LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb was at the White House on Friday. Holcomb was appointed to the Council of Governors by President Joe Biden. The 10-member council was put together by former President Barack Obama in January 2010 to better coordinate preparedness and response between the federal government and states.
