diamond Hill Park, replacing the old dirt one, will be a lasting and durable amenity for people of all abilities to use at once. The bicycle community has always had a presence at the park, said Mayor Jeff Mutter at the Feb. 1 council meeting, and this new pump track for all wheels will be a way to maintain some of that past while taking the park into the future as the town looks to turn it into more of a destination, or a “bridge from where we were to where we’re going.” He said he sees it as a bit of a reward to the bike community for their years of dedication.
CUMBERLAND, RI

