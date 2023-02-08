ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Magic 1470AM

What Month and What Time are Tornadoes Most Likely in Louisiana?

Investigators with the National Weather Service will be making a trip to St Landry Parish Louisiana later today to investigate storm damage from yesterday's severe weather. Investigators, in this case, will be focusing their efforts on the community of Morrow. Residents of that town and St. Landry Parish law enforcement say storms blowing through the area destroyed a barn there just off Highway 107.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Fmr. La Sen. Elbert Guillory launches campaign for Lt. Gov.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Feb. 9, Former State Senator Elbert Guillory (R) launched his campaign for Louisiana Lieutenant Governor. Guillory, who lives in Opelousas, decided to launch his campaign in Central Louisiana to make a point, that no part of Louisiana will be overlooked if he is elected to office. He said he can sell Louisiana on a regional level and believes tourism in the state needs to be decoupled from New Orleans.
LOUISIANA STATE
bvmsports.com

Top 10 highest-rated Louisiana HS football players of all time

BATON ROUGE, La. (BVM) — With players like Marshall Faulk, Reggie Wayne and Peyton Manning hailing from Louisiana, it’s not hard to see that the state has produced some of the biggest football stars of the last 20 years. The order of this list is based on 247Sports’...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Sheriff Tony Mancuso announces retirement

Sheriff Mancuso announces retirement after 20 years as sheriff.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of former Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco, announces run for Lafayette Mayor-President

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of the late former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco, and the late Raymond “Coach” Blanco., announced on Thursday she would make a run for Lafayette Mayor-President in 2023. Boulet, chief executive of the Acadiana Planning Commission, made the announcement in a letter to supporters. She enters a Republican field that […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

FBI opens applications for Louisiana youth academy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The FBI is currently enrolling for its 2023 Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy (FLEYA). The program is being held by the FBI New Orleans branch, the Tulane University Police Department, and the Louisiana Chapter of the FBI National Academy and will conduct law enforcement and legal training for 30 students throughout Louisiana. Of the 30 students, the academy will be accepting 15 boys and 15 girls.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Louisiana losing residents

LDAF accepts grant applications for specialty crops in LA, helps past recipients. LDAF accepts grant applications for specialty crops in LA, helps past recipients. Ellis/Zordan ask for public’s help in finding man who shot at three MPD officer. Updated: 9 hours ago. Ellis/Zordan ask for public’s help in finding...
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Strong Storms in Louisiana Could Disrupt School Pickup Today

A vigorous upper-level storm system is spinning out of West Texas and heading toward Louisiana later today. That system is expected to enhance the formation of strong to severe storms across the area as the day wears on. Naturally, the timing of an inclement weather event is of particular interest to parents who have to pick up kids in the carpool line or wait for kids to get home on the school bus.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns

68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Cynthia Bowley, age 68, of Meraux, Louisiana was sentenced on February 7, 2023, after pleading guilty to aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns, a violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(2).
MERAUX, LA
brproud.com

Where can you find a deal on National Pizza Day?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This is not just any ordinary Thursday, it is National Pizza Day. Nationaltoday.com provides a breakdown of the history surrounding the cheesy pie. Over time, pizza lovers have tried everything from deep dish to thin crust and in between. Cheese, sausage, mushrooms, pineapple and even spinach have all had their moment on a pie.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

La. lawmaker creates bill hoping to stop car break-ins

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After New Orleans saw an uptick in car break-ins during sporting events, one state representative is proposing a law she hopes will deter burglars. State Rep. Laurie Schlegel, R-Metairie, has introduced a bill that would increase punishments for simple burglary. “People are taking advantage...
LOUISIANA STATE
