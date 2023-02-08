Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease of the central nervous system, which is made up of your brain and spinal cord. People with MS may experience symptoms like memory loss, muscle spasms, loss of balance, eye discomfort, slurred speech, and more. Multiple sclerosis causes damage to the myelin—the protective layer around your nerve cells, leading disrupted nerve signals to slow down or stop. In general, having certain gene variants or a family history of MS may raise your risk for developing MS. Some environmental or lifestyle factors—such as smoking tobacco—may also increase your risk for MS. Theories for What Causes Multiple SclerosisScientists don’t...

