Louisiana State

Classic Rock 105.1

Only Louisiana Restaurant With ‘Rougarou’ Theme

If you're from Louisiana you've probably heard of the Rougarou. But have you heard of Louisiana's only Rougarou-themed restaurant?. The Louisiana legend, Rougarou, is a swamp, werewolf-like monster that supposedly lures people into the swamps of Louisiana at night and kills them. Cajun legend states that the beast hunts Catholics who don't follow the Catholic Church's rules for Lent. To protect yourself from the swamp monster, you should put 13 small objects by each door.
FRANKLINTON, LA
nomadlawyer.org

Discovering the 10 Best Places to live in Louisiana

Best Places to live in Louisiana: It’s a known fact that Louisiana is one of the most desirable places to live in the US, offering a high standard of living, outstanding educational institutions, and a low crime rate. But it’s the rich diversity, welcoming people, culinary traditions, and gorgeous...
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

What Month and What Time are Tornadoes Most Likely in Louisiana?

Investigators with the National Weather Service will be making a trip to St Landry Parish Louisiana later today to investigate storm damage from yesterday's severe weather. Investigators, in this case, will be focusing their efforts on the community of Morrow. Residents of that town and St. Landry Parish law enforcement say storms blowing through the area destroyed a barn there just off Highway 107.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Four More Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close in 2023

Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing four more of its Louisiana stores in 2023, bringing the total to six closures in the state by the end of the year. The additional stores closing in the Bayou State will include locations in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma, and Monroe. That's added to the previously announced closures coming to the Bossier City and Alexandria stores.
LOUISIANA STATE
bvmsports.com

Top 10 highest-rated Louisiana HS football players of all time

BATON ROUGE, La. (BVM) — With players like Marshall Faulk, Reggie Wayne and Peyton Manning hailing from Louisiana, it’s not hard to see that the state has produced some of the biggest football stars of the last 20 years. The order of this list is based on 247Sports’...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Takes Bold Step to Stabilize Home Insurance Rates with $45M Incentive Program Approval

Louisiana Takes Bold Step to Stabilize Home Insurance Rates with $45M Incentive Program Approval. Louisiana – Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon provided an update on his plan to revitalize the Louisiana homeowners insurance market today, February 7, 2023, following Governor John Bel Edwards’ signature of the bill funding the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program. During a special session last week, the legislature overwhelmingly approved funding for the critical $45 million program.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Possible Tornado Being Investigated in St. Landry Parish, Louisiana, See Damage Pictures

No one was injured, but there was wind damage, likely from a tornado on Highway 107 in the area of Morrow in St. Landry Parish according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. There were several homes that received some damage. Deputies along with others are working to assess what other damages have happened across the parish after witnesses on Highway 107 said they saw a tornado.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
