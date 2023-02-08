Read full article on original website
VIDEO: The Moment When Massive 7.8 Mag. Earthquake Brings Down Buildings In Turkey, Syria
A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide parts of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,300 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled hundreds of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble or pancaked floors. Authorities fear the death toll
Survivors scream as desperate rescuers work in Turkey, Syria
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (AP) — Rescue workers and civilians passed chunks of concrete and household goods across mountains of wreckage early Monday, moving tons of wreckage by hand in a desperate search for survivors trapped by a devastating earthquake. “Can anyone hear me?” shouted rescuers trying to find people in...
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after quake kills 4,000
Survivors cried out for help from within mountains of debris as first responders contended with rain and snow.
Faces of hope among the heartbreak: The children saved from earthquake rubble in Turkey and Syria
Hope and heartbreak dominate the stories of the millions of children caught in the catastrophic earthquake which has killed more than 11,700 in Turkey and Syria.Search teams from more than two dozen countries have joined tens of thousands of local emergency personnel in the hunt for survivors. But the scale of destruction from the earthquake and its powerful aftershocks was so immense and spread over such a wide area that many people are still awaiting help.With thousands of buildings toppled, it was not clear how many people might still be caught in the rubble. While overwhelmed emergency teams worked...
‘Dad is here, don’t be scared’: Moment father comforts young girl pulled from rubble of building in Syria
A father tightly hugged his young daughter after rescuers dug her out from underneath the rubble of a building after an earthquake struck Syria.At least 5,000 people have died in Syria and Turkey after two earthquakes occurred on Monday, 6 February.Thousands of buildings have been destroyed and tens of thousands of people were injured or displaced in several cities.Heartwarming footage shows the moment the father tells his daughter, Nour, “Dad is here, don’t be scared” as a search team pulls her from the wreckage. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Thousands of rescue workers leave Istanbul Airport for earthquake-affected regionsTurkey earthquake: Aerial views capture buildings reduced to rubbleChandelier swings as powerful earthquake shakes Turkey killing thousands
Syrian man mourns 25 family members lost in catastrophic earthquake
Ahmed Idris, who sought refuge from Syria's civil war in the city of Saraqib, lost 25 family members in the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.Feb. 8, 2023.
BBC
Turkey and Syria earthquake: Bodies found in search for volleyball team
Three bodies have been found as rescuers in Turkey search a collapsed hotel for a group of school volleyball players following Monday's earthquakes. The bodies of two teachers and a student were recovered from the Isias Hotel in Adiyaman, said officials in Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus. A group of 39 people...
Dramatic video shows building collapse in Turkey during deadly 7.8 quake
Harrowing footage emerged early Monday showing an apartment building in Turkey collapsing into a pile of rubble, sending terrified people running for their lives, during a monster magnitude-7.8 earthquake that hit central Turkey and northwest Syria. More than 2,300 people were killed and thousands were injured in the natural disaster that knocked down apartment blocks in Turkey and devastated cities in Syria that were already heavily damaged by years of war. Dramatic footage that was recorded in the daytime in the city of Sanliurfa in southeastern Turkey shows a seven-story building coming down as a result of the powerful tremors. In...
WATCH: ‘Joy Beyond Belief’ as Syrian Rescuers Unearth Entire Family From Rubble
In the wake of a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake that razed neighborhoods and flattened buildings in Syria and Turkey on Monday, more than 1,000 people were estimated to have died in Syria’s rebel-held northwest region alone, according to volunteer aid group Syria Civil Defense. But pockets of hope were found amongst the rubble, with an entire family being pulled safely from beneath their collapsed house by rescuers on Tuesday. Footage of the operation shared by Syria Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, showed the rescue of what appeared to be four children and at least one adult man. Another video shared by a witness shows the full scale of a crowd of hundreds gathered to watch as each survivor emerges, with several of the children being held aloft to cheers. “A true miracle…the sounds of joy embrace the sky… joy beyond belief,” the White Helmets tweeted.A true miracle...the sounds of joy embrace the sky... joy beyond belief.An entire family was rescued from under the rubble of their house this afternoon, Tuesday, February 7, in the village of Bisnia, west of #Idlib.#Syria #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Cb7kXLiMjT— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 7, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Father Holds the Hand of His Daughter Who Died Under Rubble Near Earthquake's Epicenter in Turkey
More than 11,000 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday Heartbreaking images continue to emerge from Turkey and Syria as the death toll from Monday's 7.8-magnitude earthquake rises. On Tuesday, AFP's Adem Atlan photographed father Mesut Hancer holding the hand of his daughter Irmak, 15, after she died beneath rubble in Kahramanmaras, near the earthquake's epicenter. The girl's hand can be seen stretched out from underneath concrete slabs that collapsed on top of her during the fatal...
Turkey Earthquake: Gaziantep Castle—Dating Back to Roman Empire—Collapses
The castle was leveled after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the region, destroying hundreds of buildings and killing more than 1,000 people.
