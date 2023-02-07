ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rough Draft Atlanta

History: Why is Georgia called the Peach State?

Georgia decided that the peach would be its official state fruit in 1995, but the trajectory to that decision was a long and arduous one. According to Today in Georgia History, Franciscan monks brought the fruit to St. Simons and Cumberland island in the 16th century, though historian William Thomas Okie places the introduction of […] The post History: Why is Georgia called the Peach State? appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
OnlyInYourState

The Park In Georgia That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter

When you think of magical places to visit in the winter, the Peach State likely doesn’t come to mind. Sure, the North Georgia mountains get snow on a regular basis, but it’s still not the several feet that you might see in New England or the Midwest. In much of Georgia, it’s not unusual to be able to wear shorts at Christmastime! Many people are surprised to learn that it does snow in Georgia, at least in some parts of the state. We have plenty of winter parks to visit that are magnificent and oh-so-scenic, and you’ll often find them covered in snow! One of our favorites state parks in Georgia to visit in the winter is Vogel State Park near Blairsville.
specialtycropindustry.com

Georgia Strawberry Crop Delayed Following Christmas Freeze

One University of Georgia strawberry specialist believes Georgia’s crop will be delayed following the Christmas freeze event. How the late spring/early summer weather responds could complicate the delay. Jeff Cook, University of Georgia Cooperative Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Peach and Taylor counties, discussed the current state...
Travel Maven

This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Georgia

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Georgia. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
The Citizen Online

Please say it ain’t so!

Sonya, not her real name, was looking to buy a house. Since she was widowed several years ago, Sonya had completed a rigorous educational program leading to board certification in her chosen field. She has been involved in both domestic and global missions work and has earned her doctorate. She had been on the staff of a hospital and a hospice. She is a professor for a college in Georgia. Now it was time to buy a house.
OnlyInYourState

This Rustic Barn Restaurant In Georgia Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking

We have plenty of barns in the Peach State, but you probably wouldn’t want to eat at most of them. One that most definitely does not fit into that mold is Little Barn in Lawrenceville. This barn restaurant in Georgia serves up some of the most delicious country cooking you’ve ever had. This place is simple and straightforward – it’s a small red barn that doesn’t look like much, inside or out. But this humble structure is delicious breakfast and lunch food served up Southern-style. What Little Barn lacks in frills, it more than makes up for in flavor!
atlantafi.com

Here Are The Best Live Music Venues In Atlanta

If you’ve ever just wanted a place to chill and listen to music, Atlanta, Georgia has quite a few options. While it’s not quite the live music mecca you’d experience in some other Southern cities like Nashville or New Orleans, Atlanta holds its own. This article will...
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘This Is It’ Restaurant celebrating 40 years of business

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the most popular soul food restaurants in Georgia is celebrating its 40th birthday. “This Is It” opened its doors as a small business and has since grown to a full-service restaurant. The owners told Atlanta News First that the attention to...
andnowuknow.com

Publix Expands With New Store in Gainesville, Georgia

LAKELAND, FL - Georgia is the latest state to welcome a new Publix store. The grocer announced it has officially begun construction at its newest location in Gainesville near Atlanta. The Gainesville Times reported that construction on the new store is expected to start this spring, with completion anticipated by...
