Louisiana State

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

What Month and What Time are Tornadoes Most Likely in Louisiana?

Investigators with the National Weather Service will be making a trip to St Landry Parish Louisiana later today to investigate storm damage from yesterday's severe weather. Investigators, in this case, will be focusing their efforts on the community of Morrow. Residents of that town and St. Landry Parish law enforcement say storms blowing through the area destroyed a barn there just off Highway 107.
bvmsports.com

Top 10 highest-rated Louisiana HS football players of all time

BATON ROUGE, La. (BVM) — With players like Marshall Faulk, Reggie Wayne and Peyton Manning hailing from Louisiana, it’s not hard to see that the state has produced some of the biggest football stars of the last 20 years. The order of this list is based on 247Sports’...
KLFY News 10

Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of former Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco, announces run for Lafayette Mayor-President

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of the late former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco, and the late Raymond “Coach” Blanco., announced on Thursday she would make a run for Lafayette Mayor-President in 2023. Boulet, chief executive of the Acadiana Planning Commission, made the announcement in a letter to supporters. She enters a Republican field that […]
KPLC TV

FBI opens applications for Louisiana youth academy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The FBI is currently enrolling for its 2023 Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy (FLEYA). The program is being held by the FBI New Orleans branch, the Tulane University Police Department, and the Louisiana Chapter of the FBI National Academy and will conduct law enforcement and legal training for 30 students throughout Louisiana. Of the 30 students, the academy will be accepting 15 boys and 15 girls.
KNOE TV8

Louisiana losing residents

LDAF accepts grant applications for specialty crops in LA, helps past recipients. LDAF accepts grant applications for specialty crops in LA, helps past recipients. Ellis/Zordan ask for public’s help in finding man who shot at three MPD officer. Updated: 9 hours ago. Ellis/Zordan ask for public’s help in finding...
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Strong Storms in Louisiana Could Disrupt School Pickup Today

A vigorous upper-level storm system is spinning out of West Texas and heading toward Louisiana later today. That system is expected to enhance the formation of strong to severe storms across the area as the day wears on. Naturally, the timing of an inclement weather event is of particular interest to parents who have to pick up kids in the carpool line or wait for kids to get home on the school bus.
NOLA.com

Guest column: It's time to expand Louisiana's earned income tax credit

Louisiana’s economy works best when every family has the resources they need to keep a roof over their head, gas in their tank and food on the table. But far too many households are struggling to afford the basics, as corporations are raising prices faster than paychecks are growing and the extra benefits that families received during the pandemic are quickly disappearing.
Calcasieu Parish News

68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns

68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Cynthia Bowley, age 68, of Meraux, Louisiana was sentenced on February 7, 2023, after pleading guilty to aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns, a violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(2).
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.

