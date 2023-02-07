Proposed annexation. Yellow area is housing. Green area is to be preserved. Image from the meeting agenda. Walnut Creek developer Robert Fulton, who was involved in the 28.5-acre Rancho Vista project approved in 2015 and built on San Juan Bautista’s old Christopher Ranch property in 2018, came before the city’s planning commission Feb. 7 to informally propose that the city annex the western half of the ranch, comprising 65 acres. If approved, it would then be slated for housing and commercial use and would be the first project approved in the city since the Copperleaf development, located along Hwy 156, in 2017.

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO