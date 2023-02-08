Read full article on original website
Hartselle Enquirer
Regular seasons come to a close for area boys basketball
The Brewer Patriots closed out their regular season with a 50-48 loss on the road at Arab. The Patriots trailed 30-20 at halftime. Austyn Holmes finished with 15 points to lead Brewer (12-15). Mac Shadden had 13 points. Will Cavender led Arab with 18 points and Jonathon England had 11.
Vote for The State’s girls high school basketball player of the week
You can vote now and vote often in the poll up until noon this Friday.
Nordonia girls basketball gets past Hudson
Making clutch free throws is just one component that the Nordonia girls basketball team will need to be victorious in post season play. Accuracy at the charity stripe allowed Nordonia to capture a 41-34 win at Hudson Saturday. Excellent defense vaulted Nordonia to a 12-2 first quarter lead and helped...
Morristown Boys Basketball Wins Another Nailbiter Against Pope John
MORRISTOWN, NJ – Morristown enjoyed a hotly contested senior night game against Pope John winning 46-43. It was the second game this season that Morristown was able to hold on against Pope John beating them 60-56 back on January 6th. The win brought the Colonials’ record to an even 10-10 on the season after undergoing inconsistent play in the month of January and into early February. Coming into tonight Morristown has lost five games in a row, then won three in a row, only to lose it’s last two games before beating Pope John at home. Morristown got off the a...
thewpwire.org
Girls Basketball Head Coach Brian Colligan Tallies 100th Career Win
With a 42-32 home victory over the West Springfield Spartans on January 12th, girls basketball head coach Brian Colligan broke triple digits in his Wolverine career win column. “The funny thing is I didn’t know I hit [the milestone] until the cake after the game,” said Colligan, “It’s really all...
Crosspoint's girls basketball team using defeat as a teaching moment ahead of playoffs
When Crosspoint's girls basketball team played Evergreen Lutheran at Gundy Hall a little over a month ago, the Warriors faced little resistance in a 46-21 victory. "That was probably our best game of the whole season," Crosspoint assistant coach Bryan Hanley said of the Jan. 7 game. "Everything was working. People were executing."
TOTW: Garrett Railroaders Girls Basketball
Garrett earned back-to-back girls basketball sectional titles after beating Woodlan by one point in last weekend's championship game.
Boys basketball: No. 19 Middlesex topples No. 14 Edison in GMCT
EDISON — With a starting unit consisting of four juniors and a lone senior amid expectations of a hostile environment for a road tournament contest, the Middlesex High School boys basketball team knew it was in its best interest to get off to a fast start on Tuesday. The...
