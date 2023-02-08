Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Meet Queen Virginia: Louisianans celebrate Washington Mardi Gras at glittering Carnival ball
About 3,000 guests attended the 75th annual Washington Mardi Gras Saturday Night Ball on Jan. 28 at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. The theme of the ball was "Louisiana: The Steel Magnolia." Reigning as the queen of the ball was Virginia Grace Mills, daughter of Catherine and Carter Mills...
What Month and What Time are Tornadoes Most Likely in Louisiana?
Investigators with the National Weather Service will be making a trip to St Landry Parish Louisiana later today to investigate storm damage from yesterday's severe weather. Investigators, in this case, will be focusing their efforts on the community of Morrow. Residents of that town and St. Landry Parish law enforcement say storms blowing through the area destroyed a barn there just off Highway 107.
postsouth.com
Here's what Governor John Bel Edwards says about LSU court naming controversy
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards weighed in on the LSU basketball court naming controversy Thursday, saying he supports the addition of former women's Coach Sue Gunter's name to join former men's Coach Dale Brown's on the floor. "I think the court is big enough for both names," Edwards told USA...
kalb.com
Fmr. La Sen. Elbert Guillory launches campaign for Lt. Gov.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Feb. 9, Former State Senator Elbert Guillory (R) launched his campaign for Louisiana Lieutenant Governor. Guillory, who lives in Opelousas, decided to launch his campaign in Central Louisiana to make a point, that no part of Louisiana will be overlooked if he is elected to office. He said he can sell Louisiana on a regional level and believes tourism in the state needs to be decoupled from New Orleans.
theadvocate.com
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
Governor John Bel Edwards’ Hometown Gets Roasted on Social Media Over New City Welcome Sign
The town of Amite in southeastern Louisiana has lots to be proud of. For one, the Tangipahoa Parish town is the seat of the parish. It's also home to the beautiful Blythewood Plantation House and the hometown of current Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
bvmsports.com
Top 10 highest-rated Louisiana HS football players of all time
BATON ROUGE, La. (BVM) — With players like Marshall Faulk, Reggie Wayne and Peyton Manning hailing from Louisiana, it’s not hard to see that the state has produced some of the biggest football stars of the last 20 years. The order of this list is based on 247Sports’...
Louisiana Asks – Can You Bring a King Cake on a Plane?
Life in Louisiana can sometimes be described as sticky, especially during our summer months. It can also be described as sweet, especially during football season. It could also be described as gooey, especially after it rains. Or we can just say that life in Louisiana can be described as a King Cake.
KPLC TV
Sheriff Tony Mancuso announces retirement
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Sheriff Mancuso announces retirement after 20 years as sheriff. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of former Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco, announces run for Lafayette Mayor-President
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of the late former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco, and the late Raymond “Coach” Blanco., announced on Thursday she would make a run for Lafayette Mayor-President in 2023. Boulet, chief executive of the Acadiana Planning Commission, made the announcement in a letter to supporters. She enters a Republican field that […]
KPLC TV
FBI opens applications for Louisiana youth academy
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The FBI is currently enrolling for its 2023 Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy (FLEYA). The program is being held by the FBI New Orleans branch, the Tulane University Police Department, and the Louisiana Chapter of the FBI National Academy and will conduct law enforcement and legal training for 30 students throughout Louisiana. Of the 30 students, the academy will be accepting 15 boys and 15 girls.
KNOE TV8
Louisiana losing residents
LDAF accepts grant applications for specialty crops in LA, helps past recipients. LDAF accepts grant applications for specialty crops in LA, helps past recipients. Ellis/Zordan ask for public’s help in finding man who shot at three MPD officer. Updated: 9 hours ago. Ellis/Zordan ask for public’s help in finding...
Strong Storms in Louisiana Could Disrupt School Pickup Today
A vigorous upper-level storm system is spinning out of West Texas and heading toward Louisiana later today. That system is expected to enhance the formation of strong to severe storms across the area as the day wears on. Naturally, the timing of an inclement weather event is of particular interest to parents who have to pick up kids in the carpool line or wait for kids to get home on the school bus.
calcasieu.info
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Separate Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Cases
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Separate Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Cases. Louisiana – Two from Louisiana have been sentenced in separate cases involving staged automobile collision schemes. Ashley McGowan (“McGowan”), age 36, was sentenced on February 1, 2023, by U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance to 24 months in...
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns
68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Cynthia Bowley, age 68, of Meraux, Louisiana was sentenced on February 7, 2023, after pleading guilty to aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns, a violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(2).
brproud.com
Where can you find a deal on National Pizza Day?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This is not just any ordinary Thursday, it is National Pizza Day. Nationaltoday.com provides a breakdown of the history surrounding the cheesy pie. Over time, pizza lovers have tried everything from deep dish to thin crust and in between. Cheese, sausage, mushrooms, pineapple and even spinach have all had their moment on a pie.
‘Music Was Too Loud’: Louisiana Cops Kill Unarmed Black Man After Neighbor Complains
An unarmed Black man was shot and killed by police in Shreveport, Louisiana, which has left another grieving family looking for answers. According to authorities, Alonzo Bagley, 43, was shot in the chest by Shreveport officer Alexander Tyler after police responded to an alleged domestic disturbance call. After receiving the...
New RV Resort Complete with Marina Coming to South Louisiana
Those who enjoy the RV lifestyle will soon have another option to include when selecting their vacation destinations. Lighthouse Bend has been announced and just based on the preliminary sketches and visualizations that we've seen it promises to be quite an addition to South Louisiana's already popular camping and outdoors scene.
brproud.com
La. lawmaker creates bill hoping to stop car break-ins
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After New Orleans saw an uptick in car break-ins during sporting events, one state representative is proposing a law she hopes will deter burglars. State Rep. Laurie Schlegel, R-Metairie, has introduced a bill that would increase punishments for simple burglary. “People are taking advantage...
Magic 1470AM
Lake Charles, LA
