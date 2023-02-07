Read full article on original website
monticelloschools.net
Cooke second-graders learn about safety from law enforcement
Throughout the month of November and December 2022, Sullivan County Sheriff Deputy Barrett visited Ms. Dutcher and Ms. D’Agata’s second-grade class to teach the students about different safety topics through the DARE program designated for younger grades. Deputy Barrett taught the students many safety topics such as road signs, bicycle safety, household chemical awareness, knowing your address and how to use 911, and about stranger danger.
Developer lays out timeline for new aquatic center in Newburgh as residents voice frustration
A new $11 million aquatic center is set to open in 2025, but many who rely on the pool say the project is taking too long.
New Business Planned For Route 9 Plaza Abandoned Since 2019
A vacant building on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie that was once the home of Umberto's Restaurant could now see new life. In 2019 it was announced that Umberto's Restaurant would be closing after 45 years. Just before the pandemic hit, the Annunziata family made the decision to step away from their restaurant to instead focus on catering.
Major Retailer Closing Its Last 2 Locations in the Hudson Valley
One of the largest retail chains in the country is about to go extinct in the Hudson Valley. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond began closures of 87 locations, including stores in Kingston, NY and Middletown, NY. A recent announcement on February 7th shared that the last two remaining locations in the Hudson Valley will close their doors for good as well.
News 12
2 Orange County schools allegedly impacted by multiple violent incidents Tuesday
Two Newburgh schools were impacted by multiple violent incidents Tuesday, according to several sources. News 12 confirmed with district officials that a lockout was temporarily put in place at Gidney Avenue Memorial School after receiving a tip and a photo of police around the building. District communications specialist Cassie Skarlz...
Coworkers Strike Rich At New York State’s ‘Luckiest’ Store
The New York State Lottery just confirmed a group of coworkers won $2 million playing Powerball. The ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley. The winning ticket was sold in what's been recently called the "luckiest" store in New York State. $1 Million Powerball Winner Sold in Newburgh, Orange County.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Retired cop and BOCES criminal justice teacher indicted for ‘double-dipping’
KINGSTON – A former Ulster County BOCES criminal justice instructor who is a retired Westchester County police officer, has been indicted alleging that he stole over $163,000 from the state retirement system by taking unlawful pension payments and forging a required certificate purportedly issued by the State Education Department.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Battery Technology Company to Establish $68 Million New York Headquarters
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A developer of long-lasting energy storage systems...
Underage Drinking Detail: 3 Store Clerks From Peekskill Charged In Greater Cortlandt Area
Workers at four businesses have been charged with illegally selling alcoholic beverages to minors during a New York State Police detail in Northern Westchester and Putnam. During the initiative conducted on Saturday, Feb. 4, a total of 17 retail establishments were checked for compliance utilizing a trooper in plain clothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid NY driver’s license.
westchesterfamily.com
Where to Get the Best Super Bowl Snacks in Westchester
Where to Get the Best Super Bowl Snacks in Westchester. Are you ready for some football? Whether you are watching the game at home, or at a local restaurant/bar, you’re going to need some signature Super Bowl snacks. Check out list below of some delicious bites to load up on for the Super Bowl.
Retired Westchester County police officer indicted in pension fraud scheme
Authorities say Sciacca took unlawful pension payments and forged a required certificate, purportedly issued by the state Education Department.
Goshen man assaulted in Wallkill Walmart parking lot
Police say they arrived on the scene at Route 211 East to find the 25-year-old man with laceration to his hand.
Headlines: Mount Vernon murder, Tuxedo Park police officer arrested, former officer charged with stealing
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Poughkeepsie man charged with kidnapping woman and 2 children
Police say the victim was sitting in her parked car on Spruce Street on Monday when Derrick Woodhoouse, 49, displayed a knife, and told her that he was getting into the car.
