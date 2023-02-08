Read full article on original website
Related
Louisiana Has Highest Sales Tax in the Country, Study Says
And the beat goes on. According to a new study released earlier this week, Louisiana has the highest average sales tax of any state in the U.S. The non-profit Tax Foundation, which has been tracking tax rates since 1937, revealed that Louisianians pay an average combined sales tax of 9.55%.
Only Louisiana Restaurant With ‘Rougarou’ Theme
If you're from Louisiana you've probably heard of the Rougarou. But have you heard of Louisiana's only Rougarou-themed restaurant?. The Louisiana legend, Rougarou, is a swamp, werewolf-like monster that supposedly lures people into the swamps of Louisiana at night and kills them. Cajun legend states that the beast hunts Catholics who don't follow the Catholic Church's rules for Lent. To protect yourself from the swamp monster, you should put 13 small objects by each door.
nomadlawyer.org
Discovering the 10 Best Places to live in Louisiana
Best Places to live in Louisiana: It’s a known fact that Louisiana is one of the most desirable places to live in the US, offering a high standard of living, outstanding educational institutions, and a low crime rate. But it’s the rich diversity, welcoming people, culinary traditions, and gorgeous...
Crawfish, Cajuns, and Native Americans: The History of Crawfish Season in South Louisiana
The smell of boiling crawfish will soon fill the air in sout Louisiana. But how did the tradition start?
NOLA.com
Meet Queen Virginia: Louisianans celebrate Washington Mardi Gras at glittering Carnival ball
About 3,000 guests attended the 75th annual Washington Mardi Gras Saturday Night Ball on Jan. 28 at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. The theme of the ball was "Louisiana: The Steel Magnolia." Reigning as the queen of the ball was Virginia Grace Mills, daughter of Catherine and Carter Mills...
What Month and What Time are Tornadoes Most Likely in Louisiana?
Investigators with the National Weather Service will be making a trip to St Landry Parish Louisiana later today to investigate storm damage from yesterday's severe weather. Investigators, in this case, will be focusing their efforts on the community of Morrow. Residents of that town and St. Landry Parish law enforcement say storms blowing through the area destroyed a barn there just off Highway 107.
New Orleans Representative Files Bill to Make Recreational Marijuana Legal in Louisiana
(KPEL News) - The fight to legalize recreational marijuana in the state will continue in the upcoming Louisiana Legislative Session as a New Orleans representative has filed the first in a package of bills that would do so. ...
Four More Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close in 2023
Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing four more of its Louisiana stores in 2023, bringing the total to six closures in the state by the end of the year. The additional stores closing in the Bayou State will include locations in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma, and Monroe. That's added to the previously announced closures coming to the Bossier City and Alexandria stores.
postsouth.com
Here's what Governor John Bel Edwards says about LSU court naming controversy
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards weighed in on the LSU basketball court naming controversy Thursday, saying he supports the addition of former women's Coach Sue Gunter's name to join former men's Coach Dale Brown's on the floor. "I think the court is big enough for both names," Edwards told USA...
The Top 10 Fastest Growing Cities In Louisiana
Louisiana has a lot to offer people wanting to move to the Bayou State. Our food, culture, hunting/fishing, and people are second to none. To see more of the fastest-growing cities in Louisiana, click here. Top Ten Louisiana Cities To Retire In.
bvmsports.com
Top 10 highest-rated Louisiana HS football players of all time
BATON ROUGE, La. (BVM) — With players like Marshall Faulk, Reggie Wayne and Peyton Manning hailing from Louisiana, it’s not hard to see that the state has produced some of the biggest football stars of the last 20 years. The order of this list is based on 247Sports’...
Governor John Bel Edwards’ Hometown Gets Roasted on Social Media Over New City Welcome Sign
The town of Amite in southeastern Louisiana has lots to be proud of. For one, the Tangipahoa Parish town is the seat of the parish. It's also home to the beautiful Blythewood Plantation House and the hometown of current Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
GALLERY: See damage from reported tornado for South Louisiana & Mississippi
Residents of Tangipahoa Parish are assessing the damage from a reported tornado.
Louisiana Asks – Can You Bring a King Cake on a Plane?
Life in Louisiana can sometimes be described as sticky, especially during our summer months. It can also be described as sweet, especially during football season. It could also be described as gooey, especially after it rains. Or we can just say that life in Louisiana can be described as a King Cake.
Louisiana Takes Bold Step to Stabilize Home Insurance Rates with $45M Incentive Program Approval
Louisiana Takes Bold Step to Stabilize Home Insurance Rates with $45M Incentive Program Approval. Louisiana – Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon provided an update on his plan to revitalize the Louisiana homeowners insurance market today, February 7, 2023, following Governor John Bel Edwards’ signature of the bill funding the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program. During a special session last week, the legislature overwhelmingly approved funding for the critical $45 million program.
theadvocate.com
First NBC Bank founder Ashton Ryan guilty of fraud in Louisiana's largest ever bank failure
Six years after First NBC Bank's dramatic collapse, a federal jury on Thursday found Ashton Ryan, Jr., its former president and CEO, guilty on 46 counts of bank fraud, conspiracy and other charges in a stunning fall for one of New Orleans' most prominent citizens. Ryan, clad in a somber...
Possible Tornado Being Investigated in St. Landry Parish, Louisiana, See Damage Pictures
No one was injured, but there was wind damage, likely from a tornado on Highway 107 in the area of Morrow in St. Landry Parish according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. There were several homes that received some damage. Deputies along with others are working to assess what other damages have happened across the parish after witnesses on Highway 107 said they saw a tornado.
2 Students Charged in Bomb Threat at Lawtell Elementary School in Opelousas, Louisiana
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies say a student who wanted to skip class is responsible for a bomb threat that caused Lawtell Elementary School in Opelousas to be evacuated last month. Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux broke the news on "Acadiana's Morning News" Thursday morning. The...
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades
Severe storms will bring big changes to the South Louisiana forecast ahead of this weekend's Mardi Gras parades.
School Bus Driver in Louisiana Accused of Smoking Marijuana While Driving Bus
A school bus driver in south Louisiana is being accused of smoking marijuana while on her bus route. WAFB reports that the East Baton Rouge Public School System is investigating accusations that a bus driver was smoking marijuana while driving the bus on February 9, 2023. The Baton Rouge news...
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0