Hartselle Enquirer

Regular seasons come to a close for area boys basketball

The Brewer Patriots closed out their regular season with a 50-48 loss on the road at Arab. The Patriots trailed 30-20 at halftime. Austyn Holmes finished with 15 points to lead Brewer (12-15). Mac Shadden had 13 points. Will Cavender led Arab with 18 points and Jonathon England had 11.
DANVILLE, AL
Akron Beacon Journal

Nordonia girls basketball gets past Hudson

Making clutch free throws is just one component that the Nordonia girls basketball team will need to be victorious in post season play. Accuracy at the charity stripe allowed Nordonia to capture a 41-34 win at Hudson Saturday. Excellent defense vaulted Nordonia to a 12-2 first quarter lead and helped...
HUDSON, OH
TAPinto.net

Morristown Boys Basketball Wins Another Nailbiter Against Pope John

MORRISTOWN, NJ – Morristown enjoyed a hotly contested senior night game against Pope John winning 46-43. It was the second game this season that Morristown was able to hold on against Pope John beating them 60-56 back on January 6th. The win brought the Colonials’ record to an even 10-10 on the season after undergoing inconsistent play in the month of January and into early February. Coming into tonight Morristown has lost five games in a row, then won three in a row, only to lose it’s last two games before beating Pope John at home.  Morristown got off the a...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
thewpwire.org

Girls Basketball Head Coach Brian Colligan Tallies 100th Career Win

With a 42-32 home victory over the West Springfield Spartans on January 12th, girls basketball head coach Brian Colligan broke triple digits in his Wolverine career win column. “The funny thing is I didn’t know I hit [the milestone] until the cake after the game,” said Colligan, “It’s really all...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, PA

