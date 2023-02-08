Read full article on original website
Houston's Own Beyoncé Adds Another Texas Date To Just Announced World Tour
Beyoncé is making three stops in Texas on her highly-anticipated "RENAISSANCE World Tour"
AZFamily
Las Vegas organizers are in Phoenix to prepare for Super Bowl LVIII
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The day after the Super Bowl, the Arizona host committee will hand the ball over to the Las Vegas host committee to start the preparation for Super Bowl LVIII. “And then the work begins,” Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority chief operating officer Brian Yost...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Eagles and Chiefs fan rivalry happening at 2 bars in Arizona
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CBS) -- Wondering what the scene in Phoenix is looking like for local Eagles and Chiefs fans? Well tensions are high.There's a serious Chiefs and Eagles fan rivalry happening at two bars with oddly similar names. Diehard Chiefs fans who live year round in the Phoenix area like to hang out at the Pub Rock Live. While Eagles fans flock together to their nest at the Rock Bar.Both groups of fans are more than excited for the big game on Sunday. The one thing these fans can agree on? How lucky they are to have a spot to call their own when they're far away from home.
Make-A-Wish grants St. Louis kid’s wish to see Chiefs in Super Bowl
GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Make-A-Wish Foundation comes through with a big surprise for one St. Louis kid, granting his wish to see the Kansas City Chiefs on football’s largest stage. Gavin, a 12-year-old boy battling a nervous system disorder, will attend Super Bowl LVII this Sunday, along with...
How this year's Super Bowl will be different from those of Phoenix past
Things change quickly in the Valley, and a lot has shifted over the three times we hosted the big game. We took a look-back at 2015, 2008 and 1996 to see what's different. The big picture: Arizona's perpetually growing population was about 4.4 million the first time we hosted the game in 1996.
Photos: Fans get to feel like they’re on the team at NFL’s Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix
The NFL’s Super Bowl Experience give fans a chance to feel like they are an NFL player.
KOCO
Super Bowl LVII to be played on turfgrass developed by Oklahoma State University
STILLWATER, Okla. — This weekend's Super Bowl matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be played on turfgrass created by Oklahoma State University. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, has Tahoma 31 bermudagrass, which Oklahoma State University researchers developed. The turfgrass was recently installed at State...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Time, TV, streaming, location for Eagles vs. Chiefs, plus dates for next two Super Bowls
The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LVII and it will be played a day earlier in 2023, taking place on February 12 -- still on the second Sunday of February. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (the stadium will host its third Super Bowl and first since 2015). Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast on Fox at 6:30 p.m.
New Mexico United opens pre-season schedule
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2023 season is right around the corner for New Mexico United. The black and yellow have begun pre-season action, and the team took to the pitch for the first time on Thursday. New Mexico took on reigning USL Eastern Conference champion, Louisville City, and the match ended in a 2-2 draw. […]
Post Register
Longtime NFL veterans finding the playoff promised land
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Carlos Dunlap was tired of losing. He was tired of putting in the work — those soul-crushing days in the heat of training camp, the daily grind of the regular season — only to reach the playoffs and watch it all go to waste with yet another disappointing defeat.
Watch: What to know about this year’s Super Bowl stadium
The stadium also the first fully retractable grass field in North America. The field is on a massive track and takes some 70 minutes to roll in and out.
FOX Sports
The Super Bowl draws the rich and famous to Arizona. They aren't staying in hotels
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Ryan Liebentritt's phone has a contacts list that a Hollywood booking agent — or frankly, a jealous sports columnist — would love to replicate. He'd like to name-drop, because it is Super Bowl week, and name-dropping might as well be its own sport in the Valley of the Sun with the Super Bowl just days away. But he can't.
golfmagic.com
How much will it cost me to attend the Phoenix Open AND Super Bowl LVII
Intrigued as to how much it would cost you to attend all four days of this week's Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale AND the NFL's Super Bowl LVII between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles? Well, quite a lot as you can probably imagine!. The Waste Management Phoenix...
AEW announces two new Dynamite dates
AEW Dynamite will debut in Sunrise, Florida, and return to Baltimore, Maryland.
Tiger Woods' PopStroke is open for a limited time in metro Phoenix. Here's when and why
Tiger Woods' mini-golf and entertainment center PopStroke has launched its soft opening near State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, for Super Bowl 57 week. The venue, which is in Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District, has two 18-hole putting courses, a restaurant, outdoor gaming area, on-course drink service and rooftop bar. For the soft opening through Feb. 12, only the mini-golf courses and drinks service will be available.
