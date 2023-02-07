The Ohio University Women’s Club is offering a mid-year discount for new members and is selling specially commissioned Passion Work Flowers. Membership is now $15 for anyone who would like to join. Who is eligible for membership? Those who identify as women and either work at Ohio University, have a partner/spouse working at Ohio University, or are an alumna of Ohio University. Please share the membership form with anyone who may be interested in the Ohio University Women’s Club.

ATHENS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO