Bowie County native shares speech during Rally for Life

A woman with deep Bowie County roots recently had the opportunity to share her testimony in front of 3000 citizens and lawmakers at the Texas Rally for Life in Austin on January 28th.

Born in Bowie County and raised in the Greenville area, Thressa Saddler, daughter of Harold Roseberry and Nick and Pat Dyke of Simms, is the Executive Director of the Raffa Clinic, and shared the stage with many other Pro-Life Texans including Governor Gregg Abbott, and abortion survivor Claire Culwell.

“Sharing my testimony in front of so many was a little overwhelming,” said Saddler. “My story is a very vulnerable one and so to stand up in front of 3000 people, some of which are against what you do and against what you say, and be very vulnerable and open is a place that’s a little scary.”

“I prayed a long time ago that if God could use my story for his glory to further him, I would be obedient to that, and I feel like this was just the next step in that,” said Saddler. “Statistics tell us, one in three adults now has had an abortion, and that’s a lot of people who may have never told anyone and think they can’t.” “I appreciated the opportunity to be able to not just stand up and say, ‘we don’t believe in abortion’, but to have the understanding as well,” said Saddler. “For a lot of people who are pro-life, that is part of their story, and even people who are pro-choice, that’s part of their story and they may or may not be okay with that choice.”

“So that was huge for me to just have that opportunity to be able to speak grace and healing in that message,” said Saddler. “As much as I love the pro-life work that we do, I feel like that’s often lacking and so it was just a sweet opportunity to be able to speak that into that crowd.”

Here are a few excerpts from her speech.

“I came here today to share my story with you. I am one of the millions of women who believed the lie that abortion was the right answer for me. In 1995, I was a freshman in college here in Texas. Before that first semester ended, I discovered I was pregnant. I went to a Planned Parenthood close to my campus believing they would help me figure out what to do.

Instead of help that day, I received an appointment card to come back in 2 weeks for an abortion. I was alone, scared, and in shock. The ‘experts’ said this was what was best for me. So I went.

I laid down on that table and watched as the nurse did a sonogram to see how far along I was so they would know how much to charge me that day. When she was done, I asked to see the screen. She told me ‘no’ and turned the screen away from me. She left the room to go get the abortionist. When she left - I got up off of that table and looked at that image.

Now, I wish I could tell you I changed my mind, left that clinic, and never looked back.

But I didn’t. I stood there. And the image I saw is forever burned into my brain. I saw the perfect profile of my 10 week old son. I don’t know how long I stood there staring at that screen. But I do know that when she walked back into that room she told me I shouldn’t be looking at that, took my arm and put me back on that bed, and then took a syringe out of her pocket and gave me a shot in my arm. The next thing I remember was waking up on a couch in someone’s office at that Planned Parenthood. I was still alone, still scared, and still in shock as the reality of what I had done began to set in.

And I hid that day away for many years. God has forgiven me, redeemed me, restored me and now called me to work serving women and men in those same situations.”

“We will work best to make abortion unthinkable in this generation when we work from a place of healing. Not hiding. God can use your story, no matter how bad you think it is - He can use it for His Glory and for His Good. And Yours.”