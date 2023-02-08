Read full article on original website
A Dangerous Fungal Infection Is Spreading Across the US. How Concerned Should We Be?
If you grew up in Arizona or California — or you're obsessed with the HBO series "The Last of Us" — you may already be familiar with the dangers of fungal infections, particularly Valley fever. And while the vast majority of Valley fever cases are reported in the Southwest, experts are saying the fungal infection is spreading due to climate change.
Most 'long COVID' symptoms after mild case of virus resolve in about a year: new study
A study out of Israel suggests most people with "long COVID" following a mild case of COVID-19 have their symptoms resolve after a year. Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel weighed in.
What's The Difference Between Walking Pneumonia And 'Normal' Pneumonia?
Pneumonia is a lung infection that can be caused by various microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi (via the Mayo Clinic). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were 1.5 million emergency room visits for pneumonia in 2020. According to the Mayo Clinic, the general symptoms...
What Are The Symptoms Of Walking Pneumonia?
Walking pneumonia, while mild compared to its traditional counterpart, should still be treated by a medical professional. Here are the symptoms to look out for.
Boy's Brain Started to Rot After Rare Parasitic Infection
The 17-year-old contracted a rare, neglected and life-threatening disease after being infected by a parasitic tapeworm.
How Is COPD Treated?
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a progressive lung condition characterized by difficulty breathing. COPD can’t be cured, but treatment can help manage symptoms, prevent exacerbations (flare-ups), and improve your quality of life.If you have COPD, you may see a pulmonologist—a doctor who specializes in treating respiratory conditions. Common COPD treatments include prescription medications, lifestyle changes, and rehabilitation therapies to treat the disease. Surgery is sometimes recommended for people with very severe symptoms.Lifestyle InterventionsWhen you have COPD, making healthy lifestyle choices can go a long way in helping manage symptoms and reducing the impact the disease has on your life....
Auto Brewery Syndrome: The Strange Disease of the Fermenting Gut
Auto brewery syndrome described colloquially as "drunkenness disease", is a rare condition that results in intoxication without the traditional ingestion of alcohol. This medical phenomenon, also known as gut fermentation syndrome and endogenous ethanol fermentation, affects few individuals but can have serious implications for those living with it.
Parkinson's walk: Symptoms and more
Parkinson’s disease is a condition that affects the brain, causing symptoms such as movement changes, tremors, and muscle stiffness. “Parkinson’s walk” can refer to issues with walking, such as slowness, balance issues, and shuffling. Parkinson’s disease can also cause other symptoms, including nerve pain, rigidity, and...
How do doctors diagnose asthma?
Asthma can cause symptoms such as wheezing, chest tightness, and shortness of breath. A doctor will review symptoms, take a medical history, and perform further tests to make an asthma diagnosis. People with asthma have attacks during which their airways swell and the surrounding muscles tighten. This makes it difficult...
How Is COPD Diagnosed?
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a group of chronic, progressive lung diseases that make it difficult to breathe. Emphysema and chronic bronchitis are the main types of COPD. COPD is diagnosed based on your signs and symptoms, history of smoking and exposure to lung irritants, family history, and test results. If you have symptoms of COPD or known risk factors, your healthcare provider may perform a physical examination and order tests—including spirometry (breathing test), blood work, imaging tests, and other lung function tests. If your primary care provider suspects you might have COPD, they may refer you to a pulmonologist—a doctor...
Albuterol for COPD: What to know
Albuterol, or salbutamol, is a short-acting bronchodilator that helps ease any breathing difficulties due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It comes as an inhaler or nebulizer. Some side effects may occur when taking albuterol. A bronchodilator opens the bronchi, the passages that allow air to enter the lungs. When...
How can a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease help patients and their families?
With a special thanks to NAMI Chicago, the accompanying CME activity designed for clinicians in primary care is supported by educational grants from Lilly and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. Alzheimer’s disease has a devastating impact on patients, their families, and society as a whole. Patients suffer a...
What Causes Multiple Sclerosis?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease of the central nervous system, which is made up of your brain and spinal cord. People with MS may experience symptoms like memory loss, muscle spasms, loss of balance, eye discomfort, slurred speech, and more. Multiple sclerosis causes damage to the myelin—the protective layer around your nerve cells, leading disrupted nerve signals to slow down or stop. In general, having certain gene variants or a family history of MS may raise your risk for developing MS. Some environmental or lifestyle factors—such as smoking tobacco—may also increase your risk for MS. Theories for What Causes Multiple SclerosisScientists don’t...
Vexas Syndrome: A Growing Threat to Americans
Are you over 50 and experiencing unexplained muscle weakness and pain? A groundbreaking new study has uncovered a previously unknown condition affecting thousands of Americans that may be the cause of your symptoms - Introducing VEXAS syndrome.
What Is Locked-In Syndrome?
Locked-in syndrome (LIS) is a rare neurological disorder characterized by complete paralysis of all voluntary muscle movements except those involved in moving the eyes or eyelids. People with LIS have normal levels of consciousness and situational awareness but can't communicate verbally. They can communicate using eye movements, blinking, or with the help of assistive technologies.
Parkinson’s Disease: An Insider’s View
“The irony,” said Barry Centini, Ph.D, “is [I am] describing my brain malfunctions using a partially malfunctioning brain.”. Centini, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015, shared information about the disease and his experiences in a recent talk presented by the Lifetime Learning Institute at Northern Virginia Community College in collaboration with AARP Virginia.
