MORRISTOWN, NJ – Morristown enjoyed a hotly contested senior night game against Pope John winning 46-43. It was the second game this season that Morristown was able to hold on against Pope John beating them 60-56 back on January 6th. The win brought the Colonials’ record to an even 10-10 on the season after undergoing inconsistent play in the month of January and into early February. Coming into tonight Morristown has lost five games in a row, then won three in a row, only to lose it’s last two games before beating Pope John at home. Morristown got off the a...

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO