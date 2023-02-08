Read full article on original website
techaiapp.com
The Value of Semiconductor Packaging Technology in the Era of Heterogeneous Integration
As demand for high-performance semiconductors increases, the semiconductor market is paying more attention to the importance of the “packaging process”. In line with this trend, SK hynix is mass-producing advanced packaging products based on HBM3 (High Bandwidth Memory 3) while focusing on investing in production lines and securing resources for the development of future packaging technologies. Some businesses that have previously focused on technology for semiconductor memory manufacturing are investing more in packaging technology than OSAT1 companies that specialize in such technology. This trend is driven by the belief that packaging technology will strengthen the competitiveness of the semiconductor industry and the companies within it.
globalspec.com
Ulbrich expands Braid Wire Accelerator with new materials, capabilities and delivery regions
Ulbrich Specialty Wire Products (USWP) has significantly expanded its Braid Wire Accelerator Program, an e-commerce solution that rapidly delivers round and flat wire materials for critical manufacturing needs. With just a few clicks, customers can see alloys in stock, select the best material for their equipment and applications, and add these products to their cart.
A new lithium-air battery design promises unprecedented energy density
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. The big picture: Among the many alternative solutions to traditional lithium-ion batteries, researchers are experimenting with lithium-air designs. A new innovation in the space could solve many of the issues previously exhibited by this technology.
boatingmag.com
Marine Power Innovation Awards 2022: Water Jet
This waterjet propulsion system from Indmar marries a 310-hp 2.3L EcoBoost engine (Based on a Ford engine) and an Indmar EcoJet waterjet. It is installed on a pontoon boat in a way that completely isolates the engine and jet-pump noise and vibration from the rest of the hull. It dramatically dampens the high-pitched sound inherent with jets, offering all the advantages of jet propulsion while mitigating a big complaint —noise. Furthermore, it provides terrific throttle response and can make the boat spin on a dime. Finally, it provides for a wide-open aft deck.
techaiapp.com
Teradyne’s new multi-band RF devices
Multi-band RF data conversion is an essential part of radar and satellite sensing applications. Teledyne e2V showcased several new products at Electronica 2022. In this article we will highlight their new RF Analog to Digital (ADC) and Digital to Analog (DAC) converters that can operate from the L to Ka/Ku RF bands. These RF devices enable simultaneous multi-band operation in some key applications areas, as explained in the next section.
techaiapp.com
A faster, more accurate 3D modeling tool recreates a landscape’s digital twin down to the pixel level
Concordia researchers have developed a new technique that can help create high-quality, accurate 3D models of large-scale landscapes—essentially, digital replicas of the real world. While more work is required before the researchers achieve their goal, they recently outlined their new automated method in the journal Scientific Reports. The framework...
techaiapp.com
When is it necessary to rent a server(s)?
Renting a server(s) (https://deltahost.com/dedicated.html)allows you to solve many different tasks, for example, it can be useful to you if you need to place your office, or store data from your site(s). The rented server(s) can be used as a mail or proxy server, or used for hosting. Renting a server...
globalspec.com
New high frequency high power directional couplers from RLC Electronics
RLC Electronics' high power high directivity directional couplers offer accurate coupling (+/- 1.0dB), low insertion loss (0.1 dB to 0.35 dB max) and greater than 35 dB directivity in both directions. These high power couplers are offered with 500 W to 1,000 W average power handling up to 18 GHz,...
Tigo Energy Installers in Brazil Optimize Solar Production and System Longevity with TS4 Platform
RIO DE JANEIRO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Tigo Energy, Inc. (“Tigo,” or the “Company”), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy storage solutions, today unveiled its work with Intercraft Solar (“Intercraft”), a designer and installer of solar photovoltaic energy solutions based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to maximize solar performance on shade-prone and variable pitch roofs. Intercraft uses Tigo MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) devices to deliver optimal power generation, detailed module-level monitoring, and advanced rapid-shutdown functionality. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005193/en/ Intercraft uses Tigo Flex MLPE devices because of their broad compatibility with inverter models from top manufacturers, which gives installers like Intercraft the flexibility to design systems to the cost and performance criteria provided by customers. (Graphic: Business Wire)
techaiapp.com
Canon introduces the EOS R50, its new entry-level mirrorless camera
What just happened? Canon has introduced a new entry-level mirrorless camera body targeting budding content creators, those looking to move beyond smartphone photography or folks seeking a solid backup solution. The Canon EOS R50 packs a 24.4-megapixel CMOS (APS-C) sensor alongside a DIGIC X image processor that is capable of...
MotorTrend Magazine
Blackfire PAC1000 1,500-Watt Portable Power Station Review: Kick the Generator to the Curb
Whether we're ready or not, times keep changing. Technology has infiltrated nearly every aspect of our lives, including how we relax. There used to be a time when folks would venture off into the woods in search of solitude, a quiet time communing with nature. Though that's still the case, to some degree anyway, but today our packs are often loaded with power-hungry electronics. This holds especially true for the overlanding trailer/glamping crowds.
ien.com
Airbus Selects Nidec to Develop Electric Motors for Prototype
French electric motor manufacturer Nidec Leroy-Somer has signed an agreement with Airbus to develop an electric motor for its hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine prototype, as part of Airbus’ goal to bring the first zero-emission commercial aircraft to market by 2035. Nidec Leroy-Somer has already provided advanced technologies to many...
takeitcool.com
Diesel Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “Diesel Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Diesel. Report Features Details. Product Name Diesel. Process Included Diesel Production From Fractional Distillation. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process: Process...
technologynetworks.com
Tecan Collaborates With Element Biosciences To Provide Benchtop NGS
Tecan and Element Biosciences, Inc. are collaborating to offer a true benchtop NGS workflow with MagicPrep™ NGS* and the AVITI™ System. The collaboration will deliver a hands-free NGS solution offering unprecedented performance and flexibility for a benchtop set-up. MagicPrep NGS draws on Tecan’s experience in robust liquid handling...
techxplore.com
Deep learning-assisted visual sensing to detect overcrowding in COVID-19 infected cities
Crowded places tend to be a hub for infectious disease transmission. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that it is necessary to find ways to manage crowded areas to help curtail the spread of infectious diseases. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), such as drones, can detect and record environmental conditions at different heights above the ground in real-time. This makes them ideal for detecting overcrowding and abnormal crowd behaviors, such as riots.
thefastmode.com
Ericsson, Orange Poland to Revolutionize 5G Training with Cutting-edge VR Technology
Ericsson and Orange Poland have teamed up to revolutionize training for 5G network engineers with cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) technology. As part of a contract to deploy 5G Standalone (SA) in Poland, the new training program offers an immersive, hands-on learning experience that enhances understanding of the 5G core network architecture and it’s capabilities.
techaiapp.com
Qualys now supports macOS in its cloud security tools
Qualys, sometimes described as one of the pioneering SaaS vendors, has bent with the times to begin offering Mac support within its cloud security offering. Since it launched in 1999, Qualys has traditionally offered its services to PCs, mobile devices, and cloud-native applications. The company’s original 2000 product, QualysGuard, was distinguished as one of the first to market vulnerability management tools.
techaiapp.com
Renesas’ SLG59H1120V power switch – Power Electronics News
Autonomous devices are being integrated into our homes due to the expansion of IoT and robotic equipment into the consumer mass market. One of the challenges for developers is fulfilling all the applicable requirements from certification authorities to meet compliance regulations. For instance, standard IEC60335-1 defines safety requirements and is mandatory for all consumer goods coming into a mass market. For autonomous unattended devices, such as motor-operated IoT controllers (solar controllers, automatic pet feeders, window controllers, and others) or mobile robots (vacuum cleaners or similar), it is required to prevent DC motors from overheating during a stall event. Regulation IEC60355-1 (chapter 19.11) specifies compliance standards for a single failure in electronics that can happen during normal operation. This article provides an elegant power switch solution using the High Voltage GreenFET technology device for both, switching off the power if required, as well as performing current sensor functionality verification.
itbusinessnet.com
The International Institute of Information Technology – Hyderabad Shares Digital Innovations with Nonprofits via Choreo from WSO2
IIIT Hyderabad uses the Choreo SaaS application development suite to provide “one-stop-shop” access to digital research projects that non-profit organisations can productise for their communities. London, UK – 9th of February, 2023 – The International Institute of Information Technology – Hyderabad (IIIT Hyderabad) collaborates with leading technology organisations...
techaiapp.com
Google Pixel 7a Leaked Protective Case Renders Hint at Design of Pixel 6a Successor
Google Pixel 7a — the purported mid-range successor to the Pixel 6a — is expected to be released in mid-2023. The design, key specifications and other details about this Google-branded smartphone have previously been leaked online. The Pixel 7a smartphone is said to feature a similar design and dimensions to its predecessor, the Pixel 6a, with elements of the Pixel 7. Recently leaked renders of a protective case for the purported Pixel 7a appear to match previously leaked images related to the smartphone’s design.
