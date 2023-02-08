Read full article on original website
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
The World Is Amazed by the First Organic Modular Body
The world has witnessed many bizarre things, but seeing a biological body devoid of life become functional with the help of technology is a totally new tale. OSCAR, a living being formed from human cells, was born. Cornelis Vlasman is the protagonist, a talented biologist who believes that the path less trodden is, by definition, the least interesting. He creates his own laboratory with a few like-minded people, where he experiments with organic materials on his own initiative, with his own resources, and with his own crew.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
TechCrunch
Then call them ‘robots’
The playwright Karel Čapek humbly noted the following decade that he couldn’t take full credit for the word’s origin. That honor belonged to his brother Josef, an accomplished painter and noted writer and poet in his own right:. “Listen, Josef,” the author began, “I think I have...
techxplore.com
Engineers devise a modular system to produce efficient, scalable aquabots
Underwater structures that can change their shapes dynamically, the way fish do, push through water much more efficiently than conventional rigid hulls. But constructing deformable devices that can change the curve of their body shapes while maintaining a smooth profile is a long and difficult process. MIT's RoboTuna, for example, was composed of about 3,000 different parts and took about two years to design and build.
aiexpress.io
Yamaha Motor announces robotics business in Singapore
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. introduced that it has established a brand new firm in Singapore geared toward increasing its enterprise in Southeast Asia and India, the place demand for robots is rising. By conducting manufacturer-driven cross-selling within the surface-mounted and industrial robotic fields, Yamaha Motor intends to safe new purchasers...
techaiapp.com
A faster, more accurate 3D modeling tool recreates a landscape’s digital twin down to the pixel level
Concordia researchers have developed a new technique that can help create high-quality, accurate 3D models of large-scale landscapes—essentially, digital replicas of the real world. While more work is required before the researchers achieve their goal, they recently outlined their new automated method in the journal Scientific Reports. The framework...
techxplore.com
Deep learning-assisted visual sensing to detect overcrowding in COVID-19 infected cities
Crowded places tend to be a hub for infectious disease transmission. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that it is necessary to find ways to manage crowded areas to help curtail the spread of infectious diseases. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), such as drones, can detect and record environmental conditions at different heights above the ground in real-time. This makes them ideal for detecting overcrowding and abnormal crowd behaviors, such as riots.
techaiapp.com
Elon Musk says Twitter API will be free but only for bots making “good content”
Shortly after Twitter stated it will begin charging developers to use its API, company CEO Elon Musk is now somewhat reneging on that decision. Over the weekend, Musk tweeted that after responding to some feedback (opens in new tab), Twitter will offer a new “light, write-only API for bots” so long as they provide “good content that is free”.
techaiapp.com
How to Watch Google’s AI Search Event Live
Google is expected to announce artificial intelligence integrations for the company’s search engine on February 8 at 8:30 am Eastern. It’s free to watch live on YouTube. “We’re starting with AI-powered features in Search that distill complex info into easy-to-digest formats, so you can see the big picture, then explore more,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote on Twitter in the lead-up to the event. Despite recent layoffs, the company remains an assertive force in Silicon Valley. The viral success of other generative AI models, specifically OpenAI’s ChatGPT, put pressure on the company to expedite its experimental research for public use.
techaiapp.com
Capital One Launches Venture X Cardholder Premier Collection
From 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami to The Ned NoMad in New York City to COMO Castello Del Nero in Italy, Capital One Travel’s new Premier Collection for Venture X cardholders features a selection of one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, each exuding a unique personality and each hand-picked for exceptional quality and unparalleled service. Premier Collection’s unique destinations ensure only the finest experiences for discerning travelers. Selected hotels represent everything from world class brands and collections such as Small Luxury Hotels, The Leading Hotels of the World, Six Senses, 1 Hotels, and Proper Hotels to smaller, independent and boutique hotels that customers might not otherwise find.
techaiapp.com
Canon introduces the EOS R50, its new entry-level mirrorless camera
What just happened? Canon has introduced a new entry-level mirrorless camera body targeting budding content creators, those looking to move beyond smartphone photography or folks seeking a solid backup solution. The Canon EOS R50 packs a 24.4-megapixel CMOS (APS-C) sensor alongside a DIGIC X image processor that is capable of...
techxplore.com
Neural network trained using a diverse dataset outperforms conventionally trained algorithms
Artificially intelligent neural networks, trained by images and videos available on the internet, can recognize faces, objects, and more. But there's a serious drawback. Teaching machine learning algorithms how to identify people or items by relying solely on the visual library of faces and objects found online underrepresents socioeconomic and demographic groups.
techaiapp.com
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella explains how Bing with AI is better than Google
I’m coming to you from Microsoft’s campus in Redmond, where just a few hours ago, Microsoft announced that the next version of the Bing search engine would be powered by OpenAI, the company that makes ChatGPT. There’s also a new version of the Edge web browser with OpenAI chat tech in a window that can help you browse and understand web pages.
techaiapp.com
Qualys now supports macOS in its cloud security tools
Qualys, sometimes described as one of the pioneering SaaS vendors, has bent with the times to begin offering Mac support within its cloud security offering. Since it launched in 1999, Qualys has traditionally offered its services to PCs, mobile devices, and cloud-native applications. The company’s original 2000 product, QualysGuard, was distinguished as one of the first to market vulnerability management tools.
techaiapp.com
Geography, language dictate social media and popular website usage, study finds
Since its inception, the internet has been viewed by technology experts and scholars as a way to access information at a global scale without having to overcome hurdles posed by language and geography. However, researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign found that how people around the world use the same popular social media platforms and websites remains vastly different based on their language and geography.
techaiapp.com
Foxconn in Serious Talks With Karnataka Government Over Investment Plans
India’s southern Karnataka state is in serious talks with Taiwan’s Foxconn over investment plans, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday, potentially setting it up as the Indian third state to host Foxconn. “We are in serious discussion of investment plans with Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) at...
techaiapp.com
When is it necessary to rent a server(s)?
Renting a server(s) (https://deltahost.com/dedicated.html)allows you to solve many different tasks, for example, it can be useful to you if you need to place your office, or store data from your site(s). The rented server(s) can be used as a mail or proxy server, or used for hosting. Renting a server...
techaiapp.com
The Value of Semiconductor Packaging Technology in the Era of Heterogeneous Integration
As demand for high-performance semiconductors increases, the semiconductor market is paying more attention to the importance of the “packaging process”. In line with this trend, SK hynix is mass-producing advanced packaging products based on HBM3 (High Bandwidth Memory 3) while focusing on investing in production lines and securing resources for the development of future packaging technologies. Some businesses that have previously focused on technology for semiconductor memory manufacturing are investing more in packaging technology than OSAT1 companies that specialize in such technology. This trend is driven by the belief that packaging technology will strengthen the competitiveness of the semiconductor industry and the companies within it.
techaiapp.com
India’s Shemaroo Entertainment Ropes in Polygon to Launch Bollywood-Themed NFT Marketplace
The Polygon blockchain has bagged another significant partnership in India and this time, it is for the benefit of cinema buffs in the country. Shemaroo Entertainment has partnered with Polygon to launch an NFT marketplace, themed on India’s Bollywood film industry. Shemaroo announced the development on Thursday, February 9. The entertainment and media company has decided to name its upcoming NFT marketplace ‘Virtasy.io’, and it will be launched in the coming days.
