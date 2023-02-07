Read full article on original website
Martha Garcia
Martha Garcia passed away on February 3, 2023, in Hollister, California. Full Obituary and service dates to follow.
Hollister man arrested for LA murder
The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office announced a Hollister resident was arrested as a suspect in a murder that occurred in Los Angeles in August 2022. Sgt. Breyon Canez said Joshue Lopez, 26, was arrested during a traffic stop Feb. 3 on Sunnyslope Road near Versailles Drive. The news...
Hollister council revises low-interest loan program for a second time
Hollister City Council decided to allow any business in the city to apply for low-interest loan. Photo by John Chadwell. David Mirrione, assistant city manager, told the council only one out of four applicants was approved for a loan. Photo by John Chadwell. Edgar Mayorca, owner of Café con Leche,...
SJB Planning Commissioners consider 65-acre annexation
Proposed annexation. Yellow area is housing. Green area is to be preserved. Image from the meeting agenda. Walnut Creek developer Robert Fulton, who was involved in the 28.5-acre Rancho Vista project approved in 2015 and built on San Juan Bautista’s old Christopher Ranch property in 2018, came before the city’s planning commission Feb. 7 to informally propose that the city annex the western half of the ranch, comprising 65 acres. If approved, it would then be slated for housing and commercial use and would be the first project approved in the city since the Copperleaf development, located along Hwy 156, in 2017.
CalFresh benefits emergency allotments to end March
Signs in front of grocery stores let people know SNAP program is accepted. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is known as CalFresh in the state. During the COVID-19 pandemic, households receiving CalFresh benefits received temporary emergency allotments or increases of at least $95 to their regular CalFresh benefit amounts. The emergency allotments were designed to help individuals and families facing pandemic hardships meet basic food needs.
Flood victims share stories, ask San Benito County agencies for help
Rosalinda Hernandez told the supervisors how she rushed home from work in Gilroy to help her 6-year-old daughter and 86-year-old mother out of her flooded home. Image from the meeting video. What started out as reports on the January flooding in the Lovers Lane area from the Office of Emergency...
The Small Business Administration offers disaster recovery resources
All of the following information was provided by the San Benito County Business Council. The US Small Business Administration (SBA) offers resources in times of a disaster. They are Disaster Recovery Centers and Local Assistance available. This is for anyone who needs one-one assistance. Below are Fact Sheets for download...
