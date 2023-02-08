ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie County Citizens Tribune
 1 day ago
What’s happening at the American Legion Post 488 New Boston Sundays – 12pm – 10 pm Pool Tournament 4pm Mondays – Closed Tuesday – Friday – Open 2pm – 12 am Saturday – 2pm to 1 am Wednesday – Over 50 Dart Tournament starts 7:15 pm Thursdays – Dart Tournament starts 7:30 pm and Pool Tournament starting at 7:15pm Fridays - Pool Tournament start 7:15pm Saturdays - live band and dance 8:00pm Feb 11 – Seth Reid Feb 12 Super Bowl Party open at noon and will have plenty of food. Come out and enjoy the game. Kick off is set for 5:30pm Feb 18 – Durango Feb 25 – Del Rio It’s time again to come together for the Western Bowie County Retired Teachers Association for the 2022-23 year. Come and join us for fellowship, updates to legislation, informational topics, and guest speakers. We will be meeting: February 27- Bowie Bee Apiary, March 27-Little Country Greenhouse, April 24-Celebrate We have several projects that we will be involved in including “Walk Across texas and “The Childrens Book project” where we will read to kindergarten classes and distribute books to the students. This year’s schools involved include Hooks, New Boston and Redwater. - Melissa Raney All persons having an interest in Malta Cemetery is urged to attend a meeting, Friday February 10,2023 in the Malta School cafeteria at 5:30 pm. There are several issues to be addressed.

The Cass County Genealogical Society Thursday February 9, 2023 Membership Meeting will begin at noon. For more information please call: 903-796-3081

Bowie County Citizens Tribune

Bowie County native shares speech during Rally for Life

, A woman with deep Bowie County roots recently had the opportunity to share her testimony in front of 3000 citizens and lawmakers at the Texas Rally for Life in Austin on January 28th. Born in Bowie County and raised in the Greenville area, Thressa Saddler, daughter of Harold Roseberry and Nick and Pat Dyke of Simms, is the Executive Director of the Raffa Clinic, and shared the stage with many other Pro-Life Texans including Governor Gregg Abbott, and abortion survivor Claire Culwell. “Sharing my testimony in front of so many was a little overwhelming,” said Saddler. “My story is a very...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Texarkana, Texas residents affected by floods, drivers cautioned

TEXARKANA, Texas – Bowie, Miller and Cass counties were issued a flood watch Wednesday morning and the heavy rains have affected neighborhoods and caused several accidents in the area. Texarkana resident Landon Meador, who owns a home in Pleasant Grove near Cooper Lane said, “My neighbor told me this...
TEXARKANA, TX
texarkanafyi.com

Texarkana Mardi Gras 2023 Parade & Carnival – Details

The Texarkana Mardi Gras Parade is scheduled for “Rollin’ down Broad” on Saturday, February 18, 2023, but the downtown Mardi Gras Carnival at Crossties is set for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Floats, bands, vendors, and a lot more!. The Mardi Gras Parade for 2023 has the theme...
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Long-Time Texarkana Retail Store Going Out Business

It's unfortunate but a long-time Texarkana business is closing its doors for good. Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close in the next few months and Texarkana is not the only store that will be closing. 87 stores nationwide will be shutting down in hopes that the move will help raise more than $1 billion dollars needed to pay off debts.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

MCSO makes arrest in breaking and entering case

According to the Bowie County Sheriff's Department, 44-year-old Demond Easter was shot multiple times by 37-year-old Derrelexis Betts during an argument at Easter's home. Easter was transported by LifeNet to CHRISTUS St. Michael in Texarkana, where he died of his injuries. Police arrested Betts and booked him into Bi-State Jail.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
ktoy1047.com

De Kalb man dies after Saturday shooting

According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Department, 44-year-old Demond Easter was shot multiple times by 37-year-old Derrelexis Betts during an argument at Easter’s home. Easter was transported by LifeNet to CHRISTUS St. Michael in Texarkana, where he died of his injuries. Police arrested Betts and booked him into Bi-State Jail.
DE KALB, TX
KSST Radio

Couple Arrested on Warrants near Shooks Chapel

February 7, 2023 – While en route to a early morning traffic stop, a Hopkins County Deputy observed a vehicle parked at Shooks Chapel. The red Chevrolet Tahoe was parked in the parking lot with the hatch open. The Deputy also observed a subject walking around the vehicle. Once finished with the traffic stop, He returned to perform a welfare check at Shooks Chapel.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSLA

School bus, vehicle involved in crash in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A crash involving a school bus and an SUV occurred on Feb. 8 on Lake Drive and Flower Acres Road. There were five small children on the Liberty Eylau bus when it crashed. They were unloaded and taken by another bus or picked up by their parents.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Police release identity of woman whose body was recovered in house fire

HOPE, AR
HOPE, AR
KSLA

Texarkana hospital receives 500K infusion center

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A half million-dollar expansion project is complete at a Texarkana area hospital, and officials say it should help keep up with patient load. Christus St. Michael Health System celebrated the expansion of its infusion center on Feb. 7. The center has been in operation for the past eight years.
TEXARKANA, TX
Four States News

Grand Opening And Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The McCulloch Industrial Technology Center On The Texarkana College Campus

Texarkana, TX: Friday, February 10, 2023, at 11:00, Texarkana College is hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newest workforce training facility in our region. The McCulloch Industrial Technology Center will house the Electrical Technology, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) training programs and skills labs. The 15,000 sq. ft. building is equipped with state-of-the-art training equipment that replicates the equipment used in today’s residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Life sentence for East Texas man who killed girlfriend

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – 202nd District Court Judge John Tidwell sentenced Travis Turner to life in prison. Jennifer Garrett, 29, was found dead on August 12, 2021, at a residence on the 6200 block of Summerhill Pl. in Texarkana, Texas. Police say they received a call for a welfare check and found Garrett’s body inside the home.
TEXARKANA, TX
txktoday.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Highway 71

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Highway 71 in Ashdown early Tuesday morning. 46 year-old James Revels of De Queen, Ark. was pronounced dead on scene at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report, Revels was standing in the fast lane of...
ASHDOWN, AR
