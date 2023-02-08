Read full article on original website
Investigators with the National Weather Service will be making a trip to St Landry Parish Louisiana later today to investigate storm damage from yesterday's severe weather. Investigators, in this case, will be focusing their efforts on the community of Morrow. Residents of that town and St. Landry Parish law enforcement say storms blowing through the area destroyed a barn there just off Highway 107.
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
Lake Charles, LA
Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.
