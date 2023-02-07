ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

Sartell Student Published In National Kids Magazine

SARTELL (WJON News) -- A local student is one of 12 kids from across the country to be a contributor to a national kids magazine. Madison Evans is a 5th grade student at Riverview Intermediate School is Sartell, and was recently named to the 2023 Junior Council for The Week Junior.
SARTELL, MN
Kites On Display Over Buffalo Lake This Saturday

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- Colorful kites will fill the sky over Buffalo Lake in downtown Buffalo this Saturday. The 5th Annual Kites On Ice runs from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Chamber of Commerce Program Manager Suzanne O'Dell says the Minnesota Kite Society will be bringing a wide variety of kites.
BUFFALO, MN
Foley Substitutes Get Pay Bump

FOLEY (WJON News) - Substitute teachers in the Foley school district will get a pay bump. At Monday night’s school board meeting, the board took action to raise substitute teacher pay to make it more equitable with neighboring districts. School officials say they have been struggling to staff enough...
FOLEY, MN
Becker Council Considers City Hall Remodel

BECKER (WJON News) - The Becker City Hall is becoming overcrowded. A space study presented to the Becker City Council Tuesday night projects the size of the Becker Police Department to grow from 14 employees to 22 by the year 2040, and city hall to add 9 employees. To prepare...
BECKER, MN
Check Out This Haunted Minnesota Hair Salon

Halloween is only one day year but not for Amanda Kist, owner of Salon Halo. Every day for the last 8 years have been a bit like Halloween. When you passed by Salon Halo in Robbinsdale, Minnesota recently, you may have seen the spooky Halloween decorations they had up. What you don't know about Salon Halo is that it seems to actually be haunted for real.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Stearns County Could Serve as Waite Park’s Emergency Manager

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park officials are considering the possibility of having Stearns County serve as the city's Emergency Manager. Police Chief Dave Bentrud has been currently serving in that role, and with his upcoming retirement, he felt this would be a good option as Stearns County already manages the city's EMS Plan.
WAITE PARK, MN
Fire Damages Stearns County Home Friday

LUXEMBURG TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Fire damaged a home just northwest of Watkins on Friday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office and fire departments from Watkins and Eden Valley were called to the home in the 14000 block of Kramer Road just before 7:30 p.m. One of the owners, Kayla Donnay...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Durenberger Laid To Rest In Collegeville

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - Hundreds gathered at St. John’s Abbey Tuesday morning for the funeral of U.S. Senator Dave Durenberger. Senator Durenberger was born in St. Cloud in 1934 and attended St. John’s Prep school and St. John’s University. He started his political career as Governor Levander’s...
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
Sauk Rapids Man Pleads Guilty in Attempted Train Jacking

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man who was charged in an attempted train jacking last September has pleaded guilty. Forty-one-year-old Samuel Hohman pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault. A charge of 1st-degree criminal damage to property will be dismissed when Hohman is sentenced in March. According to the criminal...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Sartell Woman Hurt In Snowmobile Crash Near St. Stephen

ST. STEPHEN (WJON News) -- A Sartell woman was hurt after crashing a snowmobile over the weekend. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 40,000 block of 125th Avenue in Brockway Township, about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen. Deputies spoke with witnesses at the scene who say...
SARTELL, MN
Jury Finds Maple Grove Man Guilty of Drug Trafficking

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Maple Grove man has been found guilty by a federal jury of trafficking fentanyl pills, having a machine gun, and other federal firearms violations. Following a two-day trial 34-year-old Derrick Scott was convicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Fire Claims Family Pets

FARMING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A house fire Friday afternoon south of Albany led to the death of family pets. The Stearns County Sheriff’s office was sent to the 30,000 block of County Road 41 in Farming Township after an off-duty firefighter reported smoke coming from a home. The...
ALBANY, MN
