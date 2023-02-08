ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Best of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the rest of the 2023 East All-Stars so far

 2 days ago
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

For the second time in their still-young NBA careers, star Boston wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are going to represent the Celtics in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game that is going to be held in Salt Lake City, Utah, next week.

To celebrate the Celtics’ starting shooting guard and small forward (and the rest of the players who got the nod for this year’s annual exhibition tilt), the Association’s official YouTube channel put together a comprehensive highlight reel of the best plays that earned the cohort of 2023 East All-Stars that status this season.

To see the best of Brown, Tatum and the other 2023 NBA All-Stars in their best form of 2022-23 so far, take a look at the clip embedded below.

