Read full article on original website
Related
Only Louisiana Restaurant With 'Rougarou' Theme
Only Louisiana Restaurant With 'Rougarou' Theme
Crawfish, Cajuns, and Native Americans: The History of Crawfish Season in South Louisiana
The smell of boiling crawfish will soon fill the air in sout Louisiana. But how did the tradition start?
What Month and What Time are Tornadoes Most Likely in Louisiana?
Investigators with the National Weather Service will be making a trip to St Landry Parish Louisiana later today to investigate storm damage from yesterday's severe weather. Investigators, in this case, will be focusing their efforts on the community of Morrow. Residents of that town and St. Landry Parish law enforcement say storms blowing through the area destroyed a barn there just off Highway 107.
New Orleans Representative Files Bill to Make Recreational Marijuana Legal in Louisiana
(KPEL News) - The fight to legalize recreational marijuana in the state will continue in the upcoming Louisiana Legislative Session as a New Orleans representative has filed the first in a package of bills that would do so. ...
postsouth.com
Here's what Governor John Bel Edwards says about LSU court naming controversy
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards weighed in on the LSU basketball court naming controversy Thursday, saying he supports the addition of former women's Coach Sue Gunter's name to join former men's Coach Dale Brown's on the floor. "I think the court is big enough for both names," Edwards told USA...
The Top 10 Fastest Growing Cities In Louisiana
Louisiana has a lot to offer people wanting to move to the Bayou State. Our food, culture, hunting/fishing, and people are second to none. To see more of the fastest-growing cities in Louisiana, click here. Top Ten Louisiana Cities To Retire In.
bvmsports.com
Top 10 highest-rated Louisiana HS football players of all time
BATON ROUGE, La. (BVM) — With players like Marshall Faulk, Reggie Wayne and Peyton Manning hailing from Louisiana, it’s not hard to see that the state has produced some of the biggest football stars of the last 20 years. The order of this list is based on 247Sports’...
Louisiana Asks – Can You Bring a King Cake on a Plane?
Life in Louisiana can sometimes be described as sticky, especially during our summer months. It can also be described as sweet, especially during football season. It could also be described as gooey, especially after it rains. Or we can just say that life in Louisiana can be described as a King Cake.
Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of former Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco, announces run for Lafayette Mayor-President
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of the late former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco, and the late Raymond “Coach” Blanco., announced on Thursday she would make a run for Lafayette Mayor-President in 2023. Boulet, chief executive of the Acadiana Planning Commission, made the announcement in a letter to supporters. She enters a Republican field that […]
KPLC TV
FBI opens applications for Louisiana youth academy
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The FBI is currently enrolling for its 2023 Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy (FLEYA). The program is being held by the FBI New Orleans branch, the Tulane University Police Department, and the Louisiana Chapter of the FBI National Academy and will conduct law enforcement and legal training for 30 students throughout Louisiana. Of the 30 students, the academy will be accepting 15 boys and 15 girls.
KNOE TV8
Louisiana losing residents
LDAF accepts grant applications for specialty crops in LA, helps past recipients. LDAF accepts grant applications for specialty crops in LA, helps past recipients. Ellis/Zordan ask for public’s help in finding man who shot at three MPD officer. Updated: 9 hours ago. Ellis/Zordan ask for public’s help in finding...
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades
Severe storms will bring big changes to the South Louisiana forecast ahead of this weekend's Mardi Gras parades.
Strong Storms in Louisiana Could Disrupt School Pickup Today
A vigorous upper-level storm system is spinning out of West Texas and heading toward Louisiana later today. That system is expected to enhance the formation of strong to severe storms across the area as the day wears on. Naturally, the timing of an inclement weather event is of particular interest to parents who have to pick up kids in the carpool line or wait for kids to get home on the school bus.
calcasieu.info
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Separate Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Cases
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Separate Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Cases. Louisiana – Two from Louisiana have been sentenced in separate cases involving staged automobile collision schemes. Ashley McGowan (“McGowan”), age 36, was sentenced on February 1, 2023, by U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance to 24 months in...
NOLA.com
Miss Louisiana USA 2023 is Houma native who is a Lafayette TV anchor: 'I'm still ... in awe'
A Lafayette news anchor is the new Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters competed over the weekend against 32 other contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie to become the 70th Miss Louisiana USA, according to KLFY, where she anchors the morning and noon shows. She was competing...
NOLA.com
Guest column: It's time to expand Louisiana's earned income tax credit
Louisiana’s economy works best when every family has the resources they need to keep a roof over their head, gas in their tank and food on the table. But far too many households are struggling to afford the basics, as corporations are raising prices faster than paychecks are growing and the extra benefits that families received during the pandemic are quickly disappearing.
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns
68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Cynthia Bowley, age 68, of Meraux, Louisiana was sentenced on February 7, 2023, after pleading guilty to aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns, a violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(2).
‘Music Was Too Loud’: Louisiana Cops Kill Unarmed Black Man After Neighbor Complains
An unarmed Black man was shot and killed by police in Shreveport, Louisiana, which has left another grieving family looking for answers. According to authorities, Alonzo Bagley, 43, was shot in the chest by Shreveport officer Alexander Tyler after police responded to an alleged domestic disturbance call. After receiving the...
New RV Resort Complete with Marina Coming to South Louisiana
The new South Louisiana facility is expected to open in July of 2023 and will include a marina, restaurant, market, and RV resort.
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT
Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://cajunradio.com
Comments / 0