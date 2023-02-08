Rain will continue to move northerly throughout central Missouri and become more widespread later this evening. There could be a few breaks in the rain this evening, but still keep those umbrellas handy if you are out and about because any break will be brief. Rain will continue to be widespread overnight before coming to an end Thursday morning. Some may see a few snow flurries early Thursday morning and Macon, Chariton, and Monroe counties could have some slushy elevated roads.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO