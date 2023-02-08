Read full article on original website
KOMU
Forecast: Cooler Friday but warmer temperatures by this weekend
A cold front will move through tonight and bring cooler temperatures along with the potential for flurries tomorrow. Snow flurries are possible overnight along and south of I-70 and a light dusting is possible south of Highway 50. Most accumulation will stay in southern Missouri closer to Springfield. Aside from...
KTTS
Light Snow Possible Tonight, Friday Morning
(KTTS News) — There’s a chance for some light snow from late tonight into tomorrow morning. The National Weather Service says some places could get a dusting of snow, especially along the Missouri and Arkansas border.
KOMU
Forecast: Rain to continue overnight before sun takes over tomorrow
Rain will continue to move northerly throughout central Missouri and become more widespread later this evening. There could be a few breaks in the rain this evening, but still keep those umbrellas handy if you are out and about because any break will be brief. Rain will continue to be widespread overnight before coming to an end Thursday morning. Some may see a few snow flurries early Thursday morning and Macon, Chariton, and Monroe counties could have some slushy elevated roads.
wdhn.com
Storms on the way today & Friday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A line of rain & strong thunderstorms moved rapidly overnight from Louisiana & Mississippi into western Alabama BUT has weakened notably early this morning….the remaining rain continues to weaken & fall apart, but a few brief showers likely will make it to the Dothan area around 7 to 9 am this morning; then expect a variably cloudy day….
Freezing fog and snow create hazardous morning commute in Midwest
The Midwest saw a dangerous winter storm that left roads icy and near-zero visibility during the morning commute, prompting multiple crashes and the closure of roads and even an airport. Several inches of snow fell across the Midwest Wednesday night into Thursday, creating messy road conditions and travel delays over...
KMBC.com
Here's what happened to cause Thursday morning's surprise heavy snow
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday's forecast called for a rainy afternoon shifting to a slight wintry mix overnight. The rain arrived as planned, but many were surprised Thursday morning when they woke up to a thick blanket of heavy, wet snow outside. Radar | Closings | Traffic | Download...
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois amid gusty winds
Ameren reports thousands of power outages in Missouri and Illinois on Thursday morning as intense wind hits the Midwest.
KOMU
Forecast: Chilly and windy Thursday, great weekend weather ahead!
A rainy start to the day, but Thursday will become drier and windy. We have a great forecast for the weekend. Rain came to an end earlier this morning. Conditions will be breezy and trending partly cloudy for the rest of Thursday. Temps will be in the middle 30s during the morning, reaching the middle to upper 40s this afternoon.
KOMU
Forecast: Dry today, rain returns mid-afternoon Wednesday
Todays temperatures were able to reach the lower to middle 50s under mostly sunny skies in most of central Missouri. This was not the case closer to Lake of the Ozarks and areas south of Highway 50. Areas mainly south of Highway 50 have seen lots of cloud cover and...
Mountain lion sightings are increasing across Missouri
JOPLIN, Mo. — Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. In 1927, the big predator was wiped out in Missouri. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) confirms five to ten sightings each year of […]
Missouri & Illinois Spring Predicted to Be ‘Frosty & Stormy’
It's hard to believe that we're not that far away from Spring at this point. If some weather forecasters are right, both Missouri and Illinois can expect that season to include more frost than normal and is likely to be more stormy, too. It's worth noting this warning does NOT...
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Flood Watch issued for southern Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for several counties in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. The watch lasts through Wednesday night. It includes these Missouri counties:. Barry, Mo. Christian, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Greene, Mo. Howell, Mo. Lawrence, Mo. McDonald, Mo. Newton, Mo.
Winter Weather Advisory expanded as snow falls in Kansas City
The National Weather Service has expanded the Winter Weather Advisory to include the Kansas City metro.
I-70 Isn’t The Most Dangerous Road In Missouri This One Is
Sometimes driving in Missouri isn't for the faint of heart. I'll submit the section of I-435 near our border with Kansas. Lots of traffic, multiple lanes, lots of exits, and everyone seemingly going at least 10 miles over the speed limit. I-435 isn't an easy drive at all. Yet, while it does make some lists as one of Missouri's most dangerous roads. It's not the most dangerous in Missouri.
Kait 8
Highways shut down due to flooding
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed. According to IDrive Arkansas, seven highways have been closed due to flooding. Here are the following areas that are being impacted:. Highway 115 (Lawrence County) as of 6:24 p.m. Highway 117 (Lawrence...
OnlyInYourState
7 Places In Missouri That Are Off The Beaten Path But Worth The Trip
Sticking with the familiar is, at least for most of us, what’s easier. However, when we’re a bit more daring and travel off-the-beaten path, we tend to be well-rewarded. That’s certainly the case when it comes to these seven off-the-beaten-path destinations in Missouri. When you’re feeling adventurous, check out one of these unique Missouri destinations.
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in America
A list that no city wants to be on, there is a new report circulating that claims to have identified the dirtiest cities in America as of 2023. Lawn care company LawnStarter has ranked the dirtiest cities following one of the trashiest times of the year: the winter holiday season. They compared hundreds of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories that include pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction.
Learn how to prepare for an earthquake during Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month
MISSOURI, USA — February is Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month with a focus on the importance of being prepared in the event of an earthquake. Some may not know that southeastern Missouri is part of the New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ). Other areas included in the NMSZ are southern Illinois, northeastern Arkansas, western Tennessee and western Kentucky, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Missouri’s Most Beautiful Town Will Have You Asking For More Wine
One visit to the most beautiful town in Missouri will have you wanting more wine and cheese. Hermann, Missouri, home to wine trails and antique shops has now been named by Travel and Leisure as one of the most beautiful small towns to visit. Hermann is just a fun place to get away and relax, enjoy some local shops, and of course, will have you asking for another glass of wine.
OnlyInYourState
The Story Behind This Haunted Place In Missouri Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold
Cemeteries are traditionally peaceful places, generally silent except for the surrounding sounds of nature and the quiet conversations of those visiting their loved ones. They’re a place where we can seek solace and quiet in an otherwise noisy world. However, some cemeteries have a darker side, at least if you believe in the paranormal, with restless souls wandering away from their graves. This cemetery and barracks, in fact, just might be the most haunted place in Missouri.
