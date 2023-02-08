Read full article on original website
247Sports
Daily Digest | Big comeback big for Illini WBB résumé; Date set for Illini spring game
There’s a lot of news each day. Get caught up with the Illini Inquirer Daily Digest. Illinois women’s basketball overcame a 10-point deficit late in the third quarter to win at Nebraska 72-64. The Illini (19-6, 9-5 Big Ten), who lost second-leading scorer Genesis Bryant in the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury, used a 20-0 run midway through the second half to flip a 10-point deficit early in the third quarter to a 10-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.
247Sports
Goode on redshirt consideration & return to action: 'I’m confident in myself and I’m ready to go'
CHAMPAIGN — Illini sophomore Luke Goode has yet to see his first game action after rehabbing a broken foot, but he has been cleared to play and he was in uniform last Saturday in Iowa City. Goode returned to practice late last week after receiving full clearance from the...
Jacobs ATH Nick True commits to Illini as preferred walk-on: 'I feel they can provide a lot for me'
Nick True admits he didn’t foresee a college football future just a few years ago. But after a standout senior season, a flood of next-level options came the way of the 6-foot-5, 205-pound Algonquin (Ill.) Jacobs tight end. On Tuesday, True announced he will test himself at college football’s...
14news.com
SPHL team scheduled to play Thunderbolts ceases operations
DANVILLE, IL. (WFIE) - The Vermillion County Bobcats, based in Danville, Illinois, announced Thursday they have ceased operations. The SPHL hockey team joined the league just two years ago. ESPN reports the team was a no-show at their home game Sunday against Quad City. “Fans filed into the rink for...
25newsnow.com
IHSA Cheerleading State Finalists dazzle in Bloomington
(25 News Now) - The sport of competitive cheerleading took over Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena this past weekend as the state’s best teams dazzled with their athleticism. That included two area teams, Washington and Normal U-High both finishing Top 10 in the state.
abc17news.com
Decatur native to participate in Super Bowl Navy flyover
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Look! Up in the sky during the Super Bowl! It’s a Decatur native! During the national anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday, three Navy tactical squadrons will fly over State Farm Stadium. Capt. William Frank from Decatur will participate in the flyover as part of one of two F/A-18F Super […]
swineweb.com
Some workers strike at ADM Decatur, Illinois, grain facility
Some union represented workers at Archer-Daniels-Midland Co’s large grain and oilseed processing facility in Decatur, Illinois, walked off the job late on Thursday as contract negotiations with the agribusiness company stalled, Teamsters Local 916 said in a statement issued on Friday. The striking workers oversee the power co-generation plant...
foxillinois.com
Popular BBQ joint leaving Paxton after 8 years
PAXTON, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A popular BBQ joint in Paxton is moving all its operations in Illinois to Tennessee. The Humble Hog told its customers in a Facebook post on Friday that it will continue serving lunch and dinner during its regular business hours until the restaurant's last day open on Friday, Feb. 17.
tspr.org
Momentum: B-N could benefit from state economic development policy changes
Bloomington-Normal is poised for prolonged healthy growth. But it will need help to make those dreams real, and changes at the state level could offer a boost to the community. By several measures, the Twin Cities is booming: low employment, lots of disposable income, high-income households, and so on. During...
smilepolitely.com
Dinner is tasty at Stango Cuisine in Champaign
Don’t forget about Stango Cuisine in their new location in Champaign sharing space with Wood N’ Hog. Yesterday, I ordered dinner from the Zambian restaurant, and it was delicious. I usually get the amazing wings here, but last night, I had the chicken curry ($12.99). The dinner came...
Champaign man found dead, authorities looking for his car
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner’s and Sheriff’s Offices are investigating after a man was found dead outside of Champaign Wednesday morning. County Coroner Duane Northrup said the man is 53-year-old Larry Adams of Champaign. Adams was discovered along a tree line on Hensley Road near Mattis Avenue just before 8 a.m. […]
FAR shower Peeping Tom suspect identified by UIPD
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — U of I Police said they’ve identified the person who was reportedly entering the women’s shower areas of a dorm Sunday morning. Police officials reported on Wednesday that they were informed of a man entering those areas in Oglesby Hall, part of the Florida Avenue Residence complex. The man viewed at […]
25newsnow.com
Motorcyclist charged in crash that killed Bloomington pedestrian
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A Tennessee motorcyclist was under the influence of marijuana when he struck and killed a man in Bloomington last September, according to criminal charges filed in McLean County Court. Drew Tedrick, 22, appeared in court Wednesday for a status hearing, but no trial date was...
SUV stolen with Goldendoodle in Mansfield, Piatt Co. Sheriff searching
MANDFIELD, Ill., (WCIA) – UPDATE 3:44 PM. Owner says the SUV was found in Nashville, Tennessee this morning. There is no update on the whereabouts of the family’s dog. Authorities are searching for a stolen SUV with a Goldendoodle dog in the back. The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office reported on their Facebook that a white […]
Decatur man dies in shooting: Macon County Coroner
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner, Michael Day, has released the identity of a man that died in a shooting today in Decatur. Terrance Mitchell, 29, of Decatur was pronounced dead on arrival at 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 9 in Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room. The coroner said that Mitchell was transported to […]
wglt.org
Railroad-caused traffic jam irritates mayor of Normal
The mayor of Normal said he's had it with lengthy traffic jams caused by freight trains. Chris Koos said this has been an issue before and the Union Pacific Railroad has addressed it, but there has been backsliding. "This is unacceptable. This is damaging to a community. It's impacting our...
Central Illinois Proud
4 displaced in overnight fire in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire displaced four residents after a fire at a quad-plex home Thursday. According to a Normal Fire Department press release, Normal firefighters responded to a fire near 208 Parktrail Road at approximately 12:42 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters reported a working fire on the second...
