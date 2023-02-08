In the wake of a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake that razed neighborhoods and flattened buildings in Syria and Turkey on Monday, more than 1,000 people were estimated to have died in Syria’s rebel-held northwest region alone, according to volunteer aid group Syria Civil Defense. But pockets of hope were found amongst the rubble, with an entire family being pulled safely from beneath their collapsed house by rescuers on Tuesday. Footage of the operation shared by Syria Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, showed the rescue of what appeared to be four children and at least one adult man. Another video shared by a witness shows the full scale of a crowd of hundreds gathered to watch as each survivor emerges, with several of the children being held aloft to cheers. “A true miracle…the sounds of joy embrace the sky… joy beyond belief,” the White Helmets tweeted.A true miracle...the sounds of joy embrace the sky... joy beyond belief.An entire family was rescued from under the rubble of their house this afternoon, Tuesday, February 7, in the village of Bisnia, west of #Idlib.#Syria #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Cb7kXLiMjT— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 7, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.

