Samsung begins rolling out the February 2023 update to Galaxy phones
Samsung has begun issuing the February 2023 security update. So far, Samsung has not detailed the changes included in the update.
techaiapp.com
Meta Affirms Plans for Quest 3 Launch This Year, Despite Layoffs
Despite major layoffs from Meta, the company has affirmed that its next-gen consumer headset, Quest 3, is planned for release this year. While it will adopt some of the features from Quest Pro, not all will make the leap. In November last year, Meta announced plans to reduce its workforce...
techaiapp.com
Google strikes back in AI battle with Microsoft
Google on Wednesday announced a slew of features powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) as it ramped up a battle with Microsoft to maintain its dominance of the web search industry. The latest announcements however fell short of investor expectations and Google’s share price plummeted by more than seven percent on...
Apple execs on M2 chips, best time to buy a Mac, and macOS for gaming
Apple recently unveiled new Mac mini and MacBook Pro models with the M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max processors. In the second generation of its custom silicon chips, the company made them around 20% faster than its predecessors and continues to overscore Intel compared to its current generation. To TechCrunch,...
techaiapp.com
The Next Frontier Of XR Hardware
As we head into the next generation of XR hardware, here are some of the big developments and releases coming out of the industry. Terminology and ease of access has meant that it has been a challenge to inform the general public about XR platforms. But at last, we are seeing a shift from dedicated platform-specific hardware to agnostic all-in-one devices that makes sense for all involved.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
Phone Arena
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
If you've been keeping an eye on our website for the last week or so, you're probably aware of multiple sweet ways to start the new year on a high note by now, ranging from getting a premium OnePlus handset at an extremely reasonable price to scoring holiday-like discounts on Google's super-popular Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with no strings attached.
Digital Trends
Samsung accidentally reveals price of its 77-inch QD-OLED TV
Usually, when new TVs are announced at CES, it can take months for companies to reveal pricing and availability. And perhaps Samsung was planning to do just that with its 77-inch S95C, its largest QD-OLED TV to date. But the company seemingly let the cat out of the bag on January 26, by including the new model — and its price — on its U.S. website, according to Sammobile.
Phone Arena
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
iPhone 15 Ultra tipped to get periscope camera — screwing over iPhone 15 Pro
Only the iPhone 15 Ultra or iPhone 15 Pro Max are tipped to get a periscope camera, according to tipster Ming-Chi Kuo.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series gets Google Fi eSIM support
Google Fi first launched its eSIM with select Pixel phones, and now it has come a long way by supporting multiple Galaxy phones made by Samsung.
makeuseof.com
Massive 65-Inch Samsung 4K TV Price Drops by $1,200 Ahead of the Super Bowl
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're looking for an absolutely massive smart TV, then this $1,200 discount for the Samsung S95B 65-inch 4K TV should help you decide. This is a thin TV that delivers the latest technology the company developed.
Phone Arena
Samsung has permanently discounted the Galaxy S22, but not the S22+ and S22 Ultra
Unless you've been hiding under a (remote) rock somewhere in the Appalachians for the last couple of weeks, chances are you know everything there is to know about Samsung's hot new Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra powerhouses. But what about last year's S22 family?. Obviously, the specs and...
No, Tim Cook didn't just announce the iPhone Ultra
Even before the iPhone 14 was released in September, we began to hear rumours about the Apple's 2023 phone line up, which will presumably include the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. But one of the most enduring rumours has been speculation about the introduction of an entirely new model, the iPhone Ultra.
techaiapp.com
How to Watch Google’s AI Search Event Live
Google is expected to announce artificial intelligence integrations for the company’s search engine on February 8 at 8:30 am Eastern. It’s free to watch live on YouTube. “We’re starting with AI-powered features in Search that distill complex info into easy-to-digest formats, so you can see the big picture, then explore more,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote on Twitter in the lead-up to the event. Despite recent layoffs, the company remains an assertive force in Silicon Valley. The viral success of other generative AI models, specifically OpenAI’s ChatGPT, put pressure on the company to expedite its experimental research for public use.
techaiapp.com
Google Lens Gets New Search Screen Feature on Android, Multisearch Available Globally
Google has rolled out the multi-search feature to Lens on mobile globally. The feature lets users search using Google Lens with both text and pictures at the same time. The feature will be available in all languages and countries that are supported by Google Lens. Additionally, the search giant has also announced one more feature named ‘Search Screen’, that will enable users to search anything that they see on their screen using Google Assistant and Lens.
pocketnow.com
Best smart glasses for work and play
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. 8.50/10 4. Amazon Echo Frames (2nd gen) POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY. The Google Glass prototype was an impressive concept when it was first introduced in...
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Tab P11 5G: Decent mobile tablet for little money
We recently reviewed the Lenovo Tab P11 5G and were quite taken with the fairly inexpensive tablet, which you can even use to make phone calls. Our findings are summed up for you here. Do you really need an 11-inch tablet for making calls? This is what we initially wondered...
The Verge
Sonos CEO says Amazon, Google aren’t ‘doing anything interesting’ in audio
During Sonos’ Q1 2023 earnings call, CEO Patrick Spence expressed the usual optimism about his company’s financial performance, sales momentum, and upcoming product roadmap. This man really loves the word “flywheel,” folks. But he also took clear jabs at Big Tech competitors, including Amazon, Google, and Apple, for barely putting up a fight in recent months.
techaiapp.com
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella explains how Bing with AI is better than Google
I’m coming to you from Microsoft’s campus in Redmond, where just a few hours ago, Microsoft announced that the next version of the Bing search engine would be powered by OpenAI, the company that makes ChatGPT. There’s also a new version of the Edge web browser with OpenAI chat tech in a window that can help you browse and understand web pages.
