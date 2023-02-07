ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, NY

Cooke second-graders learn about safety from law enforcement

Throughout the month of November and December 2022, Sullivan County Sheriff Deputy Barrett visited Ms. Dutcher and Ms. D’Agata’s second-grade class to teach the students about different safety topics through the DARE program designated for younger grades. Deputy Barrett taught the students many safety topics such as road signs, bicycle safety, household chemical awareness, knowing your address and how to use 911, and about stranger danger.
New Business Planned For Route 9 Plaza Abandoned Since 2019

A vacant building on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie that was once the home of Umberto's Restaurant could now see new life. In 2019 it was announced that Umberto's Restaurant would be closing after 45 years. Just before the pandemic hit, the Annunziata family made the decision to step away from their restaurant to instead focus on catering.
Underage Drinking Detail: 3 Store Clerks From Peekskill Charged In Greater Cortlandt Area

Workers at four businesses have been charged with illegally selling alcoholic beverages to minors during a New York State Police detail in Northern Westchester and Putnam. During the initiative conducted on Saturday, Feb. 4, a total of 17 retail establishments were checked for compliance utilizing a trooper in plain clothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid NY driver’s license.
Where to Get the Best Super Bowl Snacks in Westchester

Where to Get the Best Super Bowl Snacks in Westchester. Are you ready for some football? Whether you are watching the game at home, or at a local restaurant/bar, you’re going to need some signature Super Bowl snacks. Check out list below of some delicious bites to load up on for the Super Bowl.
