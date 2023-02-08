ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Miranda Lambert’s most-recent record, Palomino, was easily one of my favorites from last year. And in an interview with the LA Times in 2022 (around the album’s release), she detailed parts of her journey so far and how she’s been able to remain at the forefront of mainstream country music for so long by doing it her own way. Of course, it hasn’t come without a few bumps in the road, and that includes her extremely public divorce from Blake Shelton back in 2015. […] The post Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
When it comes to traditional country music, George Jones is about as country as you can get. Obviously country music has changed a lot since George Jones was cranking out hit after hit over his staggering 50-plus year career – and for the most part, it hasn’t been for the better. Now of course the debate around what’s “country” and what’s “pop” has always been around, going back as far as the “Nashville sound” of the ’50s and ’60s, the […] The post George Jones On Pop Country In 2009: “They Need To Find Their Own Title, Because They’re Definitely Not Traditional Country Music” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Her early years were split between Ohio, New York City and Los Angeles and her rock music was always banjo-based, with elements of bluegrass, rockabilly and country pulling at the seams. Now raising her young son in Nashville, King is releasing her third album — a country album through a country music label — that is fully connecting all the colorful threads of her life. It releases Friday.“Now as a resident and living here, Nashville and country music unfolds more and more layers for me,” said King during...
