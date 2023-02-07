Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Atlanta Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyAtlanta, GA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in GeorgiaTravel MavenAtlanta, GA
Popular Georgia restaurant opens new Atlanta spotKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Superbowl Sunday watch parties across AtlantaTravel with Dr ShakiraAtlanta, GA
Top 5 States With The Highest HIV Prevalence In The USJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Nine Georgia Locations on Nation’s Worst Bottlenecks List for Truckers
The Gist: The American Transportation Research Institute has released its 12th annual list of the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America. Nine locations in Georgia are included in the top 100, with two of them being in the top 10. The Bottlenecks: The nine Georgia bottlenecks are:. No. 4...
History: Why is Georgia called the Peach State?
Georgia decided that the peach would be its official state fruit in 1995, but the trajectory to that decision was a long and arduous one. According to Today in Georgia History, Franciscan monks brought the fruit to St. Simons and Cumberland island in the 16th century, though historian William Thomas Okie places the introduction of […] The post History: Why is Georgia called the Peach State? appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
OnlyInYourState
The Park In Georgia That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter
When you think of magical places to visit in the winter, the Peach State likely doesn’t come to mind. Sure, the North Georgia mountains get snow on a regular basis, but it’s still not the several feet that you might see in New England or the Midwest. In much of Georgia, it’s not unusual to be able to wear shorts at Christmastime! Many people are surprised to learn that it does snow in Georgia, at least in some parts of the state. We have plenty of winter parks to visit that are magnificent and oh-so-scenic, and you’ll often find them covered in snow! One of our favorites state parks in Georgia to visit in the winter is Vogel State Park near Blairsville.
Georgia State Park for Family Spring Break? Parks Deliver Fun, Locations, Accommodations for All Ages
If you're looking for something different than a beach trip for your 2023 Spring Break, consider the plethora of other natural and outdoor options available at one of Georgia's state parks. Of course, if you're set on a beach location, there are Georgia state parks for that, too.
specialtycropindustry.com
Georgia Strawberry Crop Delayed Following Christmas Freeze
One University of Georgia strawberry specialist believes Georgia’s crop will be delayed following the Christmas freeze event. How the late spring/early summer weather responds could complicate the delay. Jeff Cook, University of Georgia Cooperative Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Peach and Taylor counties, discussed the current state...
9 metro Atlanta locations named on list of the nation’s worst interchanges, including 2 in top 10
The new report named nine different metro Atlanta interchanges out of 100.
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Georgia
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Georgia. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
$50K winning Powerball ticket sold in Georgia | Wednesday's $20 million jackpot numbers
ATLANTA — No one won the $20 million Powerball jackpot last night, but one person in Georgia won $50,000. The winning numbers for Wednesday, Feb. 8 were 52-58-59-64-66 and Powerball 9. The Power Play was 2x. With no $20 million winner Wednesday, the estimated grand prize increases to $34...
The Citizen Online
Please say it ain’t so!
Sonya, not her real name, was looking to buy a house. Since she was widowed several years ago, Sonya had completed a rigorous educational program leading to board certification in her chosen field. She has been involved in both domestic and global missions work and has earned her doctorate. She had been on the staff of a hospital and a hospice. She is a professor for a college in Georgia. Now it was time to buy a house.
OnlyInYourState
This Rustic Barn Restaurant In Georgia Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking
We have plenty of barns in the Peach State, but you probably wouldn’t want to eat at most of them. One that most definitely does not fit into that mold is Little Barn in Lawrenceville. This barn restaurant in Georgia serves up some of the most delicious country cooking you’ve ever had. This place is simple and straightforward – it’s a small red barn that doesn’t look like much, inside or out. But this humble structure is delicious breakfast and lunch food served up Southern-style. What Little Barn lacks in frills, it more than makes up for in flavor!
Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $31 million jackpot
ATLANTA — The Mega Millions jackpot is growing, once again, after no one hit the $31 million jackpot on Tuesday. In Georgia, we had a $1,000 winner and several others. The winning numbers for Tuesday, Feb. 7, are 9-15-46-55-57 and Mega Ball 4. The Megaplier was 2x. The jackpot...
America’s Scariest Earthquake Zone ISN’T in California
Turkey and Syria continue to recover from a devastating earthquake that struck on Feb. 6, 2023, that has killed more than 17,000 people as of Feb. 9, 2023. When one thinks of a similarly massive earthquake hitting the United States, a huge tremblor in California is the scenario that most people gravitate to.
atlantafi.com
Here Are The Best Live Music Venues In Atlanta
If you’ve ever just wanted a place to chill and listen to music, Atlanta, Georgia has quite a few options. While it’s not quite the live music mecca you’d experience in some other Southern cities like Nashville or New Orleans, Atlanta holds its own. This article will...
2 in Georgia win big in Monday's $747 million Powerball jackpot
ATLANTA — For the first time since November, we have a Powerball jackpot winner. Unfortunately, if you live in Georgia, you weren't the big winner. However, two in Georgia are walking away with a nice chunk of change. The winning numbers for Monday, Feb. 6 are 5-11-22-23-69, Powerball 7,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘This Is It’ Restaurant celebrating 40 years of business
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the most popular soul food restaurants in Georgia is celebrating its 40th birthday. “This Is It” opened its doors as a small business and has since grown to a full-service restaurant. The owners told Atlanta News First that the attention to...
9 Atlanta Apartments Under $900 a Month
Atlanta, GA. - Renting an apartment in Atlanta isn't cheap. For example, in recent years, the average cost of rent has soared to more than $1,800 a month. That's leaving many renters in the metro feeling squeezed.
andnowuknow.com
Publix Expands With New Store in Gainesville, Georgia
LAKELAND, FL - Georgia is the latest state to welcome a new Publix store. The grocer announced it has officially begun construction at its newest location in Gainesville near Atlanta. The Gainesville Times reported that construction on the new store is expected to start this spring, with completion anticipated by...
