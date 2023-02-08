Read full article on original website
Related
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A 17-year-old boy ‘got a kiss from his girlfriend before family dinner’, days later passed away!!
Teen dating has changed significantly over the years, particularly with the rise of social media and online dating services. The convenience of meeting people online and the capacity to communicate with strangers make dating a little riskier than it was in the past, but it's also safer because the same technology may also act as a safety net.
What Carrie Underwood Didn’t ‘Love’ About Working With Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire
Carrie Underwood said she "loved every second" of hosting the CMA Awards with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire in 2019, except for one part.
Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher ‘Stays out of Her Way’ When She’s Working
In a 2014 interview with Us Weekly, Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher revealed he keeps his distance when Underwood works on music.
Waylon Jennings Straight Up Asked Alan Jackson, “What The Hell Is A Chattahoochee?” In 1992
You can always count on Waylon Jennings to tell is like it is. A country music legend and pioneer of the “Outlaw Country” movement (even though he thought that title was pretty corny), when “Chattahoochee” hit country radio in 1992, he couldn’t help but ask Alan Jackson… what the hell is a “Chattahoochee?”
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Kelly Clarkson Gives Blunt Update On Her Dating Life, As She Prepares To Release New Music About Her Divorce
Kelly Clarkson gave an update on her dating life, ahead of her new album, which will feature music she wrote during her divorce.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
Carrie Underwood’s Post-‘American Idol’ Nashville Home Is So Beautiful — See Inside! [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood didn't exactly go crazy with her money after winning American Idol in 2005. She went out and bought herself a house, and though it was absolutely beautiful, pictures show that it was actually relatively humble for a budding superstar. Underwood's winnings when she was crowned the Idol champ...
Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’
Miranda Lambert’s most-recent record, Palomino, was easily one of my favorites from last year. And in an interview with the LA Times in 2022 (around the album’s release), she detailed parts of her journey so far and how she’s been able to remain at the forefront of mainstream country music for so long by doing it her own way. Of course, it hasn’t come without a few bumps in the road, and that includes her extremely public divorce from Blake Shelton back in 2015. […] The post Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
George Jones On Pop Country In 2009: “They Need To Find Their Own Title, Because They’re Definitely Not Traditional Country Music”
When it comes to traditional country music, George Jones is about as country as you can get. Obviously country music has changed a lot since George Jones was cranking out hit after hit over his staggering 50-plus year career – and for the most part, it hasn’t been for the better. Now of course the debate around what’s “country” and what’s “pop” has always been around, going back as far as the “Nashville sound” of the ’50s and ’60s, the […] The post George Jones On Pop Country In 2009: “They Need To Find Their Own Title, Because They’re Definitely Not Traditional Country Music” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer
Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Her early years were split between Ohio, New York City and Los Angeles and her rock music was always banjo-based, with elements of bluegrass, rockabilly and country pulling at the seams. Now raising her young son in Nashville, King is releasing her third album — a country album through a country music label — that is fully connecting all the colorful threads of her life. It releases Friday.“Now as a resident and living here, Nashville and country music unfolds more and more layers for me,” said King during...
How Old Are Carrie Underwood’s Kids? The Country Singer Has 2 Sons With Husband Mike Fisher
Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher have two sons, Isaiah and Jacob. Here's how old the singer's sons are in January 2023.
Hayley Williams Honors Loretta Lynn with “You Ain’t Woman Enough” at Opry Show
Paramore played their first hometown show since 2018 at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House on Monday night (Feb. 6). Along with playing a set chock full of greatest hits, Hayley Williams brought out a cover that she performed at the group’s first Ryman Auditorium show around 13 years ago: Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man).”
Hiding True Sorrows in Carrie Underwood’s song “Cry Pretty”
The song “Cry Pretty” was released in 2018 as part of Country singer Carrie Underwood’s album, also titled Cry Pretty. The song hit the different charts peaking at no. 5 on the US Hot Country Songs (Billboard) and no. 7 on the UK Cross Rhythms Weekly Chart.
Comments / 0