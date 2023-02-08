Read full article on original website
Kim Petras Releases Gritty New Song “brrr”
Kim Petras is saying “brrr” with her new single. The song features a throbbing beat layered by Petras’ crisp vocals as she takes on the persona of a fearless character. The steamy lyrics beckon the person who’s caught her eye to take me on a ride / You should pull me up closer / Turn the heat up in your Rover / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr / You should pull me up closer / Get your rocket outta holster / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr, she chants in the chorus.
Sam Smith, Kim Petras Bring Satan, Cages and Whips to Grammys in Fiery ‘Unholy’ Performance
Sam Smith just outdid their recent “Saturday Night Live” performance with “Unholy” collaborator Kim Petras in a horror movie-inspired performance of the smash hit. Smith started the song in red leather, surround a fleet of dancers that evoked Samara from “The Ring,” before cutting to Petras dancing in a cage, flanked by some dominatrices wearing satanic headgear. Smith also donned a satanic top hat, as huge flames heated up the stage. Smith and Petras won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance earlier in the evening, and Petras gave an emotional speech. “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m...
Woman sat beside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reveals what they really spoke about at Grammys
Awards ceremonies are, by all accounts, incredibly boring. But while most people try and hide their feelings behind a smile, Ben Affleck's bored expression at the Grammys quickly became a meme online. And according to a nearby seat-filler at the awards ceremony, his wife Jennifer Lopez told him at the...
Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record with More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week
The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" hit a major milestone on Friday, becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label. Spotify itself paid tribute to Cyrus, posting the milestone to Twitter and noting that "she can buy her own flowers." Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January...
Blue Ivy Steals The Spotlight During Beyoncé's Dubai Concert
Listen up, everyone: Beyoncé is back! Yes, really! Four years after she reunited with Destiny's Child during her legendary Coachella performance, Beyoncé has returned to the stage. According to Pitchfork, Queen Bey performed an hour-long set to commemorate the opening of Atlantis The Royal Resort, an upscale resort in Dubai. The gig allegedly earned her $24 million, per TMZ. As Pitchfork reported, the event was mostly populated by journalists and social media celebrities, although there were many bonafide celebs such as Kendall Jenner, Ellen Pompeo, and Liam Payne, in the building (via The Daily Mail).
Miley Cyrus Celebrates No. 1 Track ‘Flowers’ by Dancing in Black Minidress
The song has raced up the charts to the top spot in 14 different countries.
Liam Hemsworth Seen In 1st Photos After Miley Cyrus’ Diss Song As He Hits Airport With Girlfriend
Liam Hemsworth, 33, was at the airport in Sydney, Australia four days after Miley Cyrus, 30, released her song “Flowers” about their failed marriage. The Hunger Games actor and his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, 26, were seen pushing their luggage through the airport in THESE PHOTOS. Liam, who started dating Gabriella a few months after his and Miley’s August 2019 split, wore a gray T-shirt, green pants, sunglasses, and a baseball cap. Gabriella’s airport attire included a black Macintosh sweatshirt and black pants.
Kim Petras Says She’s the First Trans Woman to Win Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “This is a Huge Moment”
Kim Petras, who won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for “Unholy” with Sam Smith, said she is the first transgender woman to win the award. Accepting the honor, she said, “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award.” As the audience cheered and applauded, with Smith standing by her side, Petras continued, “I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)The Best and Most...
Grammy Shocker: Sam Smith, Kim Petras Performance of “Unholy” Will Be “So Crazy There Will Be Protest Calls to CBS” (Satan Involved)
The Grammys are coming tomorrow night, and I’m told one live act is causing a lot of trouble already. Sam Smith and Kim Petras, who are they together and they apart, are going to perform their massive hit, “Unholy.”. But my sources say the production of this number...
Adele at Grammys 2023: Singer Confirms Appearance, Ready to Beat Taylor, Beyonce?
It looks like we will be singing one big superstar to strut down the Grammy's Red Carpet premiere as Adele, the third most nominated artist of the night has confirmed her attendance at the 95th Annual Grammy Awards. Music's Biggest Night is finally returning to Los Angeles, California, at the...
Sam Smith Gets Accused of Performing a Satanic Ritual at the Grammys
Sam Smith has just joined the long line of musicians that have been accused of worshiping the devil thanks to his performance at this year’s Grammys. The singer-songwriter took to the stage amid music’s biggest night alongside Kim Petras to perform their collaborative hit, “Unholy.” As the title suggests, the performance had demonic undertones with fire lining the stage and Smith donning a devil-horned hat.
‘Flashy’ Corey Gamble has taken a style ‘step up’ since Kanye West left Kardashian family but it’s a ‘little too much’
COREY Gamble is using fashion to boost his profile in the Kardashian empire, especially since Kanye West's exit, a stylist has claimed. But she thinks the former talent manager's poor taste and fixation on silk won't help him make the cut. For many Kardashian fans, Corey Gamble has lived in...
Dua Lipa’s Ex Trevor Noah & Boyfriend Jack Harlow Walked the Grammys Red Carpet Minutes Apart From Each Other
Talk about awkward. Dua Lipa’s ex and current boyfriend, Trevor Noah and Jack Harlow, walked the Grammys 2023 red carpet minutes apart from each other. Noah is the host of the 65th annual Grammy Awards, while Harlow is nominated for three awards, including Best Melodic Rap Performance for “First Class,” Best Rap Song for “Churchill Downs,” Best Rap Album for Come Home the Kids Miss You. (Noah also hosted the Grammys in 2021 and 2022.) Noah walked the red carpet first, while Harlow followed less than an hour later. It’s unclear if Noah and Harlow interacted at the awards show, but...
Here’s How Much Beyoncé, Harry Styles and More Grammy-Nominated Musicians Are Worth
Music's biggest night is happening this weekend. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 65th Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. EST. The star-studded award show will air live from Los...
Wardrobe Breakdown: Taylor Swift At The 65th GRAMMY Awards
Last night the stars gathered in Los Angeles to celebrate the soundtracks of the year at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Celebrities including Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Lizzo and more celebrated music’s biggest night and enjoyed the ceremony in complete style!. I hear that Beyonce was running a bit late...
Lizzo video reveals truth behind Adele’s Grammys ‘walkout’ after Harry Styles win
The unverified rumours surrounding Adele‘s Grammys “walkout” following Harry Styles’s win has been cleared up.After the ceremony, which took place on Sunday (5 February), a video was shared on social media appearing to show an unimpressed Adele after Styles was named as Album of the Year winner.Many claimed that Adele didn’t applaud Styles. These rumours were swiftly followed by claims that Adele walked out of the Los Angeles venue before the “As It Was” singer delivered his acceptance speech.Lizzo has now debunked these rumours by releasing a TikTok video, which has been viewed 10m times, in the immediate aftermath...
Franklin Jonas Makes Music Debut With First Single – Listen Now! | First Listen, Frankie Jonas, Music, Music Video
Franklin Jonas is following in his family’s footsteps and has just kicked off his music career!. The youngest Jonas brother, who comes from a very musical family, just dropped his debut single, “Cocaine,” along with the music video. “I’ve been working on the project for a really...
Hailey Bieber’s Bubblegum Pink Nails Are Channeling Spring
If there’s one celebrity that’s proven that she can make a manicure trend online, it’s Hailey Bieber. After giving us, “glazed donut skin” with her skincare line Rhode, she followed it up with the “glazed donut” nail trend that took over TikTok last year. Marked by a see-through iridescent, pearly, or frosty nail color with a maximum shine finish, the model has since transitioned the look with a chocolate glaze shade for the cooler months. Now, she’s revealed that she’s ready for spring and a new “glazed donut” update with her latest manicure, bubblegum pink nails.
Dua Lipa has co-written Tove Lo's upcoming single Borderline
Tove Lo's next single is co-written by Dua Lipa. The pals are excited to share the first song they ever worked on together, 'Borderline', with fans on Friday (10.02.23). Tove said on Instagram along with a preview clip of the disco-pop tune: "This is the very first song we wrote together and the very start of our friendship so this feels extra special."
