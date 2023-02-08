ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Manchester United vs Leeds prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Leeds United head into tonight’s match against Manchester United having sacked managerJesse Marsch after a run of just two wins from their last 17 Premier League games. They sit 17th in the table and are avoiding the relegation zone on goal difference only.Tonight’s clash is the first of two consecutive encounters between the teams who are fighting at either end of the table. Leeds are hoping to avoid the drop zone whilst Man Utd look to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal.Manchester United vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news and latest updatesErik ten Hag’s men will...
BBC

Man City v Aston Villa: Pick of the stats

This will be Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's 250th Premier League game as a manager. He's the 29th to reach this milestone in the competition, while only five bosses have more wins than the Spaniard (183). Indeed, Guardiola has the highest win-rate of any permanent manager in Premier League history (73.5%).
BBC

Transfer news: Man City joined by Magpies in Maddison race

Newcastle United will compete with Manchester City to sign England midfielder James Maddison, 26, from Leicester City. (Northern Echo), external. City are also keen to beat Real Madrid and Liverpool to the signing of 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window - but the threat of sanctions after they were charged by the Premier League could deter them from doing so. (Telegraph), external.
BBC

Sheffield United 3-1 Wrexham: Blades to face Spurs after ending Dragons' FA Cup run

Billy Sharp and Sander Berge scored injury-time goals as Sheffield United ended non-league Wrexham's FA Cup run in a pulsating fourth-round replay. Anel Ahmedhodzic put United ahead early in the second half before Paul Mullin's penalty brought Wrexham level. Mullin had a second spot-kick saved by Adam Davies before Sharp...
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: EPL Charges, City Pannick, Lionesses, and More...

Manchester City Women are sending seven players to represent England in the Arnold Clark Cup. The Men are getting ready to face off against Aston Villa... and the Premier League. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you caught up. Man City fight with Premier League will cause...
BBC

Grimsby Town: FA Cup run is sign of the progress made, says chairman Jason Stockwood

Grimsby chairman Jason Stockwood says the team's FA Cup run is "a fairy tale" and shows the extent of the club's recent improvement. Three first-half goals took League Two Grimsby past Championship promotion contenders Luton Town in Tuesday's fourth-round replay at Blundell Park. Their reward is a fifth-round tie away...
BBC

YouTube: Guernsey FC virtual boss aiming for Premier League

Jack Peachman has made it his quest to take Guernsey FC from the eighth division of the English football pyramid to Premier League glory and share it with his 183,000 YouTube subscribers. His YouTube channel sees him playing video game Football Manager as part of the series Park To Prem.
BBC

Manchester City finances: What do Premier League charges mean?

The Premier League's decision to charge Manchester City with breaking its financial rules has shocked the domestic game. The Premier League champions have become a dominant force in English football in recent years, winning six league titles since they were taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008.

