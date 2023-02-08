ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

kennedytorch.org

CRCSD Plans to Open a New Magnet High School

An alternative educational opportunity is being introduced to the Cedar Rapids Community School District. City View Community High School is scheduled to open its doors in the 2023-24 school year. It is a public magnet school that aims to offer a new learning experience, putting emphasis on creating a student-led environment.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington City Council Official Statement on Mayor Rosien

The Washington City Council met Tuesday in regular session. The meeting began with an item, not on the agenda. Mayor Pro Tem Millie Youngquist read a statement from Mayor Rosien, “I am the Mayor Pro Tem, and I have a statement to read to you tonight. This is dated Monday, February 6th. Council, in light of individual conversations with you about what you feel would be best, I respectfully offer my formal leave of absence without pay. Pending a resolution of the charges that have been made against me, Jaron Rosien.” The Council had a statement prepared in response to Rosien’s. Youngquist then stated, “We accept this leave of absence, and it is our expectation that this leave means that Mr. Rosien will no longer be leading or attending meetings with the city or acting on behalf of the City of Washington in any way. This message is to all the citizens of Washington. I think I can speak for all of our council that we deeply regret recent events. But we cannot allow elected officials, or any other person working for or representing the city, to behave in ways that are illegal, unethical, or immoral. Whether alleged, or pending, of those offenses. We will work together to keep the city government of Washington afloat, balanced, and going in a forward direction. Thank you for your support.” Rosien’s statement references charges against him from an alleged incident that occurred on January 7th. Rosien was charged with Sexual Abuse in the 3rd Degree a Class C Felony. The case is ongoing. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
WASHINGTON, IA
Daily Iowan

State Board of Regents cancel contract negotiation meetings with UIHC nurses union

After recent salary negotiation meetings between the University of Iowa nurses union and the state Board of Regents, the regents canceled all future bargaining meetings. The Service Employees International Union Local 199 started negotiating its contract with the regents on Jan. 18. The union initially proposed a 14 percent salary increase while the regents only offered 1.5 to 3 percent.
IOWA CITY, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Musco, Kent to make presentations to Council Thursday

Three presentations are on the Muscatine City Council agenda for their February in-depth meeting, including one of proposed updates to the building code regulations. The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. this evening in the Council Chambers of Muscatine City Hall. The public is welcomed to attend the meeting...
MUSCATINE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Snowfall totals for February 9th in eastern Iowa

Heavy snow fell in parts of eastern Iowa, while some areas didn't even see a flake. The heaviest snow fell out in Dubuque County where the airport reported 9" of snow as of noon. The nine inches fell in just FOUR hours and more snow is falling into the afternoon.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
spartanshield.org

Mixed emotions arise from University of Iowa’s housing changes

As the school year draws to an end for PV seniors, figuring out their post-secondary plans, especially with college and housing, is a top concern. Future Hawkeyes at the University of Iowa are worried about the dorm issues and housing application changes. Starting Jan. 5, the University of Iowa opened...
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Cedar Falls Has The Best Pizza In The State

For the past few years, one Cedar Falls restaurant has been making a name for itself at one of the most prestigious (and delicious) contests in the state. Pizza Fest, a one day event in Ankeny, celebrates all things cheesy and gooey. The state's biggest pizza party has taken place in Ankeny for the past six years. Pizza and food vendors from all over the state come together for a day of pizza tasting and fun activities.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Counterfeit $100 dollar bills circulating across Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police are asking Iowans to be on the lookout for counterfeit $100 dollar bills being passed around in the area. After an investigation by their Financial Crimes Investigators, they say the bills are copies of reprinted $10 dollars bills made to look like $100 dollar bills before 2007.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

Eastern Iowa Man's Murder Conviction Overturned

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has reversed the second-degree murder conviction of Johnny Blahnik Church, formerly Drew Blahnik. The court issued an opinion today (Wednesday), which said the court abused its discretion in giving "a verdict-urging instruction" on the fourth day of jury deliberations. In July...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Country Music Legend Coming To Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest names in country music will be performing pretty close to home this year. It may be only February, but we're all already counting down to the summer. Of course, we're looking forward to the warmer weather, but most importantly we're eagerly awaiting summer concert season!. On...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

4 Iowa stores among nationwide Bed, Bath & Beyond closings

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be shuttering 150 more stores in the country. The announcement came after the company based said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company’s common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Zack Love

Two Iowa Hunters Kill Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes Because Mountain Lions Have 'No Legal Status' in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that two "lawfully licensed hunters" shot and killed a beautiful female mountain lion in Johnson County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that the rare mountain lion "never caused safety issues for residents or livestock." Mountain lions have "no legal status" in Iowa, so there is no law against killing them.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Man Wins $100K Iowa Lottery Prize

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids man is 100-thousand dollars richer after winning an Iowa Lottery scratch game. Quinton Kruse bought a 10 dollar “Triple Tripler” scratch game at a Casey’s General Store in Urbana, winning the top prize.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

Mexican Drug Dealer Convicted In Iowa

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A jury in federal court in Cedar Rapids has convicted a drug dealer found with 200 pounds of meth and 23-pounds of fentanyl. Investigators say 31-year-old Luis Carlos Corral Lopez of Sonora, Mexico faces up to 10-years in prison when he's sentenced. Evidence at trial showed Lopez was sent by a Mexican drug cartel to Waterloo to run the organization's meth operation between 2020 and last year.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Appeals court overturns Blahnik murder conviction

From latte foam to cancer treatments: Univ. of Iowa researchers find potential in new study. Scientists at the University of Iowa are using culinary arts techniques to fight cancer. The inspiration from this research came from common foods like whipped cream, pop rocks or the foam on top of a latte.
IOWA CITY, IA
iheart.com

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

