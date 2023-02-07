Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Frigid Story of Homicide that Happened on Thanksgiving Day When Two Unarmed Youngsters Attempted to Commit TheftSafa FarooqLittle Falls, MN
Highly-rated retail store opens in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unique food chain opening new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School Teacher Sharing Smiles Through Sweet Rolls
An English teacher at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School is serving up smiles through his love of baking. David Blanchard has been teaching at LPGE since 1997 and has been a cornerstone in countless students' English language education. This year, Mr. Blanchard has been baking sweet rolls on Thursday mornings...
Sartell Student Published In National Kids Magazine
SARTELL (WJON News) -- A local student is one of 12 kids from across the country to be a contributor to a national kids magazine. Madison Evans is a 5th grade student at Riverview Intermediate School is Sartell, and was recently named to the 2023 Junior Council for The Week Junior.
How About A Pizza Party? This Central Minnesota Business Turning 40
It's hard to believe that one of my favorite places in Princeton, Minnesota has actually almost been in business for 40 years already. They started with a restaurant and have now added two pizza trucks to bring the pizza to you. WORTH THE DRIVE. The Pizza Barn, if you've never...
Kites On Display Over Buffalo Lake This Saturday
BUFFALO (WJON News) -- Colorful kites will fill the sky over Buffalo Lake in downtown Buffalo this Saturday. The 5th Annual Kites On Ice runs from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Chamber of Commerce Program Manager Suzanne O'Dell says the Minnesota Kite Society will be bringing a wide variety of kites.
Foley Substitutes Get Pay Bump
FOLEY (WJON News) - Substitute teachers in the Foley school district will get a pay bump. At Monday night’s school board meeting, the board took action to raise substitute teacher pay to make it more equitable with neighboring districts. School officials say they have been struggling to staff enough...
Stearns County Acquiring Cold Spring Property for New Park
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County is moving forward with plans to create a new park south of Cold Spring after securing a sizeable grant from a state agency. The Lessard Sam's Outdoor Heritage Council is granting the county $1.9-million to help buy 253 acres of land along the Sauk River Chain of Lakes.
Becker Council Considers City Hall Remodel
BECKER (WJON News) - The Becker City Hall is becoming overcrowded. A space study presented to the Becker City Council Tuesday night projects the size of the Becker Police Department to grow from 14 employees to 22 by the year 2040, and city hall to add 9 employees. To prepare...
Check Out This Haunted Minnesota Hair Salon
Halloween is only one day year but not for Amanda Kist, owner of Salon Halo. Every day for the last 8 years have been a bit like Halloween. When you passed by Salon Halo in Robbinsdale, Minnesota recently, you may have seen the spooky Halloween decorations they had up. What you don't know about Salon Halo is that it seems to actually be haunted for real.
Two Princeton Businesses Were Featured On Popular Twin Cities TV Show
It's not every day that you can turn on a television and see multiple businesses from greater Minnesota being featured. But for one greater Minnesota town, Princeton, they had not one but two businesses featured this morning on the ever more popular KSTP television program, Minnesota Live. Pizza Barn &...
4-Year-Old Receives Sherburne County Life Saving Award
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A four-year-old has been honored for his quick thinking by the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Joel Brott presented Asher Milless with the Life Saving Award for his actions in helping save his mother's life during a medical emergency. On the afternoon of November 20th,...
Stearns County Could Serve as Waite Park’s Emergency Manager
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park officials are considering the possibility of having Stearns County serve as the city's Emergency Manager. Police Chief Dave Bentrud has been currently serving in that role, and with his upcoming retirement, he felt this would be a good option as Stearns County already manages the city's EMS Plan.
Fire Damages Stearns County Home Friday
LUXEMBURG TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Fire damaged a home just northwest of Watkins on Friday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office and fire departments from Watkins and Eden Valley were called to the home in the 14000 block of Kramer Road just before 7:30 p.m. One of the owners, Kayla Donnay...
Waite Park’s The Ledge Amphitheater Is Holding A Job Fair In March
The first couple of shows for the 2023 concert season at The Ledge Amphitheater have been announced with Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic and Del Amitri set to perform on June 9th and Mastodon and Gojira performing on August 27th. The Ledge has many positions to fill at the venue and will...
Durenberger Laid To Rest In Collegeville
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - Hundreds gathered at St. John’s Abbey Tuesday morning for the funeral of U.S. Senator Dave Durenberger. Senator Durenberger was born in St. Cloud in 1934 and attended St. John’s Prep school and St. John’s University. He started his political career as Governor Levander’s...
Sauk Rapids Man Pleads Guilty in Attempted Train Jacking
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man who was charged in an attempted train jacking last September has pleaded guilty. Forty-one-year-old Samuel Hohman pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault. A charge of 1st-degree criminal damage to property will be dismissed when Hohman is sentenced in March. According to the criminal...
Why 81 Year Old Man Will Not Stand Trial For 1974 Willmar Murder
It really makes you wonder how they ever solved any murders before DNA testing came to be. Crimes that were committed long ago are being solved since the introduction of DNA testing. People who probably thought they had completely gotten away with a rape, murder, etc. are arrested and tried decades later.
Waite Park Police Chief Discusses Department Staffing Plan, Needs
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud is taking a proactive approach to make sure staffing needs are addressed before he retires in May. During Monday night's work session, Bentrud discussed the departments staffing plan and his ideas for the council to consider. Bentrud says they've...
Sartell Woman Hurt In Snowmobile Crash Near St. Stephen
ST. STEPHEN (WJON News) -- A Sartell woman was hurt after crashing a snowmobile over the weekend. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 40,000 block of 125th Avenue in Brockway Township, about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen. Deputies spoke with witnesses at the scene who say...
Jury Finds Maple Grove Man Guilty of Drug Trafficking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Maple Grove man has been found guilty by a federal jury of trafficking fentanyl pills, having a machine gun, and other federal firearms violations. Following a two-day trial 34-year-old Derrick Scott was convicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one...
Fire Claims Family Pets
FARMING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A house fire Friday afternoon south of Albany led to the death of family pets. The Stearns County Sheriff’s office was sent to the 30,000 block of County Road 41 in Farming Township after an off-duty firefighter reported smoke coming from a home. The...
