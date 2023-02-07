Read full article on original website
OHIO faculty experts discuss new ASCENT program and its impact on the region during Feb. 14 Ask the Experts
Faculty experts Todd Myers, professor and chair of engineering technology and management in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology, and Eric Stinaff, professor and chair of physics and astronomy in the College of Arts and Sciences will discuss the new Appalachian Semiconductor Education and Technical (ASCENT) Ecosystem program and how it is aimed at addressing the need for a STEM-focused workforce to fuel the growing advanced manufacturing sector in Ohio during an Ask the Experts livestream on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m.
Ohio University Women’s Club offering discounted memberships, selling special Passion Work Flowers
The Ohio University Women’s Club is offering a mid-year discount for new members and is selling specially commissioned Passion Work Flowers. Membership is now $15 for anyone who would like to join. Who is eligible for membership? Those who identify as women and either work at Ohio University, have a partner/spouse working at Ohio University, or are an alumna of Ohio University. Please share the membership form with anyone who may be interested in the Ohio University Women’s Club.
U.S. Department of Energy awards $2 million grant to OHIO researchers to explore carbon management
Ohio University researchers in the Institute for Sustainable Energy and the Environment were awarded one of the 33 research and development projects recently funded by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). This initiative designed to address carbon management strategies marks progress towards equitably achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
