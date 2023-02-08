ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Triangle Mall | Shopping mall in Denton, Texas

Golden Triangle Mall is an enclosed, single-level shopping mall located at the intersection of Loop 288 and I-35E in Denton, Texas, United States. It contains seven current anchors, a playplace, and total leasable floor area of 764,719 sq ft (71,044.7 m2) total. The anchors are Ross Dress for Less, Conn's, H&M, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Fitness Connection, and Dillard's.
Sip tequila & enjoy classic Mexican street food at one of Dallas’ best Mezcalerias

DALLAS (KDAF) — To those who love tequila for what it brings outside the world of margaritas, you sip it like a fine wine. Inside DFW is taking a shot at some true agave appreciation at one of Dallas’ best Mezcalerias. Around Las Almas Rotas, agave is a passion project and they’re on a mission to not only provide the best mezcal and tequila in the area but to also educate their neighbors along with way.
Bits and Bites: New Restaurant Openings

A Chicago-based restaurant will soon move into a space where a ridiculous number of other restaurants have fallen. Goat & Vine Restaurant + Winery is slated to open this spring at 2600 W. Seventh St., in the seemingly cursed end-cap spot where nearly a dozen other restaurants have failed, including Mac’s Steaks & Seafood, Bite City Grill, M Bistro, and the two-restaurants-in-one, Barrel & Bones Craft Bar & Smokehouse and Bourbon Street Oyster Bar & Grill.
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Brings In Stunning Seasonal Plates

The well-known Rare and Well Done experience at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is now even brighter with three delectable off-the-menu features. The award-winning steakhouse has added the following seasonal plates that guests will undoubtedly want to savor before they are gone:. Turtle Gumbo: Perry’s gluten-free filé gumbo made with...
Thief caught stuffing $560 worth of meat inside clothing

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police detained a man who left a grocery store after hiding $560 worth of meat in his clothing.Police later identified the man as Donald Hicks, 53. They arrested him as he allegedly tried to flee on an electric scooter. The department shared a photo on Facebook of his haul, and asked: "Stocking up for the Super Bowl? We think this guy had the wrong idea."The photo shows a shopping basket filled with family size packs of beef sausage, ground chuck, bacon and large portions of packaged meat. All of the stolen food was recovered.Police said Hicks had a felony warrant for theft. He's currently at the Arlington City Jail. 
This Weatherford Home Offers Land, Location, And On-Trend Updates

Head west on Interstate 20 from Fort Worth and pretty soon you will feel like you are worlds away. Yes, construction of new neighborhoods and developments is taking place, but there is still plenty of open land (for right now) that reminds you of how big Texas really is. That’s where you’ll find this remodeled Weatherford home.
Is It Worth Standing in Line for an Hour to Eat a Chicago Dog at Portillo’s?

It’s just shy of a month since Portillo’s opened at the Grandscape in the Colony and the lines are still out the door and around the block. During the first weekend in February, it took an hour to get from the end of the patio to the service counter — and that was well before noon — plus another 20 minutes waiting for the actual order to be ready. The drive-thru line (actually, there were two of them) wasn’t moving much faster.
All eyes on Texas for the 'Trial of the Century'

An expectant hush fell over the Fort Worth courtroom, as the defendant in the most sensational Texas murder trial in generations took the witness stand on Feb. 14, 1912. The main characters in the tragic romantic triangle grew up together in the Central Texas community of Georgetown in the late nineteenth century. The fathers of John Beal Sneed, Albert Boyce Jr. and Lena Snyder had done right well for themselves in cattle and as successful businessmen provided worry-free childhoods for their respective offspring.
A Documentary Presents a Grapevine Gymnast’s Brain Injury, and Recovery, as Inspiration

Jon Michael Simpson was a sophomore film student at the University of Texas with Hollywood dreams. He never dreamed his debut project would instead bring him back home. Simpson’s documentary Hi, I’m Blake chronicles the arduous and somewhat miraculous recovery of Grapevine teenager Blake Hyland from a traumatic brain injury suffered during a gymnastics accident in 2014.
This Year, Texas Is Getting A New State Park For The First Time Since 1998

If you love exploring state parks in Texas, get excited! There is another one in the pipeline, and it’s slated to open in mid to late 2023. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be located about an hour west of the DFW metroplex, featuring a 90-acre lake, numerous trails, campsites, and astonishing views.
How I.M. Pei designed a "symphony for the eyes" in Dallas.

Designed by Chinese-American architect I.M. Pei, who also designed Dallas' City Hall, the Meyerson's cube shaped structure was built with tens of thousands of limestone blocks, inset with massive windows that bring natural light into the spacious lobby. The Eugene McDermott Concert Hall, the building's centerpiece, is finely tuned to...
No, street lights didn't glow purple for TCU; now they're going away

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - When some of Fort Worth's street lamps turned purple at the end of December and into January, it wasn't a show of support for TCU football. It was actually a coincidence. The City had changed more than half of the bulbs to LEDs, as they are more energy efficient and brighter. But as the lights start to go out, they illuminate in a range of colors and can shift unexpectedly, and in this case, glowed purple.Now Fort Worth's Transportation & Public Works Department is working to replace more than 1,100 lights. It should take about three to four months, according to the city. Fitting perhaps, as Horned Frogs didn't win their National Championship title game, that now the lights will go out for good. Anyone who wants to report a purple street light can through the MyFW App. When the report is submitted, TPW will receive a list of lights for replacement. Response time is usually within a month. 
The 40 Best Concerts Coming to Texas This Spring

This spring, Texas venues are just one big concert, with international tours and local favorites gracing stages across the state. It’s an eclectic lineup covering rock, pop, rap and country, which means there’s a little something for everyone. Here are 40 of the best upcoming concerts, from now...
Fire causes $500k in damage to Denton restaurant

Boca 31, a Latin American restaurant in Denton, is closed indefinitely after a fire caused significant damage Tuesday night. The Denton Fire Department responded to the blaze at 207 South Bell Ave., just after 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. The restaurant is directly across the street from the fire station, so firefighters arrived less than two minutes after the 911 call was placed, according to Denton FD.
