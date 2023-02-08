ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Las Vegas organizers are in Phoenix to prepare for Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The day after the Super Bowl, the Arizona host committee will hand the ball over to the Las Vegas host committee to start the preparation for Super Bowl LVIII. “And then the work begins,” Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority chief operating officer Brian Yost...
LAS VEGAS, NV
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
CBS Philly

Eagles and Chiefs fan rivalry happening at 2 bars in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CBS) -- Wondering what the scene in Phoenix is looking like for local Eagles and Chiefs fans? Well tensions are high.There's a serious Chiefs and Eagles fan rivalry happening at two bars with oddly similar names. Diehard Chiefs fans who live year round in the Phoenix area like to hang out at the Pub Rock Live. While Eagles fans flock together to their nest at the Rock Bar.Both groups of fans are more than excited for the big game on Sunday. The one thing these fans can agree on? How lucky they are to have a spot to call their own when they're far away from home. 
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KOCO

Super Bowl LVII to be played on turfgrass developed by Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. — This weekend's Super Bowl matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be played on turfgrass created by Oklahoma State University. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, has Tahoma 31 bermudagrass, which Oklahoma State University researchers developed. The turfgrass was recently installed at State...
STILLWATER, OK
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023: Time, TV, streaming, location for Eagles vs. Chiefs, plus dates for next two Super Bowls

The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LVII and it will be played a day earlier in 2023, taking place on February 12 -- still on the second Sunday of February. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (the stadium will host its third Super Bowl and first since 2015). Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast on Fox at 6:30 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KRQE News 13

New Mexico United opens pre-season schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2023 season is right around the corner for New Mexico United. The black and yellow have begun pre-season action, and the team took to the pitch for the first time on Thursday. New Mexico took on reigning USL Eastern Conference champion, Louisville City, and the match ended in a 2-2 draw. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Post Register

Longtime NFL veterans finding the playoff promised land

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Carlos Dunlap was tired of losing. He was tired of putting in the work — those soul-crushing days in the heat of training camp, the daily grind of the regular season — only to reach the playoffs and watch it all go to waste with yet another disappointing defeat.
FOX Sports

The Super Bowl draws the rich and famous to Arizona. They aren't staying in hotels

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Ryan Liebentritt's phone has a contacts list that a Hollywood booking agent — or frankly, a jealous sports columnist — would love to replicate. He'd like to name-drop, because it is Super Bowl week, and name-dropping might as well be its own sport in the Valley of the Sun with the Super Bowl just days away. But he can't.
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Tiger Woods' PopStroke is open for a limited time in metro Phoenix. Here's when and why

Tiger Woods' mini-golf and entertainment center PopStroke has launched its soft opening near State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, for Super Bowl 57 week. The venue, which is in Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District, has two 18-hole putting courses, a restaurant, outdoor gaming area, on-course drink service and rooftop bar. For the soft opening through Feb. 12, only the mini-golf courses and drinks service will be available.
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy