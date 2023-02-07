Read full article on original website
LEAF Announces New Award Recipient
The LEAF 742 Distinguished Alumni Award is a new award and the first winner is Mark Bragelman, the President of Liberty Savings Bank in St. Cloud. LEAF board member Bruce Hentges and Mark joined me on WJON today. Bragelman will receive the award Saturday night during the intermission of Night of Stars at Tech High School. Hentges says the award recognizes District 742 graduates from Tech or Apollo who have stayed in the community and have had success and given back to the community.
St. Cloud Recommending 5 Organizations for Federal Funds
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud is proposing using federal funds on five different programs. The city receives an annual award of funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The staff is projecting about $650,000 to be allocated to the city this year. They received 17...
Hundreds of Youth Basketball Team in St. Cloud for Quarry Classic
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Hundreds of youth basketball players from across the state will gather in St. Cloud this weekend. The 34th Annual Quarry Classic will take place Saturday and Sunday. The event is put on by the St. Cloud Area Youth Basketball Association. SCAYBA President Tony Dingmann says...
Harris to Promote Electric Vehicles While in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A few more details have been released on Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to St. Cloud Thursday. She will be making an appearance at New Flyer. In a news release, the company says the Vice President will be highlighting how the Administration's investments in electric vehicles are creating good-paying union jobs.
14 Favorite Tasty Places to Get Pizza in Central Minnesota
Pizza is one of those foods that pretty much pleases anyone. You can order all the toppings or go simple with just a plain cheese pizza. The great thing is, there is a favorite for everyone and no two really are the same. For me, I love the Hawaiian pizza...
Minnesota Community Comes Together For 17-Year-Old With Cancer
Meet a very special young man by the name of Cole Carlson. Cole is a junior at Pillager High School. He turned 17 years old in August of last year and is the son of Mike and Tammi Carlson. Just after celebrating his Golden birthday, he received news that he...
Minnesota State Patrol Targeting Distracted Drivers
It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
Minnesota State Patrol to Recognize Employees Heroic Acts
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two local Minnesota State Troopers will be honored Thursday afternoon for their heroic acts and services to the people they serve and protect. Each year the Minnesota State Patrol recognizes citizens and members of law enforcement and emergency service agencies who performed commendable acts to assist troopers and help others.
Balloon Spotted Floating Near St. Cloud Thursday Morning
While I don't think this has anything to do with the Chinese balloon drama that has taken place over the past week, and over areas of the US, it is odd to notice a balloon floating not too far away from St. Cloud. The good news is that it appears...
How to Explore Minnesota Around Valentine’s Day
Valentine's Day is fast approaching and Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to talk about destinations and unique things to do in the state. Facts: saunas were first introduced to Minnesota by Finnish immigrants who moved here in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Since then, they’ve become as Minnesotan as walleye and wild rice.
MN GOP Responds to Vice President Harris’ Visit to St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Minnesota Republican party is responding to Thursday's visit from Vice President Kamala Harris. 'more political theater from the Biden Administration and Minnesota Democrats". Republican Party Chairman David Hann says in the President's State of the Union speech he wants to use American resources to...
Open Letter to the Lady in the Customer Service Line at St. Cloud Kohl’s
To the lady in the customer service line at Kohl's in St. Cloud. I understand that it might be inconvenient that there is only one open cash register zone at Kohl's currently. And I understand that you probably saw an opportunity to use the customer service area to ring up your purchases while you may have also had a return.
Changes to SNAP in March
UNDATED (WJON News) - Families across Central Minnesota may see a change to their SNAP benefits next month. Beginning in March, COVID-era additional benefits will expire in Minnesota. On average, officials say a family will see a decrease of $95 in their benefits. Officials say the expiration of benefits will...
MnDOT Reveals the 2023 Class of Snowplow Names
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The votes are in and eight snowplows in the Minnesota Department of Transportation fleet have been named. The top vote-getter with more than 15,000 votes references the Harry Potter movies with the name "Yer a Blizzard, Harry". The snowplow that serves District 3 which covers...
Here Is The One Sign Minnesotans Didn’t Know They Have Been Waiting For
A co-worker sent me a message through Facebook Messenger last night, and it was the meme that has been going around that talks about winter, fools spring, winter, fools winter, etc. That got me thinking about some genuine signs of spring in the #BoldNorth and I found one, a few weeks earlier than most would expect. The sign is an actual sign, and for those in the know, it REALLY is a sign that 'spring is coming'!
Fire Damages South St. Cloud Business
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A large fire at the Sell's Reconditioning Center in South St. Cloud caused approximately $350,000 in damage. St. Cloud fire crews were called out to 1042 33rd Street South at around 5:30 p.m. Fire Chief Matt Love says they arrived to find heavy black smoke...
Emerald Ash Borer Found in St. Cloud Ash Trees
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Emerald Ash Borer Found in St. Cloud Ash Trees. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has confirmed the infestation in the city. St. Cloud officials are encouraging homeowners to look for signs of the insect. First, be sure you've identified the ash trees on your property. Then, look for woodpecker damage, they like EAB larvae. Check for bark cracks like EAB tunneling under the bark. And, if you feel like you may have an infestation contact a professional.
Minnesota’s Favorite French Fries Surprised Me
Why they do these surveys, I don't know but I find myself reading them all the time. Recently, Spruce did a survey on what every state's favorite French fries are. I was pretty surprised as to what Minnesotan's favorite French fries are. I would have guessed McDonald's or Wendy's or one of my favorites Culvers or my other favorite, Val's. But, nope. Minnesotan's favorite fries are from none other than Arby's. Huh? No offense to Arby's but, really?
Duran Duran Announced as Grand Stand Performers at the Minnesota State Fair
The Minnesota State Fair is kicking off its Grandstand performance announcements with a bang. DURAN DURAN: FUTURE PAST with special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC is the first show confirmed for the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series sponsored by Sleep Number. This show will be happening on Thursday, August...
Pickup Fire Impacts Highway 10 Traffic in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A vehicle fire impacted traffic in southeast St. Cloud Wednesday afternoon. The St. Cloud Fire Department was called out to Highway 10 South and Minnesota Boulevard at around 2:30 p.m. Fire crews arrived to find a 2018 Chevy Silverado fully engulfed. Authorities had to close...
