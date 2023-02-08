What’s happening at the American Legion Post 488 New Boston Sundays – 12pm – 10 pm Pool Tournament 4pm Mondays – Closed Tuesday – Friday – Open 2pm – 12 am Saturday – 2pm to 1 am Wednesday – Over 50 Dart Tournament starts 7:15 pm Thursdays – Dart Tournament starts 7:30 pm and Pool Tournament starting at 7:15pm Fridays - Pool Tournament start 7:15pm Saturdays - live band and dance 8:00pm Feb 11 – Seth Reid Feb 12 Super Bowl Party open at noon and will have plenty of food. Come out and enjoy the game. Kick off is set for 5:30pm Feb 18 – Durango Feb 25 – Del Rio It’s time again to come together for the Western Bowie County Retired Teachers Association for the 2022-23 year. Come and join us for fellowship, updates to legislation, informational topics, and guest speakers. We will be meeting: February 27- Bowie Bee Apiary, March 27-Little Country Greenhouse, April 24-Celebrate We have several projects that we will be involved in including “Walk Across texas and “The Childrens Book project” where we will read to kindergarten classes and distribute books to the students. This year’s schools involved include Hooks, New Boston and Redwater. - Melissa Raney All persons having an interest in Malta Cemetery is urged to attend a meeting, Friday February 10,2023 in the Malta School cafeteria at 5:30 pm. There are several issues to be addressed.

The Cass County Genealogical Society Thursday February 9, 2023 Membership Meeting will begin at noon. For more information please call: 903-796-3081