Read full article on original website
Related
ice365.com
ICE Consumer Protection Zone sponsors raise £52,800 for industry charities
Better Change and Betknowmore from Great Britain, as well as the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) from the US and AGOG of the Netherlands, will each receive £13,200 in funds from the initiative. Part of ICE London 2023, which is taking place at the ExCel in London from...
BBC
Somerset guide dog owner raises awareness of access refusals
A guide dog owner who was refused entry to a restaurant is campaigning to raise awareness of the problem. John Hardy, who is registered blind, began his campaign after being barred from a curry house in Somerset, when he went for a meal with his family and guide dog Sid, in September 2021.
BBC
Energy support scheme: All vouchers to be received by next week
The government expects all eligible households in Northern Ireland will have received their £600 energy support by the end of next week. That is ahead of the target to have the payments made by the end of February. The payment has been made either by direct debit or as...
Plans to build £400m Center Parcs village in ancient woodland dropped following protests
The firm had planned to build around 900 lodges, a 'sub-tropical swimming centre', recreational facilities, shops, restaurants, car parks, and roads at Oldhouse Warren in West Sussex.
ice365.com
Pitch ICE: a showcase of startups and industry innovations
Gaming entrepreneurs have been taking to the stage during ICE London to showcase the latest industry innovations. The Pitch ICE hub has played host to new ideas and innovations from industry startups for the past two days. Twelve startups from different industry sectors have been presenting 15 minute pitches over the last two days. ICE 365 went along to get a taster of some of the company’s pitches and their products – and to ask about their time at ICE London 2023.
ice365.com
Changing the Face of Street Gaming
2023 marked the first year for a new dynamic floor feature at ICE London. The Gambling Business Group (GBG) High Street Hub features contributions and insight from leading brands, including Novomatic UK and GameNation. Co-Founder and Chief Executive of GBG and veteran of the gambling industry, Peter Hannibal, was hugely...
ice365.com
Red lights and fast music encourage customers to place bets faster
How the human brain reaction to entertainment stimulus was discussed at the International Casino Conference on the opening day of ICE Vox 2023. Patrick Fagan, Chief Scientific Officer and Dan Thwaites, Chief Strategy Officer of Capuchin Behavioural Science gave a presentation on how behavioural science could be used to create engaging customer experiences.
Brooks Running becomes parkrun’s exclusive footwear partner through 2028
Brooks Running Announces Multi-Year Global Partnership With parkrun
ice365.com
ESG Gaming Seeks to Address Inequality in Esports
ICE London’s Esports Arena played host to the exclusive world premiere of ESG Gaming’s Ironclad documentary this week. The documentary features some of the largest esports brands and explores how digital and technical inequality impacts esports. The film was followed by a presentation by Lee Williams, Founder of...
ice365.com
Streetdance celebration marks opening of ICE London 2023
The biggest ever ICE London got off to an energetic start with a streetdance performance today. As visitors streamed into ExCeL for the record breaking global gaming event, a flashmob of dancers appeared from within the crowds. The performance by We Implement mirrored the event’s theme of ‘Stronger Together.’ The...
ice365.com
Video: ICE London 2023 – show in a go!
Too busy to get around all of ICE London? Put your feet up, relax and enjoy the whole event – in just a minute and a half…
ice365.com
Sights and sounds at ICE London
Every year ICE showcases the latest global innovations and technology – from casino and land-based gambling to iGaming. Performers, magicians and musicians on the stands and in the Boulevard add to the atmosphere of creativity at ExCeL. Here are a few we captured on camera….
Zilch signs pioneering partnership to work with leading UK debt charity StepChange in face of the cost-of-living crisis
Zilch, the UK-headquartered payments technology company, today announces it has signed an industry-first partnership to work with StepChange, the UK’s leading debt advice charity, which will help Zilch’s millions of customers access help, should they need it, more quickly during the current cost of living crisis. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005630/en/ Zilch signs pioneering partnership to work with leading UK debt charity StepChange in face of the cost-of-living crisis (Graphic: Business Wire) This support for StepChange will see Zilch become the first provider of credit via buy now pay later to fully integrate StepChange Direct into its platform. The payments technology company will also go one step further and provide innovation that will better advance the user experience.
BBC
Peak District visitor centres under threat in operational review
The body responsible for the Peak District national park says it is reviewing the future of visitor centres as it looks to cut costs. The Peak District National Park Authority said it was rethinking its operational structure in response to soaring inflation and funding pressures. Staffing is also being looked...
BBC
NHS cancer bus tour due at Barnsley market
A special bus tour designed to raise awareness of cancer is due in Barnsley later. Organised by NHS England the bus is visiting areas with some of the lowest early cancer diagnosis rates. NHS staff and Cancer Research UK nurses will be on the bus and they are able to...
ice365.com
Gambling Commission to take “evidence based” approach to problem gamblers
The number of problem gamblers has remained “statistically stable” according to research unveiled by the CEO of the Gambling Commission, but operators still have plenty to do to reduce the risk of harm. Andrew Rhodes gave his keynote speech on the ‘Latest research shaping regulatory decisions in safer...
BBC
Edenfield Centre: Review launched into abuse at mental health unit
An NHS mental health unit where patients were filmed being mistreated is set be investigated by an independent expert. BBC Panorama found a "toxic culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and bullying" at the Edenfield Centre in Prestwich near Manchester last year. Various staff members were sacked or suspended following the...
Comments / 0