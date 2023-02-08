ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

JD Davison considered the Boston Celtics best G League prospect

By Celtics Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w2miV_0kgHTeHf00
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics are among teams in the NBA that have leaned harder on their G League affiliate to find homegrown talent able to help the parent club. So it did not turn heads when the Celtics elected to take guard JD Davison with the 53rd overall selection in the 2022 NBA draft with the intention of having him develop with the (Portland) Maine Celtics.

In a report from Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman, Davison was named Boston’s best G League prospect in a recent survey of such players around the NBA. According to the B/R analyst, the former Alabama standout fell out of lottery range and to the Celtics because of “poor shooting and decision-making.”

“Both weaknesses have been evident in the G League, but they’re also improvable, while his athleticism and playmaking aren’t as teachable,” he explains, likely invoking Boston’s thinking on the matter to begin with.

“Averaging 12 assists over his last five games with the Maine Celtics, Davison should be interesting … for his ability to set up teammates,” suggests Wasserman. “He should also offer enough open-floor finishing and some more in ball-screen situations, but the scoring will mostly be a bonus.”

“He’ll have a chance to carve out an NBA role by raising his shooting-threat level a notch and cutting down on unforced turnovers.”

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Report: What Raptors gave up to land Celtics' big man trade target

If the Boston Celtics take a big swing before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, it won't involve big man Jakob Poeltl. The San Antonio Spurs dealt Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors late Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The Celtics were linked to Poeltl multiple times over the past few weeks and reportedly were exploring the possibility of packaging Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari as part of a potential deal for the Spurs center.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The projected rotation for the Lakers with D'Angelo Russell and Mo Bamba sort of looks like a contender

After months and months of rumors, the Lakers have finally agreed to trade Russell Westbrook. They even got a decent value for him in return. Westbrook, who had a heated verbal exchange with Lakers head coach Darvin Ham before he was eventually traded to the Jazz as part of a three-team deal, will have his minutes replaced in the rotation by D’Angelo Russell as well as Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

MLB news: Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Minnesota Twins

As the start of the 2023 World Baseball Classic draws ever closer, there is plenty of MLB news surrounding how the rosters are going to shape up, including notes from the Pittsburgh Pirates and Minnesota Twins on that topic. Also, one Boston Red Sox player sounds like he is ready to prove the doubters wrong in 2023.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Spurs reportedly rejected this Celtics trade offer for Jakob Poeltl

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors had been linked to San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl in rumors over the last few weeks leading up to Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, and his former team ultimately won the bidding. The Raptors reportedly acquired Poeltl late Wednesday night in...
BOSTON, MA
atozsports.com

Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Kyrie Irving could actually end up on the Suns with Kevin Durant (and it involves Deandre Ayton)

Kyrie Irving has played one game for the Mavericks and Kevin Durant hasn’t yet suited up for the Suns. But there is already speculation about a reunion. Irving, who spoke candidly about how happy he was that Durant “escaped” the Nets, says he is “ecstatic” to play for Dallas. But we’ve heard the story from Irving before and it hasn’t always ended well.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics add veteran big Mike Muscala in trade with Thunder

Brad Stevens has struck again. The Boston Celtics are acquiring big man Mike Muscala in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports. The Celtics will send Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to OKC in the...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
266K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy