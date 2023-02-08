ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals: The last 10 players selected at No. 28 before 2023 NFL draft

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i7BeU_0kgHODgV00

The Cincinnati Bengals enter the 2023 NFL draft holding the 28th pick in the first round.

It’s a slot that has produced some interesting results over the years, including trench players and skill positions that led to notable careers for the players drafted.

As the Bengals approach the draft, the obvious needs rest along the offensive line and at positions prone to free agency losses such as cornerback and tight end.

Here’s a quick look at the last handful of players selected 28th overall. Keep in mind this year’s draft has 31 picks in the opening round because Miami forfeited what would have been the 21st pick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A2bxk_0kgHODgV00
Samantha Madar-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S6PKs_0kgHODgV00
(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22QA7q_0kgHODgV00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IprGk_0kgHODgV00
(AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KCjPz_0kgHODgV00
(AP Photo/Don Wright)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T3CEI_0kgHODgV00
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hbC7x_0kgHODgV00
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PxCXY_0kgHODgV00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oexZk_0kgHODgV00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FDkrG_0kgHODgV00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

